Read on 1039waynefm.com
Related
1039waynefm.com
Moped driver critically hurt in n. Coliseum crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police say a moped driver found unresponsive at a crash scene Tuesday night has life-threatening injuries. The crash happened around 10:30 Tuesday night on North Coliseum close to the Coliseum Inn. Police say the adult man drove over a small retaining wall...
1039waynefm.com
Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – U.S. Congresswoman Republican U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski is among four people who were killed in an Elkhart County crash. A car crossed the center line and collided head-on with the SUV that Walorski was in. Two of her staff members, 28-year-old Emma Thomson and...
1039waynefm.com
Southgate Plaza recycling drop-off site permanently closing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Southgate Plaza recycling drop-off site will be permanently closing, according to ACDEM. Property managers have requested the Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) remove the recycling trailers located at Southgate Plaza at 281 Pettit Ave. As a result of the decision by Kellams Properties, Saturday, August 13, 2022, will be the last day Allen County residents can recycle their household recyclables including paper, plastic, cardboard, glass, and cans at this location.
1039waynefm.com
There’s lots to do at Open Streets this year…
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Open Streets Fort Wayne has announced the list of over 100 activities that will be offered on Sunday, August 7, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. The free, community, people-powered event will provide participants with a safe space to bike, walk and play along the 1.5-mile corridor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1039waynefm.com
Boys & Girls Club future soccer stars get a big boost
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Last week, youth at Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne were joined by Fort Wayne FC and its owner, internationally renowned soccer player and Fort Wayne native, DaMarcus Beasley, to celebrate a $20,000 contribution by Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation in support of the soccer training program.
1039waynefm.com
“Unparalleled” rock & roll memorabilia collection up for auction
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – On Saturday, August 6th at 10 am, a massive rock memorabilia collection, curated and owned by legendary Ft. Wayne radio broadcaster Doc West, will be auctioned at Bartkus Auctioneers – 11595 E. State Rd 205 in Laotto, IN. Online bidding has already begun.
Comments / 0