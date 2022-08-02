ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022

By Learfield News
 3 days ago
Hundreds of Missouri governments opt out of state's sales tax holiday

(The Center Square) – Missouri consumers can get some economic relief during this weekend’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday, but it's reduced by hundreds of cities, counties and special taxing districts not participating. Almost half of Missouri’s counties – 49 out of 114 – passed legislation to opt...
Ogles leads hotly-contested GOP race in Tennessee's 5th Congressional District

(The Center Square) — Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles held a significant lead on Thursday night for the Republican nomination in Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District. With nearly 65% of the vote in, Ogles had 37.1% and former Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell had 25.5% of the vote in the nine-person race, with Kurt Winstead at 21.8%.
Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday during a campaign rally at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. | Ken Coleman. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday addressed her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, and right-wing attacks on abortion rights during a campaign rally held at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.
Ohio Manufacturing Association lands $23.5 million federal grant

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s manufacturing industry projects a need for 25,000 hires over the next five years, and the Ohio Manufacture’s Association plans to use a multi-million-dollar federal grant to educate, train and create industry partnerships to help meet that need. The OMA partnered with the...
Indiana lawmakers poised to approve $200 tax rebate for Hoosiers

Hoosier taxpayers are likely to receive a $200 rebate check from the state, instead of $225, sometime in the next few months. State lawmakers appear to have reached an agreement on a plan to return a portion of Indiana's record $6.1 billion budget reserve, but decided Thursday to reduce by 11% the value of the payment recommended by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to ensure more Hoosiers are eligible to receive it.
Increased threats to poll workers across country haven’t dampened enthusiasm in Tennessee

At Belle Meade City Hall, Victor Nelson took a quick break from his work as a poll worker, a job he says is as rewarding as it is challenging. Nationwide, poll workers have reported feeling threatened since the 2020 presidential election cycle after former President Donald Trump propagated false claims about the election. The threats contributed to election officials leaving their positions and election commissions struggling to hire poll workers.
Pritzker denies knowing about work comp fraud allegations

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he doesn’t know anything other than what’s been reported by the media in the allegations of worker's compensation fraud against a former state employee that touches his office. This, as a lawsuit alleging Pritzker’s administration was complicit continues on...
Pa. Capitol Police launch new recruitment program

Harrisburg, Pa. — A new internship program aimed at recruiting new officers to the Capitol Police department will take on training, certification and many associated costs, according to the department. The program is desingned to provide support for candidates with a desire to serve and protect the safety of...
Virginia sales tax holiday will run through the weekend

(The Center Square) – A sales tax holiday on school supplies and emergency preparedness items, which temporarily exempts purchasers from the tax, will run from Friday through Sunday in Virginia this weekend. The sales tax begins Friday one minute after midnight and ends at 11:59 on Sunday. The qualified...
Connecticut investing in infrastructure at Rocky Hill facility

(The Center Square) – Veterans coming to Connecticut’s Rocky Hill campus will be seeing changes. Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday the state will be performing $5.1 million in infrastructure upgrades to the Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Hartford. The funding was approved at last week’s State Bond Commission meeting.
Court blocks Pritzker’s COVID-19 order limiting unfit detainee transfers

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Department of Human Services is restrained from relying on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 executive orders limiting transfers from county jails inmates deemed unfit for trial. When a court orders a criminal defendant unfit for trial, state law requires the detainees to be...
Maine's rate of uninsured declines amid Medicaid expansion

(The Center Square) – The number of low-income Mainers who lack basic health insurance has declined dramatically under an expansion of the federal Medicaid program. That's according to a new federal report, which shows Maine’s uninsured rate dropped 4.9 percentage points – from 21.3% in 2018 to 16.5% in 2020 – among adults aged 19-64 who qualified to receive coverage under the expansion.
BIG BOOTS TO FILL: Rankin steps down from state fair board after serving as chairman since its inception

The Wyoming State Fair has been known to bring visitors, exhibitors, and rodeo event competitors to Douglas from around the country and world each year, showcasing top-notch talent while also signifying the near end of summer. However, this notorious affair would not be as well-recognized as it has been in recent years without the efforts of the Wyoming State Fair Board, a board that came about in the statutory rewrite of 2018.
