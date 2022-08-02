Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022

Read on www.kpvi.com
Hundreds of Missouri governments opt out of state's sales tax holiday
(The Center Square) – Missouri consumers can get some economic relief during this weekend’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday, but it's reduced by hundreds of cities, counties and special taxing districts not participating. Almost half of Missouri’s counties – 49 out of 114 – passed legislation to opt...
Ogles leads hotly-contested GOP race in Tennessee's 5th Congressional District
(The Center Square) — Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles held a significant lead on Thursday night for the Republican nomination in Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District. With nearly 65% of the vote in, Ogles had 37.1% and former Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell had 25.5% of the vote in the nine-person race, with Kurt Winstead at 21.8%.
Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday during a campaign rally at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. | Ken Coleman. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday addressed her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, and right-wing attacks on abortion rights during a campaign rally held at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.
Dunn concedes in primary bout for Washington’s 8th Congressional District
(The Center Square) – With thousands of votes still left to be counted, King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn conceded to his fellow Republican Matt Larkin in the primary fight to take on Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier in Washington’s 8th Congressional District Thursday afternoon. “I just called Matt Larkin...
Ohio Manufacturing Association lands $23.5 million federal grant
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s manufacturing industry projects a need for 25,000 hires over the next five years, and the Ohio Manufacture’s Association plans to use a multi-million-dollar federal grant to educate, train and create industry partnerships to help meet that need. The OMA partnered with the...
Indiana lawmakers poised to approve $200 tax rebate for Hoosiers
Hoosier taxpayers are likely to receive a $200 rebate check from the state, instead of $225, sometime in the next few months. State lawmakers appear to have reached an agreement on a plan to return a portion of Indiana's record $6.1 billion budget reserve, but decided Thursday to reduce by 11% the value of the payment recommended by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to ensure more Hoosiers are eligible to receive it.
Increased threats to poll workers across country haven’t dampened enthusiasm in Tennessee
At Belle Meade City Hall, Victor Nelson took a quick break from his work as a poll worker, a job he says is as rewarding as it is challenging. Nationwide, poll workers have reported feeling threatened since the 2020 presidential election cycle after former President Donald Trump propagated false claims about the election. The threats contributed to election officials leaving their positions and election commissions struggling to hire poll workers.
Pritzker denies knowing about work comp fraud allegations
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he doesn’t know anything other than what’s been reported by the media in the allegations of worker's compensation fraud against a former state employee that touches his office. This, as a lawsuit alleging Pritzker’s administration was complicit continues on...
Colorado Republicans allege Polis violating campaign finance rules with TABOR refunds
(The Center Square) – Colorado Republicans on Thursday accused Democratic Gov. Jared Polis of violating campaign finance rules by using taxpayer dollars to send letters out along with refund checks that they argue promote his re-election campaign. Colorado taxpayers are set to receive $750 refunds for individuals and $1,500...
'You've never worked a day in your life,' Bailey responds to Pritzker's campaign ad
(The Center Square) – Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey says Gov. J.B. Pritzker has never worked a day in his life in response to a Pritzker ad criticizing Bailey for getting COVID-19 relief funds for his farming operations. Pritzker, the incumbent Democrat, released a 30-second ad claiming Bailey...
Pa. Capitol Police launch new recruitment program
Harrisburg, Pa. — A new internship program aimed at recruiting new officers to the Capitol Police department will take on training, certification and many associated costs, according to the department. The program is desingned to provide support for candidates with a desire to serve and protect the safety of...
Virginia sales tax holiday will run through the weekend
(The Center Square) – A sales tax holiday on school supplies and emergency preparedness items, which temporarily exempts purchasers from the tax, will run from Friday through Sunday in Virginia this weekend. The sales tax begins Friday one minute after midnight and ends at 11:59 on Sunday. The qualified...
Connecticut investing in infrastructure at Rocky Hill facility
(The Center Square) – Veterans coming to Connecticut’s Rocky Hill campus will be seeing changes. Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday the state will be performing $5.1 million in infrastructure upgrades to the Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Hartford. The funding was approved at last week’s State Bond Commission meeting.
Court blocks Pritzker’s COVID-19 order limiting unfit detainee transfers
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Department of Human Services is restrained from relying on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 executive orders limiting transfers from county jails inmates deemed unfit for trial. When a court orders a criminal defendant unfit for trial, state law requires the detainees to be...
History shows modest expectations for voter turnout in Washington state primary election
(The Center Square) – It's primary election day in Washington state. Voters in the Evergreen State will pare down a large field of candidates for statewide, legislative, and national office. The top-two candidates – regardless of party – will go on to face each other in the Nov. 8 general election.
Maine's rate of uninsured declines amid Medicaid expansion
(The Center Square) – The number of low-income Mainers who lack basic health insurance has declined dramatically under an expansion of the federal Medicaid program. That's according to a new federal report, which shows Maine’s uninsured rate dropped 4.9 percentage points – from 21.3% in 2018 to 16.5% in 2020 – among adults aged 19-64 who qualified to receive coverage under the expansion.
BIG BOOTS TO FILL: Rankin steps down from state fair board after serving as chairman since its inception
The Wyoming State Fair has been known to bring visitors, exhibitors, and rodeo event competitors to Douglas from around the country and world each year, showcasing top-notch talent while also signifying the near end of summer. However, this notorious affair would not be as well-recognized as it has been in recent years without the efforts of the Wyoming State Fair Board, a board that came about in the statutory rewrite of 2018.
Georgia DOT awards $199M in projects, but rising costs could squelch future construction
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded another $199 million in June for road projects statewide, but state officials warned that road project costs are increasing. The state allocated the money to 37 projects across The Peach State. The board considered 53 projects in June and...
Washington Ecology report admits clean fuel standard will add to price at the pump
(The Center Square) – Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee was adamant last year that energy prices would not increase as a result of his signing low-carbon fuel standard legislation into law. “And don’t let anybody give you that swill that somehow it’s gonna increase prices,” an animated Inslee said...
Governor signs law requiring student ID cards to have suicide prevention number
Martha and Paul Dickey’s son Jason Dickey took his Merrimack Valley High School ID card with him wherever he went, and had it on him the day he died by suicide in 2017, at age 19. On Wednesday, Gov. Chris Sununu signed the Jason Dickey Suicide Prevention Act, requiring...
