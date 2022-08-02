Read on www.southhillenterprise.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Virginia lawmakers ask Youngkin to prevent Richmond’s second casino referendum
Two state lawmakers have asked Gov. Glenn Youngkin to direct the Virginia attorney general's office to use its legal authority to keep Richmond from having a second casino referendum in November.
WHSV
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
cardinalnews.org
Youngkin expected to name Mecklenburg as a ‘lab school,’ more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Democrat Josh Throneburg challenges Rep. Bob Good, R-Campbell County, to debate. — WDBJ-TV. Town of Hurt officials ask public for help in identifying who distribute white supremacist fliers. — WSLS-TV. Economy:. Foresight Health...
Virginia fugitive caught in Wilson County
A man accused of assaulting a Virginia law enforcement officer will soon be extradited back to the Old Dominion State thanks to good police work by Lebanon police, Wilson County law officers and the Tennessee Highway Patrol
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Remote control monster truck rally rolls into Colonial Heights
Start your engines, and change your batteries, because remote-controlled monster trucks are rumbling into the greater Richmond area for the Solid Axle Showdown the first weekend in August.
This huge wall of whisky can be found at a Virginia shopping mall
Learn more about Mac McCormack , his restaurants, and ascension to the top of the Virginia bourbon scene on this week's episode of Eat It, Virginia!
Augusta Free Press
Tips on selecting the perfect Virginia-grown watermelon
Watermelons are grown throughout Virginia, but primarily in the southern and eastern parts of the state. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2017 Census of Agriculture, the state’s farmers grew 773 acres of watermelon on 338 farms. When selecting a watermelon at a farm stand or in...
visitshenandoah.org
The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley
The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
RELATED PEOPLE
Swimming advisory issued for section of Chesapeake Bay
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach issued a swimming and wading advisory in a section of the Chesapeake Bay Wednesday afternoon. City officials said recent testing shows bacteria levels between Starfish Road and Rockbridge Road do not meet state water quality standards. Therefore, they're asking people not to swim or wade in this area until further notice.
Augusta Free Press
Historic level of funding for Virginia farmers included in new state budget
Historic levels of conservation funding for Virginia’s farmers are included in the new state budget which runs through June 30, 2023. Producers throughout the Commonwealth will benefit from expanded cost-share and tax credit opportunities. “We are very excited about the historic level of cost-share funding for farmers in the...
How Virginia residents can apply for energy assistance payments
Some Virginia residents are now eligible to receive money to help pay for cooling as the Summer heat burns on.
Conservative group threatens lawsuit after being told it can’t publish Virginia’s voter rolls
A Republican-backed group that aims to promote “election transparency” by publishing voter data from across the country on its website is threatening legal action against Virginia over a new state law banning outside groups from publishing voter rolls online. The Virginia Department of Elections recently sent a letter to the Voter Reference Foundation, run by […] The post Conservative group threatens lawsuit after being told it can’t publish Virginia’s voter rolls appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported on North Carolina-Virginia border, USGS says
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border region early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude quake hit 3.9 miles east of Blowing Rock, North Carolina around 12:22 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of zero kilometers.
NBC12
‘I love what I do:’ Virginia man continues to challenge barrier crimes law, waits for pardon
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A criminal conviction from nearly 20 years ago continues to keep a Virginia man from working as a substance abuse counselor. Even though Rudy Carey turned his life around, he says he’s still being held back by that conviction. He filed a lawsuit against the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, but according to Carey’s attorneys, a judge ruled the suit cannot move forward.
Demolition underway for new Midlothian Library
The new building will be at the same site as the old one at 521 Coalfield Rd., but it will be about 10,000 square feet bigger.
WSLS
Southwest Virginia husband and wife realtor team sentenced for fraud
ABINGDON, Va. – A Wise County husband and wife were sentenced for wire fraud while working together as a realtor team in Southwest Virginia, according to the Department of Justice. The couple, Jessee DeLoach and Natasha DeLoach, both pleaded guilty to wire fraud in February 2022, and on Friday,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Virginia farmland where Civil War battle occurred to be preserved
VARINA, Virginia — Growing up in Varina in the 1940s and ’50s, Howard Eberly played on his family’s farm, swam in the creek and found “treasures” on the land. Turns out, some of those treasures are significant historic artifacts. The Eberly family moved from Pennsylvania...
NBC Washington
Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property
A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
cbs19news
State charges against mass shooting plot suspects dropped
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- State charges connected to an alleged mass shooting plot at a Virginia Fourth of July event are being dropped. According to WRIC, the Commonwealth filed a motion Wednesday to drop state charges against two suspects in the case because the case is being taken over by federal prosecutors.
SCAM ALERT: Petersburg Police warn of Facebook page impersonating animal shelter
The police department said the scammer/s are identifying themselves on social media as "Help the Petersburg Animals," and created a page falsely advertising pets the page says are up for adoption at the shelter. The page then asks for deposits from the pets, which police said the animal shelter would never do. The police department said the page is not authorized to solicit on behalf of the agency.
Comments / 0