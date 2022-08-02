ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Incredible Astronaut! Look Who Just Landed At This McDonald’s In Texas?

By Leo
B93
B93
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on b93.net

Comments / 0

Related
B93

Refreshing! New HTeaO Set To Open In West Odessa, Texas!

Perfect timing! It's still HOT in the Permian Basin and we can all use a refreshing COLD drink! And, Odessa, get ready, because here comes some fresh cold relief! Who's ready for a big glass of tea? But, not just any tea, we're talking HTeaO!. HTeaO ODESSA-WEST OPENS ON AUGUST...
ODESSA, TX
B93

No Way! Are You Telling Me There Is A Two-Story Whataburger In Texas?

Why didn't I know about this and why haven't I been to it? Yep, there is a two-story Whataburger in Texas! My mind is blown! And, now I have to plan a road trip to it. Apparently, it's been there for a grip. And, you either knew about it for the longest time or like me, didn't know about it! Either way, if you have never been to it, let's scope it out!
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
B93

Adult Beverages In The Basin-Where And What Are Your Favs?

Or would it? It is said that THE most popular alcoholic beverage in the entire STATE OF TEXAS is the Margarita! True or false? Its images are those of a Mexican origin, but truth be told the drink was born right down I-10 in El Paso. So, Texans--what say you? There are SO MANY great beverages to choose from, regardless of their origins. And so many great establishments here in the Basin at which to try them.
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Midland, TX
B93

Texas Wonder Ranks as One of the Most Beautiful Sights in the World

Did you know that one of the most beautiful sights in the world is just a couple of hours south?. As beautiful as the San Antonio River Walk is, I was surprised to learn that it placed in the top 20 of The World's Most Beautiful Sights in a recent study. Not because it isn't a beautiful place, but because on a global level, I wouldn't have thought it would have done so well.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

This is how much you need to make per hour to afford rent in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austinites know things can get expensive, and a new report reveals just how much it costs to live comfortably in the Capitol City. The National Low Income Housing Coalition released it's 2022 Out of Reach report, which breaks down living costs in each US state. According to...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Astronaut#Space Center Houston#Mcdonald S
B93

How H-E-B’s Fast Scan Might Change Your Mind On Self Checkouts

I've already expressed my feelings about self checkouts. I don't like them all that much. Polls suggest the majority of shoppers don't like them either. Enter H-E-B. Our favorite Texas grocery store which recently ranked as the 2nd Best Grocery Store in America has a plan to change our mind about self-checkouts. So if anyone is going to come to the rescue, it is going to be Texas' H-E-B.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Check Out This Fully Restored Texas Historical Cabin

Texas Country music artist Kevin Fowler has always had a love for restoring old things from cabins to barns, to silos. He restored old homes and even turned an old building into a full-on wedding venue. His latest project was a historical landmark cabin built in the 1800s. Cyrus Milton...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
B93

Don’t Call Yourself A Texan If These 4 Things Are Not A Way Of Life For You

I was having a conversation with a coworker earlier this week about things that only Texans do. Mind you, having been born and raised here; I had no clue that certain things we do are only a Texas thing. We sat and discussed a few things, and I was shocked. I've been to other states, and I've traveled this great nation. Why have I never noticed these things?
TEXAS STATE
B93

Can Texas Property Owners Shoot Down a Drone Over Their Land?

Drones are everywhere. Some people use them to capture stunning landscape photography. The military is using them for a variety of purposes, some are still highly top secret. Journalists use them to photograph news events. They're used in sports to film the action. More and more businesses are even experimenting with drone deliveries.
TEXAS STATE
B93

B93

Midland, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy