SNAP Benefits for Texans Increased for August, but Many Still Don’t Have Funds
On Aug. 2, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is extending emergency SNAP benefits to Texas residents, providing more than $305.5 million to SNAP...
Nearly Half of Dentists Offer Staff Health Insurance
Nearly half of dental professionals polled were offering health insurance to staff in order as practices work to meet recruitment needs. As dental team recruitment remains a priority for many practices, poll results find nearly half of dental practices (47%) offer health insurance, according to the latest data from the American Dental Association Health Policy Institute’s Economic Outlook and Emerging Issues in Dentistry poll conducted.
Survey: The Health Insurance "Knowledge Gap" is Wide and Employees Don't Know Where to Turn When Choosing Health Insurance Options
PRNewswire/ -- , the HR software platform for small businesses, today announced the findings of its Health Insurance Knowledge Snapshot. The findings show that employed American adults experience a wide range of emotions when selecting benefits and that younger employees are less knowledgeable about what their plans cover, a gap that could end up costing them.
Losing everything, what or who is important?
What or who is important to you? The recent devastating flood in eastern Kentucky reminds us all that life can be swept away in a moment. Hundreds of families lost everything. One family lost their house and everything in it but lost their family – four children ages less than two up through eight were swept away by the raging flood. One woman who had also lost her house and everything in the house stated she and her family were alive and that’s all that mattered.
HUSKY Maternal Health Coverage Expanded
HARTFORD — The federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved the State of Connecticut’s request to extend Medicaid (known in. as HUSKY) and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) coverage for 12 months after pregnancy. According to CMS, this extension will affect approximately 4,000. Connecticut.
Thousands of SC residents risk losing health care coverage in 2023, feds say
The vast majority of South Carolinians who get their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act’s individual marketplace could see their premiums soar in 2023 if. allows the expanded health care subsidies included in the American Rescue Plan to expire. The temporary subsidies, which since 2021 have increased the...
Millennials struggle as average debt exceeds $100K
The average millennial in the U.S. owes $117, 000, according to the Real Estate Witch Millennial Debt Survey (June 2022). This staggering amount of debt is preventing many of them from saving for major adult milestones while also creating an opportunity for financial advisors. The survey reports that nearly three-fourths...
