KWQC
Fort Madison police warn of scams locally
FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - Fort Madison police are warning area residents of a scam. Police said the Amazon $1000 scam keeps claiming victims locally. It usually involves a claim that their social security number has been put on hold and they are the victims of identity theft. According to...
KBUR
One person killed by train in Macomb
Macomb, Ill.- One person died after being hit by a train in Macomb. TV station KHQA reports that at about 5:47 PM Tuesday, the Macomb Police Department was called to the train tacks west of Bower Road. When authorities arrived, one person was found dead. The investigation is ongoing, but...
One dead after car crashes into house in Wapello County
WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — A car crashed into a home in Ottumwa on Wednesday morning, resulting in the death of one person. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, law enforcement responded to a report of a car that crashed into a person’s house at around 9:54 a.m. in the 600 block of East […]
tspr.org
Pedestrian killed by train in Macomb
One person is dead following a train accident Tuesday in Macomb. The Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded to the train tracks west of Bower Road at 5:47 p.m. At the scene, first-responders determined a pedestrian died in the accident. Several rail crossings were closed during the investigation...
977wmoi.com
Macomb Police Investigating Train Versus Pedestrian Incident
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at approximately 5:47 pm, the Macomb Police Department. responded to the train tracks west of Bower Rd. for an accident involving a train and pedestrian. Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded and arrived on scene shortly after. officers. Upon arrival, it was determined...
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglary/Thefts: Vehicle recovered after being stolen from driveway
GALESBURG — A motor vehicle was reportedly recovered after being stolen from a driveway in southeastern Galesburg Sunday morning. Officers were called to a residence in the 400 block of Day Street at 9:44 a.m., where they were told that a green, 1995 Ford Explorer had last been seen in the driveway at about 10:30 p.m. the night before. The victim also explained that the spare keys to the vehicle were missing from his home. The vehicle was placed into LEADS as stolen.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy man charged with first-degree murder facing November trial
QUINCY — A November trial has been set in the case of Devere S. Gholston, who has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the February death of Robert Schmidt in his home. Gholston, 27, appeared in Adams County Circuit court on Wednesday afternoon with...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy woman who pled guilty in drug case to be sentenced in September
QUINCY — Caitlin R. Dietiker of Quincy, who pled guilty July 13 to two charges of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance in exchange for a cap of 10 years on her sentence to the Illinois Department of Corrections, will be sentenced Sept. 21. Public defender Todd Nelson said...
khqa.com
Macomb railroad crossings closed due to 'situation,' city says
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The city of Macomb reported on Tuesday night that railroad crossings are closed from East Street to N. Pearl Street at least for the couple hours because of a "situation." City leaders did not expound on the circumstances of the situation that caused the closures.
khqa.com
Man suspected of stealing trailer, UTV and ATV arrested
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A man suspected of stealing a trailer, a UTV, and an ATV who was wanted by the McDonough County Sheriff's office since May has been arrested. Kyle E. Sebree, 30, of Delavan, Ill., was arrested in Shannon County, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 27. Sebree...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Aug. 1, 2022
Kayce Cole,24, Quincy, for Improper Backing on 7/31/22 at 2800 block of Vermont. PTC 122. Amber Johnson,40, Loraine, for Failure to Yield Traffic Signal at 24th and State on 7/29/22. NTA 182. Emily Krueger,38, Quincy, for Failure to Yield Private Drive at 3115 Broadway on 7/27/22. PTC 178. Anthony I....
Pen City Current
Lee County veterans group looking for volunteer drivers
LEE COUNTY - Have you been looking for a rewarding way to volunteer by helping those who have served in the armed forces? If you like to drive, are able to pass a background check, have a clean driving record, have the ability to pass a simple physical and are willing to be trained, you may be just the person we’re looking for.
KCCI.com
Iowa man sentenced for failing to file income tax returns
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa man was sentenced on Monday for failing to file income tax returns, according to the US Attorney's Office Southern District of Iowa. Fifty-one-year-old Bradley Earl Ewart, of Wapello, was sentenced to six months in prison. Ewart pleaded guilty on March 24 to two counts of failure to file income tax returns, one for each of the calendar years 2016 and 2018.
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine council to consider railroad overpass
The possibility of a railroad overpass on Dick Drake Way is one of the items to be discussed when the Council meets in regular session Thursday (August 4) in the Council Chambers at Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore Street, Muscatine. A virtual meeting will be held in conjunction with the...
One dead after shooting in Galesburg
The Galesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in connection with a shooting on July 24 that led to the death of a man. On July 24 at approximately 1:32 a.m., officers from the Galesburg Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue. Upon arrival, […]
Iowa Farmer Dies In Tragic Farm Accident
Its never easy when a family member or friend passes away, especially one that people in the community know. The community of Wapello County mourns a local farmer after a tragic farm accident. At 10:40 am, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska Ambulance Service were called to a...
Traffic collision on Highway 61 leaves 2 critically injured
MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Thursday morning, July 28 collision on U.S. Highway 61 left two women injured, according to the Muscatine Police Department. The incident occurred at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday on Highway 61 in Muscatine when a northbound car attempting to make a left turn on University Avenue struck a southbound pickup truck, according to a release from the department.
muddyrivernews.com
Adams County State’s Attorney’s office turns over recordings of May closed session County Board, Finance Committee meetings
Former Adams Co. State's Attorney Barney Bier, Adams County Assistant State's Attorney Josh Jones and Steve McQueen, candidate for Adams County Board. PUBLISHER’S NOTE: The Adams County Board’s Finance Committee went into closed session May 9 to discuss giving themselves raises and lay out a political strategy to deal with potential fallout from voters who might not approve of the action.
Pen City Current
Dems rally around ice cream
It's a plan to spend $54 million on 10,000 students. I think they should be spending $54 million more on the 480,000 public school students in this state, That's our answer.”. The Lee County Democrats sponsored a social Sunday at the Ivor Fowler Center that featured Lt. Gov. candidate Eric...
muddyrivernews.com
Baby contest at Adams County Fair crowns winners in four age groups
MENDON, Ill. — The Adams County Fair Baby Contest was held Saturday, July 30 inside the Prairieland FS tent inside the Family Fun Zone. More than 65 children participated. Children met judges in four age groups: 0-6 months, 7-11 months, 1 year old and 2 years old. The winners...
