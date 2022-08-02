ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

thenorthsidechronicle.com

Litter awareness raised through a combination of legislation and art

The City of Pittsburgh’s GOLD Plan and the Pennsylvania Resources Council’s ‘Lens on Litter’ Photo Contest tackle the state’s litter program from different angles. In 2021, PennEnvironment conducted a widespread study that included 50 lakes, rivers, and streams across Pennsylvania. This research included the three rivers of Pittsburgh, as well as Chartiers Creek (near the Ohio River,) and the Youghiogheny River. According to the results, there were microplastics in every one of them.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh hosts recycling drop-off days for electronic and chemical waste

Pittsburgh has received criticism for its recycling program over the years, with many believing it does little to actually keep plastic, cardboard, and other materials out of landfills. This seems to align with Pennsylvania as a whole, which has come under fire from environmental advocates for not updating its recycling infrastructure since the late 1980s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Western Pa. veterinary nurse nominated for American Humane Hero award

Crisis Center North, a nonprofit counseling and resource center based in the North Hills area, has been getting attention the past few years. First it was for Penny, one of CCN’s therapy dogs that also travels to magisterial court to support domestic violence victims. Penny has been in the running multiple times for the American Humane Hero Dog Award.
NORTH HILLS, PA
WFMJ.com

Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest underway

The Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest presented by the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department is coming to Scotland Meadows Park (1945, Wilson Dr., New Castle) Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7. Twenty hot air balloons will take to the skies of the Lawrence County's Amish Countryside throughout the event. In...
NEW CASTLE, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Delta Foundation drops "Pittsburgh Pride" trademarking efforts

The Delta Foundation has formally withdrawn a federal trademark application following a protracted legal challenge launched by a rival LGBTQ organization. After the foundation announced plans to dissolve in August 2020, the foundation resurrected in Pittsburgh’s LGBTQ scene a year later when it was reported that it had filed an application to trademark the terms “Pittsburgh Pride” and "Pittsburgh PrideFest."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Washington Examiner

Where did all the workers go? Some of them bought the farm

LIGONIER, Pennsylvania — For the last 47 years, the farmers' market located along the old Lincoln Highway has drawn a good-sized crowd to the open field where it sits here on the edge of this Westmoreland County town. This year, thanks to a combination of the psychological after-effects of...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
98online.com

US Marine donates half his liver to complete stranger in Beaver County

(WTAE) – BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A U.S. Marine donated half of his liver to complete stranger battling liver disease. Corey Weber learned in the Fall that you could donate a portion of your liver to someone in need of a transplant. He started filling out an application when he got word of Katie Sproull’s story.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: The trams at Pittsburgh International Airport

This week’s “Ask Kelly” question comes from Ben in Morningside. He asks: “What's the story behind the Tram at Pittsburgh International Airport between the landside and airside terminals? How fast does it go? How far does it go? How far underground is it? We love our tunnels here in Pittsburgh."
PITTSBURGH, PA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Whole Foods To Open Two New Stores This Month

Whole Foods Market is opening two new stores in August, including one relocation of an older market. The new Whole Foods in Pittsburgh, set to open on Wednesday, is a 54,667-square-foot store, located at Liberty East.. The store replaces a 20-year-old Whole Foods that had been operating just a few blocks away.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Job Opportunities Help Wanted 8-3-2022

The Brashear Association, Inc. is a social services agency supporting and enriching individuals, families, and community organizations in South Pittsburgh. Brashear is seeking leaders to join the dynamic board of directors. The Nominating Committee is accepting applications until August 31st. For more information and to apply, visit our website at www.brashearassociation.org.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Prantl's to temporarily close two locations due to staffing shortage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A popular western Pennsylvania bakery has announced two locations will close due to a lack of staff. Prantl's Bakery has announced they will temporarily be closing their North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill stores due to "a lack of personnel." The announcement was made on their Facebook page.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wetheitalians.com

11th Annual Bocce Tournament & Festival in Pittsburgh

Saturday, August 20, 2022, 10:00 am - 5:30 pm. Acrisure Stadium, South Endzone Gate A (100 Art Rooney Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA). Come throw out the pallino and throw down for a worthy cause! The 11th Annual Bocce Tournament & Festival invites up to 46 sponsors to play in teams of four in a double-elimination tournament. The event will feature delicious Italian Fare by Common Plea Catering and entertainment all day long by The Aces with special guest Shari Richards, The New Pure Gold, and The Jaggerz.
PITTSBURGH, PA
visitwashingtoncountypa.com

A Ride to Remember: Trolleys and the Fair

At a time when people walked or rode horse-drawn carriages to get to their destinations, streetcars meant increased speed and comfort, as well as decreased travel time. It meant that people could live further from their workplace and travel to entertainment sites. People rode to all sorts of recreational activities. Trolley companies even constructed amusement parks along or at the ends of trolley lines. One of the first trolley parks in Pennsylvania was Kennywood constructed in 1899 by the Monongahela Street Railway Company. There are only eleven trolley parks still in operation in the United States and four of those are in Pennsylvania: Lakemont Park in Altoona, Dorney Park in Allentown, Kennywood in West Mifflin, and Waldameer Park in Erie.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

The Sanctuary Wellness Institute: PA Medical Marijuana Card Services

As Medical Marijuana has become legal and more prevalent throughout Pennsylvania, many residents are looking into it as an option, and seeing if it is worth it for them. However, the first step for anyone considering Medical Marijuana is getting your medical card. For many, this task seems daunting, and can stop people from going any further. That’s where Sanctuary Wellness Institute is looking to help.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

WATCH: Tornado in Dallas Pike, West Virginia confirmed

DALLAS PIKE, W.Va. — A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas Pike, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Heart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
abc27.com

Winning $206M Powerball ticket won in Pennsylvania Lottery

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball player won a major jackpot during Wednesday’s drawing. According to the PA Lottery, one Pennsylvania player in Westmoreland County matched all five numbers and the Powerball number to win $206,900,000. The winning Powerball numbers were 09-21-56-57-66 with a Powerball number of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

