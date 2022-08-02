Sax LLP accelerates growth in New York City with the addition of David Weiss CPA

A 275,631-square-foot warehouse property in Bordentown sold for $60 million, according to a Wednesday announcement from Newmark. Located at 201 Elizabeth St., the property was traded from the O’Donnell Group to Penwood Real Estate and offers 266,523 square feet of warehouse area and 9,108 square feet of office area. The building is situated on a 39.16-acre lot, which offers up to 140,767 square feet of additional expansion space. Building features include platform loading for two rail car positions, 24-foot ceiling height, 40-by-43-foot column spacing, 16 tailgate doors, four acres of outdoor storage, power provided by a new 13-KVA substation and parking for 80 cars and 120 trailers.

BORDENTOWN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO