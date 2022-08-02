Sax LLP accelerates growth in New York City with the addition of David Weiss CPA

Read on www.roi-nj.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
roi-nj.com
Hill Wallack to expand into New York City (SLIDESHOW)
Hill Wallack Managing Partner Michael Kahme said he understands the increasing demand — and ability — to work from home. But he also knows the need to be in the middle of the action. That’s why Hill Wallack, a full-service law firm based in Princeton that already has...
roi-nj.com
AST celebrates topping-off ceremony at 15-story, state-of-the-art RWJ Medical Pavilion in New Brunswick
A major milestone took place Tuesday in New Brunswick for a 229,000-square-foot, 15-story state-of-the-art ambulatory medical pavilion at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, an RWJBarnabas Health facility — the topping-off ceremony and beam signing. Representatives from developer AST and RWJBarnabas Health and New Brunswick Mayor James Cahill were all...
roi-nj.com
NAI James E. Hanson inks 5,559 sq. ft. medical office lease in Paramus
NAI James E. Hanson helped facilitate a lease of 5,599 square feet of medical office space at 10 Forest Ave. in Paramus, according to a Wednesday announcement. NAI Hanson’s Josh Levering, Darren Lizzack and Randy Horning represented the tenant, MPV New Jersey MD Services P.C., in the transaction with the landlord, Zohar Zisapel Properties Inc. & Yehuda Zisapel Properties Inc., which was represented by Masi Boyle Associates’ Rose Najarian.
roi-nj.com
Frederick in Highland Park hits 100% lease milestone
The Frederick, a new boutique rental community in Highland Park, has achieved 100% lease-up, according to a Wednesday announcement from Short Hills-based developer Garden Communities. The 40-home apartment complex offers renters a Middlesex County address with a transit-inspired lifestyle that’s in proximity to urban conveniences. Located at 2 Walter...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
roi-nj.com
R.J. Brunelli inks 15 new leases and 1 property sale for retail sites in N.J., Va.
R.J. Brunelli & Co. LLC on Tuesday said it recently completed 15 leases and one property sale for retail sites in northern, central and southern New Jersey, and in Hampton, Virginia. In its role as exclusive statewide leasing representative for Dollar Tree and sister chain Family Dollar, the Old Bridge-based...
roi-nj.com
Newmark: Warehouse property in Bordentown sells for $60M
A 275,631-square-foot warehouse property in Bordentown sold for $60 million, according to a Wednesday announcement from Newmark. Located at 201 Elizabeth St., the property was traded from the O’Donnell Group to Penwood Real Estate and offers 266,523 square feet of warehouse area and 9,108 square feet of office area. The building is situated on a 39.16-acre lot, which offers up to 140,767 square feet of additional expansion space. Building features include platform loading for two rail car positions, 24-foot ceiling height, 40-by-43-foot column spacing, 16 tailgate doors, four acres of outdoor storage, power provided by a new 13-KVA substation and parking for 80 cars and 120 trailers.
roi-nj.com
Denholtz bolsters property management capabilities with addition of regional manager
Denholtz Properties announced it hired Kayte Peters as the Red Bank-based firm’s new multifamily regional manager. Peters brings over 17 years of expertise with a dedicated focus on proactive community management and internal training to her new role. Peters will leverage her experience to build a long-term, scalable residential property management program.
roi-nj.com
Carteret’s FreezPak Logistics set to open 170,117 sq. ft. facility in Philadelphia
Carteret-based FreezPak Logistics plans to open a new cold storage facility in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood, according to a Wednesday announcement. The facility anticipates 50 new jobs and is projected to open in July 2023. The new 165,000 square-foot location, owned and operated by FreezPak, will offer cooler and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
roi-nj.com
Faropoint secures $1.6B in credit facilities
Faropoint secured $1.57 billion in funding over the past 14 months through several credit facilities, according to a Monday announcement from the Hoboken-based real estate investment management firm. The facilities were led by KeyBank, as left lead arranger and administrative agent, alongside J.P. Morgan and Citizens Bank, as joint lead...
roi-nj.com
NAI James E. Hanson helps ink 2,800 sq. ft. retail lease in Bergenfield
NAI James E. Hanson negotiated the lease of 2,800 square feet of newly renovated retail space at 101D Portland Ave. in Bergenfield. NAI Hanson’s Anthony Cassano, vice president, represented both the landlord, 101 Portland Ave LLC, and the tenant, New Grand Supermarket, in the transaction. Located within an active...
roi-nj.com
Recovery Centers of America at Raritan Bay names behavioral health care leader to oversee patient care and growing nursing department
Recovery Centers of America at Raritan Bay announced that it hired Phillip Palmer as its director of nursing. In this role, Palmer is responsible for directing, planning and coordinating the activities and education of more than 65 nursing personnel, ensuring regulatory compliance and high-quality clinical care. A local mental health...
roi-nj.com
Cambridge Silversmiths, America’s leading tabletop, giftware & home entertaining company, sold to Lenox Corp.
Cambridge Silversmiths, based in Montville, was sold to Pennsylvania-based Lenox Corp., according to a Tuesday announcement from the DAK Group, which served as the exclusive investment banker and financial adviser to Cambridge. Cambridge is the industry leader for design and innovation of flatware and tabletop accessories, ranked as the No....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
roi-nj.com
Rooftop solar installation at Wanaque Public Schools saves on energy bills
Greenskies partnered with Pfister Energy, a top commercial solar developer and engineering, procurement and construction contractor based in Hawthorne, which installed solar panels on the roofs at Wanaque Elementary School (250 kilowatts) and Haskell Elementary School (140 kW). These solar projects were made possible through a 15-year solar power purchase...
roi-nj.com
After the crash: Bracken reflects on bike accident, rehab and his future
Tom Bracken wasn’t looking for a watershed moment when the honoree of the Pat Tillman Award for Service took the stage at the ESPY Awards last month. If he’s being honest, he’ll admit he was just passing time. You tend to watch a lot of TV when...
Comments / 0