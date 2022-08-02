Like it or not, we’re on the downhill to Labor Day. For birding, this means you need to get your fill of shorebirds and summer seabirds soon, because after early September they thin out faster than the tourists with school-aged kids. The Cape is rightly famous as a destination to see impressive numbers and diversity of shorebirds, as well as the ease of seeing elsewhere-uncommon seabirds right from your beach chair. The best places for shorebirds, mostly remote parts of Chatham, are tougher to get to these days, but they have always required catching a shuttle boat. You can still do that in hopes of scoring your Hudsonian Godwit for the year on the famous flats of Monomoy, but you can also check any number of more accessible local beaches with pretty good luck as well.

CHATHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO