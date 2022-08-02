Illinois Home Has a Medieval Secret Lair Hiding In The Basement

Read on wjimam.com
Illinois’ Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Found in This Old Fashioned Shop
This would be a very difficult thing for me to ever judge. I've never had a bad chocolate chip cookie, but reviewers say there's none better in Illinois. The big holiday is August 4, 2022, and it's a no-brainer on how to best spend a portion of this day, devouring a box of chocolate chip cookies. Sometimes I like mine to be a little crunchy on the outside with a soft middle and buttery smooth., other times I like my cookie to be so fresh from the oven that the chocolate is almost too hot to eat. How do you like your chocolate chip cookie?
Family of pigs spotted roaming in Wayne, Illinois
Wayne, Illinois police have alerted residents about a family of pigs spotted roaming in the western suburb.
Checking Out a New-To-Me Beach
Hi this is Leslie Harris, and I love the beach. This year I have been to beaches in Indiana, a few in Chicago, Evanston, and Wauconda. Yesterday, I knew it was going to be really hot, so before I came into work, I checked out Hall Quarry Beach in Batavia.
3 great seafood places in Illinois
If you love eating seafood and you happen to live in Illinois or you travel to Illinois often then keep on reading because you'll discover in this article three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for both a casual meal with friends and family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion. They all use fresh and high-quality ingredients and are known for serving some of the best food in the state. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood made it on the list? Here are the three amazing seafood places that come highly recommended:
‘Furry Babies’ charged with operating without a license
After a routine investigation, The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is revoking the licenses of three businesses with petitions alleging they were operating as a pet shop in Illinois without having the proper license.
5 Of The Most Gorgeous Sunflower Gardens Are Right Here In Illinois
I was recently on Good Day Stateline's "Happiness Week." We talked all about beautiful sunflowers and tried some delicious vitamin gummies to kick it off!. I've never actually been to a sunflower field before, so I asked a bunch of friends if they've been to some! They didn't disappoint, So many people sent me suggestions on places near Rockford and further. If I've been curious about visiting one of these fields I know you're just as interested. Your summer is going to get even better now that you have another adventure to cross off your bucket list with friends!
This is the Best Sandwich Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp
A Chicago sandwich shop at the center of previous controversies has been named the best in Illinois in a new ranking by Yelp. In honor of August being National Sandwich Month, Yelp recently released its 2022 list of "Top Sandwich Spots in Every State," based on several factors, including volume of reviews, ratings and more. The nation's results span from a Banwich Cafe in Lincoln, Nebraska, to an Italian Market in Boston, Massachusetts, to a doughnut shop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
These Are The Best Places To Watch The Chicago Air And Water Show
The Chicago Air and Water Show returns to Chicago on August 20th and 21st. Take in the show-stopping view as jets fly overhead in gravity-defying stunts. The annual show, which has been held on the shores of Lake Michigan since 1995, is back this month. Keep scrolling to find out the full schedule and the best spots to view this incredible event. Admission is free for any beach-goers and considering the show itself is half in the sky, and half in the water, you can’t go wrong with a prime beach view. The show itself is centered around the beaches on...
75 thousand ducks will be dumped into the Chicago River
Lisa Dent is joined on Chicago’s Afternoon News by Kyle Tuckey, 2022 Duck Ambassador and Special Olympics Illinois athlete along with Dave Breen, CEO and President of Special Olymics Illinois. The group discusses the event and talk about the prizes whichinclude a new Chevy, a cruise, and cash prizes too!
Things To Do This Weekend August 5-7, 2022
Shop locally, celebrate the Lake County community and hit the fairway. These are the things to do this weekend August 5-7. “Let The Road Take You!” Win a chance for an overnight stay at the Great Wolf Lodge Illinois or four free tickets to Six Flags Great America. Take...
Custom Lincolnwood MCM With Living Room Surprise Listed for $729K
At first glance, this custom-built mid-century modern home in Lincolnwood looks like a time capsule worthy of its unique decor. But take a closer look at the photos and the home's show-stopping room boasts an even bigger surprise than the floor-to-ceiling windows, circular couch and statement fireplace. Her name is...
The Eastland Disaster -- The Ship That Capsized Without Leaving the Dock
Imagine yourself as a recent Polish immigrant. It is July 24, 1915. Your husband, Karol, immigrated to America two years earlier and you and baby Stefan joined him a year later after he landed a well-paying job at Western Electric in Cicero, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Karol has raved about Western Electric’s annual employee picnic that he attended last year while you and baby Stefan were en route to America. Today, you’ll attend this year’s picnic as a family of three.
The Winner Of The $1.34B Lottery Is From The Chicago Suburbs But They Still Remain A Mystery
An Illinois resident took home the $1.34B lottery ticket. The jackpot-winning ticket, which was drawn this past Friday night, was purchased at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, IL. The winning numbers for the biggest prize in state history were 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14. Residents of the area say it’s crazy that the gas station at 885 E. Touhy Ave. was the one to print and sell the winning ticket. The store that sold the ticket also wins pretty big too, at least according to the Illinois Lottery. The Speedway will receive half a million dollars just for selling the ticket! This is now the second largest jackpot in over 20 years of the Mega Millions game, which only is topped by the $1.537 billion prize won in October 2018. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million. Who knows, you could have passed the winner in the city at one point or another. There’s a chance we could never know who won, as they are not required to come forward in the state of Illinois.
Beware the Ides of August
When is the next Outrage Festival? Grief Glorification Week? Horror Hullaballoo? It was about six weeks between Uvalde and Highland Park, so maybe we should all stay home on Aug. 15, which is six weeks after Highland Park. I have a feeling gun-crazed shooters notice stuff like that. But that’s only a feeling.
Loss of $8,200 from bank account a nightmare for suburban woman
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The online financial institution Chime says it offers customers significant features like no monthly fees and no minimum balance requirements.But one Chicago area woman told CBS 2's Jim Williams her experience with Chime has been nothing short of a nightmare. She reached out for help.When CBS 2 first talked to Tara Venturi, the stress had been building from an alarming notifications on July 20."I got an alert that my email address and phone number had been changed on my bank account," she said.All of her money was gone from her account at the online bank, Chime."I got...
It’s official: Kenosha’s Velodrome, the oldest in the U.S., has now seen it all
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. It’s not unusual to see cyclists race at speeds over 40 mph at the Washington Park Velodrome. A...
SUV Flies Through Chicago Home, Paralyzes Man Taking Shower
'He’s just a wonderful guy. He certainly didn’t deserve this.'
Father and Son Launch Chicago’s First Ever Black-Owned Portable LaserTag Company
Meet Jermaine Young and his son, Terriquee, the founders of MKETag, the first Black-owned renowned portable laser tag event production company based in Chicago, IL. The company has been approved by The Chicago Park District to launch the LaserTag in the Park AfterDark series across local community parks in June 2022.
Two women shot in Homewood
Police are investigating after two teenage women were shot this morning in Homewood. It happened just after 11:00 near Brushton Avenue and Stranahan Street. Officers were told that at least 4 gunshots were heard.
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois
CHICAGO - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
