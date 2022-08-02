Lost For Over 200 Years: The Musical Well of Mackinac Island, Michigan

Read on wjimam.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Letter from the Editor: Heading north for summer fun? Take a chill pill and adjust your expectations
Michigan residents are flocking north like never before this summer, their SUVs jammed with tents, bikes, coolers and kids. It seems like some forgot to pack a few essential items: Patience, civility, gratitude. In the past few weeks, MLive journalists have written about service staffs at northern Michigan establishments confronting...
townandtourist.com
20 Best Clear Water Beaches in Michigan (That Allow Camping & Pets)
Michigan is a wonderful place to explore if you’re looking for beautiful beaches along the Great Lakes. There are dozens of State Parks that have long stretches of sandy access to Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, Lake Erie, and Lake Superior. Even better, many of these state parks are pet...
Check Out the Inside of This Historic Mid Michigan Mansion
If you've ever driven down West State Street in St. Johns you've probably seen this giant mansion. This is the Hicks Mansion. It has a long heritage in St. Johns, having been built in 1873. The Hicks Mansion in St. Johns. Steve and Jenny Heath were the previous owners for...
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 Last minute beach vacations you can take without leaving Michigan
It’s already August and for many families that means summer is winding down as we stare down the start of school in just four to five weeks. That may have you thinking about a last-minute vacation, but where should you go? There are plenty of places to explore in Michigan that you may have never been to.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Another Very Cold and Snowy Winter
I don't even want to start thinking about another cold and snowy winter. I'm still enjoying summer and all of the warm temperatures we've been dealing with. If you're from Michigan, then you know what I mean when I say summers are too hot and winters are too cold here in our Great Lakes state.
What is Everyone’s Favorite State Park in Michigan?
We are very fortunate in the state of Michigan to have many state parks to visit. In total, we have 74 state parks, located throughout the entire state. -- north, south, east or west. What State Parks Do People Like the Most?. We all have our favorites. Usually the state...
WZZM 13
VERIFY: Is Lake Michigan the most dangerous lake?
Is Lake Michigan the most dangerous U.S. lake? Let's verify.
LOOK: This Northern Michigan Mansion Sits Right On The Lake
It's not Zillow Gone Wild, but it's definitely a piece of Michigan real estate that deserves some sort of spotlight. It sits right on the lake and is basically a place for royalty, or that is what my wallet is telling me. Northern Michigan Piece Of Real Estate On The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan Resorts Crush It – Three Top List of ‘Best Winery Hotels in the U.S.’
If you'd like to take a trip to wine country this summer, you don't even have to leave the state!. Three Michigan resorts have DOMINATED a poll on the best winery hotels in the country, with one even nabbing the No. 1 spot. Chateau Chantal in Traverse City, Hotel Walloon...
Farmers’ Almanac Says Michigan Will Be “UnReasonably Cold and Snowy” This Winter
It's hard to argue with the Farmers' Almanac. Despite its "less-than-scientific" approach to predicting weather, harvests, and world events... SOMEHOW, it keeps getting it right. It's like the Astrology of World Events, except... this is REAL!. It seems to think about winter when we're still under the occasional heat advisory,...
LOOK: 50 Finalists Capture Stunning Scenes of West Michigan in Photo Contest
WOW, West Michigan sure is a beautiful place to live. That was captured wonderfully by the 50 finalists in year's West Michigan Tourist Association Photo Contest. West Michigan Tourist Association Announces 50 Finalists in 2022 Photo Contest. WMTA says they got hundreds of entries in their 2022 photo contest. It...
Amid Michigan’s woods and trout streams, neighbors fear impact of massive military expansion
A bright yellow sign on County Road 612 running east into Lovells offers a matter-of-fact warning: “Field artillery projectiles may be fired at any time of day.”. Lovells Township, a community of about 600 on the north branch of the Au Sable River, is the site of Camp Grayling’s 40 Complex, where troops conduct live-fire training with anti-tank weapons and drop 500-pound bombs from planes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Need Last Minute Trip Before School Kicks In? Here is 4 Cheap Trips in Michigan
After coming back from a week in Amsterdam, Netherlands, it is time to experience a vacation in Michigan. I searched on our happy friend, Google, to figure out where my next adventure would be. However, it needs to be budget friendly because Amsterdam was not cheap. Here are the 4...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Midwest Governors Promote ‘Electric Route 66’ Around Lake Michigan
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces a collaboration with Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers to build America’s next iconic road trip route, specifically for electric vehicles. The Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour will be a network of electric vehicle chargers spanning over 1,100...
We All Scream for the Michigan Donut & Ice Cream Fest
Just about everyone's heard the phrase, "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!" I bet you even kind of sang along when you read that just now. However, I don't know that I've ever heard a saying like that when it came to donuts...And with the Michigan Donut & Ice Cream Fest coming up, I think we need one.
11 Places You Should Never Move To In Michigan
YouTuber NickJohnson1 has built a cottage industry around ranking places all across the nation with his 'Unboxing America' Channel. In one particular video, he aims for the Great Lakes State, laying out the case for the WORST places to live in Michigan. What are the worst places to live in...
thelascopress.com
Michigan Bear Hunters-News You Can Use
Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Lansing, MI — August 3, 2021. If you hunt bear in Michigan there is some important information that you need to know. Some regulations have changed since last year, here is an update that can help you prepare for this season. The 2022 bear...
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes Whitefish
You can find loads of amazing seafood in Michigan. From salmon to catfish, there's something undeniably special about enjoying a fresh meal that comes directly from the Great Lakes.
Pure Michigan! For $4.5M One of the Legendary Charlevoix Mushroom Houses Can Be Yours
One look at the fairytale style and you'll be humming "Heigh-ho, Heigh-ho". One of the most "must-see" homes in northern Michigan is on the market, and let's face it, it's probably one of the most unique. Yes, one of the legendary Mushroom Homes is for sale. Anyone that has ever...
Voice News
Radio Control Club of Detroit to take flight Aug. 6
Pilots registered through the Academy of Model Aeronautics are invited to participate in the Radio Control Club of Detroit’s Russ Hope Memorial 4 – Stroke Rally at 10 a.m. Aug. 6 at the club’s flying field in Lenox Township. The fly-in is only for radio controlled model...
1240 WJIM
Lansing, MI
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wjimam.com
Comments / 0