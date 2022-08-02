ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Don Mattingly on his way out as Marlins manager?

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly is in his seventh and potential final season with the club. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reported on Tuesday that Mattingly was unsure as to whether or not he would return as the Marlins’ manager next season. “Don Mattingly told me today he...
numberfire.com

Matt Reynolds moving to Reds' bench Tuesday

Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Reynolds is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Reynolds was a late addition to Monday's lineup after Tommy Pham was scratched and traded to the Boston Red Sox. Albert Almora Jr. will move to left field in place of Reynolds while Aristides Aquino (ankle) returns to play right field and bat sixth.
ClutchPoints

Gerrit Cole gets merciless treatment from Yankees fans during embarrassingly historic inning vs Mariners

The New York Yankees are now on a two-game losing skid after falling prey to the Seattle Mariners again at home in a 7-3 loss to Luis Castillo and company Tuesday. The also meant that the Mariners won that three-game series at the Bronx, two games to one. But the Yankees will be fine. They are still heads and shoulders above the rest of the competition in the American League East division standings, though they would love to see Gerrit Cole return soon to his usual solid form.
numberfire.com

Jesus Sanchez sitting for Marlins on Wednesday

Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Sanchez will move to the bench on Wednesday with JJ Bleday starting in left field. Bleday will bat fifth versus left-hander Mike Minor and the Reds. numberFire's models project Bleday for 6.7...
The Game Haus

San Diego Padres Trade Cincinnati Reds for Brandon Drury

The San Diego Padres have traded the Cincinnati Reds for third baseman Brandon Drury according to Ken Rosenthal. Cincinnati will receive shortstop prospect, Victor Acosta, in return according to Robert Murray. Drury, 29, signed a minor league contract with the Reds before the season. He has outdone expectations by batting...
FOX Sports

Brewers come into matchup against the Pirates on losing streak

Milwaukee Brewers (57-47, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (42-62, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.55 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Pirates: Zach Thompson (3-8, 5.09 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -250, Pirates +206; over/under is 8 runs.
The Game Haus

Seattle Mariners Trade For Jake Lamb From Dodgers

The Seattle Mariners have acquired Jake Lamb in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers according to Robert Murray. Cash considerations will go back to Los Angeles. Lamb, 31, has played nine MLB seasons with Diamondbacks, Dodgers, Blue Jays, White Sox and A’s. He is batting .239 this season and .237 for his career. The veteran has 93 home runs and 335 RBIs in his career.
FOX Sports

Giants host the Dodgers on 3-game home skid

Los Angeles Dodgers (71-33, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (51-54, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (7-3, 2.66 ERA, .98 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Giants: Jakob Junis (4-2, 2.78 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -207, Giants +174; over/under is...
