Don Mattingly on his way out as Marlins manager?
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly is in his seventh and potential final season with the club. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reported on Tuesday that Mattingly was unsure as to whether or not he would return as the Marlins’ manager next season. “Don Mattingly told me today he...
Seattle Mariners Trade San Francisco Giants for Curt Casali
The Seattle Mariners have completed a trade with the San Francisco Giants for catcher Curt Casali according to Robert Murray. San Francisco gets pitcher Michael Stryffeler in return. Casali, 33, is batting .231 this season with four home runs and 14 RBIs in 126 plate appearances. He has played with...
numberfire.com
Matt Reynolds moving to Reds' bench Tuesday
Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Reynolds is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Reynolds was a late addition to Monday's lineup after Tommy Pham was scratched and traded to the Boston Red Sox. Albert Almora Jr. will move to left field in place of Reynolds while Aristides Aquino (ankle) returns to play right field and bat sixth.
MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 8/4/2022
The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to finish a four-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants on Thursday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Dodgers-Giants prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Los Angeles Dodgers...
Gerrit Cole gets merciless treatment from Yankees fans during embarrassingly historic inning vs Mariners
The New York Yankees are now on a two-game losing skid after falling prey to the Seattle Mariners again at home in a 7-3 loss to Luis Castillo and company Tuesday. The also meant that the Mariners won that three-game series at the Bronx, two games to one. But the Yankees will be fine. They are still heads and shoulders above the rest of the competition in the American League East division standings, though they would love to see Gerrit Cole return soon to his usual solid form.
numberfire.com
Jesus Sanchez sitting for Marlins on Wednesday
Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Sanchez will move to the bench on Wednesday with JJ Bleday starting in left field. Bleday will bat fifth versus left-hander Mike Minor and the Reds. numberFire's models project Bleday for 6.7...
San Diego Padres Trade Cincinnati Reds for Brandon Drury
The San Diego Padres have traded the Cincinnati Reds for third baseman Brandon Drury according to Ken Rosenthal. Cincinnati will receive shortstop prospect, Victor Acosta, in return according to Robert Murray. Drury, 29, signed a minor league contract with the Reds before the season. He has outdone expectations by batting...
FOX Sports
Brewers come into matchup against the Pirates on losing streak
Milwaukee Brewers (57-47, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (42-62, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.55 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Pirates: Zach Thompson (3-8, 5.09 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -250, Pirates +206; over/under is 8 runs.
MLB Odds: Athletics vs. Angels prediction, odds and pick – 8/4/2022
The Oakland Athletics will finish their three-game series at the ‘Big A’ as they take on the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday afternoon in Anaheim. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with an Athletics-Angels prediction and pick. The Athletics defeated the Angels 3-1 on Wednesday....
Seattle Mariners Trade For Jake Lamb From Dodgers
The Seattle Mariners have acquired Jake Lamb in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers according to Robert Murray. Cash considerations will go back to Los Angeles. Lamb, 31, has played nine MLB seasons with Diamondbacks, Dodgers, Blue Jays, White Sox and A’s. He is batting .239 this season and .237 for his career. The veteran has 93 home runs and 335 RBIs in his career.
MLB Odds: Brewers vs. Pirates prediction, odds and pick – 8/4/2022
The Milwaukee Brewers will look to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Pittsburgh Pirates as the two NL Central teams meet at PNC Park on Thursday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with a Brewers-Pirates prediction and pick. The Pirates defeated the Brewers 8-7 in...
ELITE OF THE ELITE: BHS prep only 1 of 20 in nation at hoop heaven
NBA All-Time great Damian Lillard, renown train Phil Beckner bring together 20 preps and 20 college players for unrivaled experience Let’s make this simple. Twenty high school basketball players throughout...
FOX Sports
Giants host the Dodgers on 3-game home skid
Los Angeles Dodgers (71-33, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (51-54, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (7-3, 2.66 ERA, .98 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Giants: Jakob Junis (4-2, 2.78 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -207, Giants +174; over/under is...
