Developers Celebrate Grand Opening of Wonder Lofts at 720 Clinton Street in Hoboken, New Jersey

Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
New York YIMBY
Leasing Launches for 20 Grand Avenue in Englewood, New Jersey
Leasing has launched for 20 Grand Avenue, a five-story rental building in downtown Englewood, New Jersey. Designed by CPA Architecture and developed by Premier Developers, the structure yields 96 residences and a slate of lifestyle and wellness amenities. Available units range from studios up to two-bedroom, two-bathroom units with space...
New York YIMBY
New Renderings Released for ODA’s 126 East 57th Street Tower in Midtown East, Manhattan
New renderings have been released for 126 East 57th Street, a 28-story residential tower on Billionaires’ Row in Midtown East, Manhattan. Designed by ODA Architecture and developed by MRR Development under the MRR 1326 LLC, the 346-foot-tall tower will yield 147 condominiums spread across 170,000 square feet with interiors by Gabellini Sheppard, as well as 5,000 square feet of retail space. WSP USA is the engineer, Urban Atelier Group is the construction manager, and Plaza Buildings is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of East 57th Street and Lexington Avenue.
betterwaterfront.org
Construction of a long-awaited waterfront park at the Weehawken Cove will begin next spring
Construction of a 2.5-acre waterfront park at the north end of Hoboken at the Weehawken Cove will begin this spring. This will be the first major addition to Hoboken’s riverfront park since Maxwell Place Park was established in 2007. The Fund for a Better Waterfront (FBW) first proposed the...
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 43-46 51st Street in Sunnyside, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 43-46 51st Street, a nine-story mixed-use building in Sunnyside, Queens. Designed by Raymond Chan Architect, the structure yields 75 residences, 31 parking spaces, and 8,624 square feet of commercial space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 23 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $43,612 to $187,330.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 2437 Crotona Avenue in Belmont, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a four-story residential building at 2437 Crotona Avenue in Belmont, The Bronx. Located between East 187th and East 189th Streets, the lot is closest to the Fordham Road subway station, serviced by the B and D trains. Joel Mittelman is listed as the owner behind the applications.
jerseydigs.com
Muteki Ramen Opens Their Second Restaurant in Jersey City
A ramen hotspot in Hoboken has officially expanded with their second outpost inside a Downtown Jersey City space that has been dark for over two years. Jersey Digs broke the news back in May about the impending Jersey City arrival of Muteki Ramen. The company had been plotting their Hoboken restaurant on Washington Street since 2017, eventually opening for business during 2020.
New York YIMBY
Foundation Work Underway for 262 Fifth Avenue Supertall in NoMad, Manhattan
Foundation work is continuing at 262 Fifth Avenue, the site of a 60-story residential supertall in NoMad, Manhattan. Designed by Meganom with SLCE Architects as the executive architect and developed by Boris Kuzinez of Five Points Development under the Five Points 262 Project LLC, the 1,043-foot-tall skyscraper will yield 41 residential units spread across 139,168 square feet, as well as 10,850 square feet of retail space on the first two floors. CM & Associates Construction Management is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Fifth Avenue and West 29th Street.
Thrillist
Here's a Preview of NYC's Soon-to-Be-Finished Grand Central Madison LIRR Station
By the end of this year, Long Island Railroad commuters will finally have a new option besides the famously dingy Penn Station thanks to the new Grand Central Madison LIRR Station. Located just beneath Grand Central Terminal and Madison Avenue from 43rd to 48th Street, the new LIRR station will...
New York YIMBY
Aloft Hotel’s Façade Nears Completion at 50 Trinity Place in Financial District, Manhattan
Exterior work is nearing completion on 50 Trinity Place, a 28-story Aloft Hotel in the Financial District. Designed by Peter Poon Architects and developed by FIT Investment Corporation, the 77,310-square-foot tower will yield 173 guest rooms. Cauldwell Wingate is serving as the general contractor for the project, which is located at the corner of Trinity Place and Rector Street, diagonally across from Trinity Church.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 1550 White Plains Road in Parkchester, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a six-story residential building at 1550 White Plains Road in Parkchester, The Bronx. Located between Guerlain Street and Archer Street, the lot is near the Parkchester subway station, serviced by the 6 train. Nush Sukaj of NFS Development Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Excavation Begins for Affordable Housing Complex at 1510 Broadway in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
Excavation is getting underway at 1510 Broadway, the site of an eight-story mixed-use complex in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Gluck+ and developed by MacQuesten Construction Management along with the East Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation, the structure will yield 108 affordable housing units and 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
hudsoncountyview.com
GoFundMe started for longtime Hoboken renter trying to stave off eviction
A GoFundMe page haas been started for a longtime Hoboken renter trying to stave off eviction, potentially facing a $2,800 rent increase. “Jeff [Trupiano] has been under relentless attack by his landlord for several years now. His case has been bouncing between the courts and the Hoboken Rent Board but is now coming to an unconscionable head Jeff‘s rent is currently being subjected to an uncapped ‘hardship increase,'” the GoFundMe page description says.
New York YIMBY
CPA Architecture
boozyburbs.com
Cuban Coffee Shop is Expanding into Bergen County
Cortaditos, a Cuban coffee shop and eatery, is coming soon to East Rutherford. They offer a menu (View Menu) sandwiches, empanadas, pastries, pastelitos, coffees, teas, juices and more. This will be their second location, with the first being located in Union City. There’s no opening date mentioned, but the shop...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 2333 Beaumont Avenue in Belmont, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2333 Beaumont Avenue, a four-story residential building in Belmont, The Bronx. Designed by Basic Groups Corp. and developed by Klosed Properties, the structure yields 12 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $59,143 to $138,840.
therealdeal.com
Extell sues Landsea Homes for skullduggery at 540 Sixth Avenue
Gary Barnett’s Extell Development accused the developer behind one of Manhattan’s priciest condominiums of plotting to swindle Extell out of a $21 million lease and steal away a retail tenant. Attorneys representing the development firm filed a lawsuit Monday in Manhattan accusing Landsea Homes of breaching its contract...
New York YIMBY
Ritz-Carlton Hotel Opens to Guests at 25 West 28th Street, in NoMad, Manhattan
The Ritz-Carlton Hotel and Residences at 25 West 28th Street recently celebrated its grand opening in NoMad. Designed by Rafael Vinoly and developed by Marriott, Ritz Carlton Hotels, and Flag Luxury Group, the 50-story, 500-foot-tall reinforced concrete skyscraper yields 250 guest rooms and 19 suites spread across 150,000 square feet, as well as 16 one- and two-bedroom penthouse residences on the upper levels that owners and their guests can stay in for up to 120 nights per year. Lendlease served the general contractor for the Midtown, Manhattan project, which is alternatively addressed as 1185 Broadway Street and is located at the corner of Broadway and West 28th Street. The Erin Boisson Aries team at Douglas Elliman is handling the sales of the penthouses. Other design teams for the Ritz-Carlton include SUSURUSS, Rockwell Group, and Barcelona-based studio Lázaro Rosa-Viola.
boozyburbs.com
Manhattan Pizzeria is Crossing the Hudson River
Wahizza, a “artisan craft” pizzeria with a location in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan, is expanding to Bergen County. A location on Main Street in Ridgefield Park has so far been announced. It’s the home of the Chimi Pizza, which offers a “Domincan taste” featuring ground beef,...
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New Jersey
A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new location in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. Whole Foods Market, a grocery store chain specializing in healthy and organic food, opened a new store location last week in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.
Bayonne to advance redevelopment plan of former Seahorse Express property
Bayonne is moving forward with plans for the redevelopment of the former Seahorse Express property. The City Council has introduced an ordinance adopting a redevelopment plan for the site at 69-73 LeFante Way. In February of this year, the council passed a resolution authorizing the Planning Board to conduct a redevelopment study of the area.
