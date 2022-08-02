Bossier Man Arrested on Drug and Rape Charges

Read on 710keel.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport United Men And Women Wrap Up Regular SeasonUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
Related
Shreveport Police Make Arrest in June Homicide
On June 25, 2022, at 11:20 p.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 5400 West 70th Street. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the male victim deceased. The victim was later identified as Jeremy Wyatt.
Shreveport carjacking suspect leads officers on dangerous multi-parish chase
Law enforcement officers in two parishes were led on a dangerous high-speed chase Wednesday after attempting to stop a stolen vehicle.
Shreveport Car-Jacker Leads Vernon Parish Police on a Dangerous Chase
Another Shreveport car-jacking leads to a violent high-speed chase in Vernon Parish. The Many Police Department indicated that Officers had attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle in Many and the driver had refused to stop and began fleeing from Officers. The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office joined the...
KTAL
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at W. Shreveport gas station
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, charged with fatally shooting another man at a west Shreveport gas station in June. Police say 19-year-old Lloyd Cooks was arrested early Wednesday morning on a warrant for second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Jeremy Glenn Wyatt, who was shot multiple times at the Shell station in the 5400 block of West 70th late on the night of on June 25. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shreveport Woman Arrested for Leaving Child Inside Hot Car
Shreveport Police have arrested a woman charged with child abandonment, after she alledgedly left a young child inside a vehicle unattended. Officers found the 6 year old child inside the locked car in a parking garage in the 400 block of Clyde Fant Parkway with all of the windows up, and the engine not running.
KTAL
Shreveport woman arrested after child found in hot car in casino parking garage
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A six-year-old is in the hospital and a woman is in jail after police say she left the child unattended in a car in a downtown Shreveport casino parking garage Wednesday. Police say the windows were rolled up and the car was not running when...
KSLA
Man sentenced in killing of Shreveport postal worker
Over 1,000 people applied to the program. The crash remains under investigation. Greenwood resident concerned about tap water issues. Multiple Greenwood residents say they have noticed discolored water within the past few weeks. Lauren Anderson speaks on race for Shreveport mayoral seat. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Anderson is an...
Shreveport Police Need Help Catching Burglary Suspect
On May 4th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were called to the 100 block of East Kings Highway in reference to a burglary of a business. During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of a possible suspect. That footage was used to identify the suspect as Christopher D. Boykin (07-18-1991). An arrest warrant was issued for the arrest of Boykin for the offense of simple burglary.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shreveport Police Seek Bank Forgers
Shreveport Police are asking for help identifying two suspects depositing multiple fraudulent checks that caused a substantial loss to the business. SPD officers responded to the call at Barksdale Federal Credit Union, where they were able to obtain several photos of two suspects at the North Market branch of Barksdale Federal Credit Union.
KSLA
SPD: Man wanted in connection to multiple business burglaries
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Security footage was used to identify a suspect who allegedly burglarized multiple businesses. On May 4, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) was called to the 100 block of East Kings Highway to a reported burglary of a business. During the investigation, security footage was obtained and was used to identify the suspect, Christopher D. Boykin, 31 years old. An arrest warrant was issued for the arrest of Boykin for the offense of simple burglary.
KSLA
Leadbelly Grille fire on Greenwood road
Over 1,000 people applied to the program. The crash remains under investigation. Man sentenced in killing of Shreveport postal worker. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Greenwood resident concerned about tap water issues. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Multiple Greenwood residents...
klax-tv.com
Postal Employee shot while delivering mail
SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael Jarred Gentry, 33, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced today by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. on a charge of second degree murder. Gentry was sentenced to 480 months (40 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shreveport Suspects Sought in Residential Burglary
On July 10th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were called to the 6600 block of central Street in reference to a burglary of a residence. During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of the possible suspects. That footage is being released to the public in hopes of identifying the suspected burglars.
KTAL
SPD: 1 arrested following early morning standoff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly holding his wife hostage in a stand-off with Shreveport police. According to police, officers responded to a residence in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive around 12 a.m. to investigate a report of a domestic dispute. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a woman was being held captive in the residence by her husband, later identified as 68-year-old Freddie Robinson, who had a firearm.
KTBS
Webster deputies step in after another unpermitted trail ride scheduled
MINDEN, La. – Less than a week after an unpermitted trail ride turned violent in Cotton Valley, the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office learned about yet another unpermitted trail ride being advertised for this weekend. Sheriff Jason Parker said if it hadn’t been for a concerned citizen who sent...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Standoff ends with arrest of wanted Bienville man
Monday night Bienville Parish deputies arrested Phillip A. Page, 39, of La. Highway 4 in Bienville, on arrest warrants charging him with second degree kidnapping and aggravated second degree battery which stemmed from an incident on July 8. According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department, Page and a female accomplice...
10 People Injured In A Multi-vehicle Crash Near Aero Drive (Shreveport, LA)
The Shreveport Fire department responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving a SporTran bus on Wednesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of N. Market Street and Kansas City Avenue near Aero Drive at about 10 a.m.
Mark Sharbono Is Latest to Get Caught in the Act Award
As the old saying goes, "A son is a son until he takes a wife. A daughter is a daughter for life." If that's true, Mark Sharbono is set for the remainder of his days. He's the father of 4 girls and they are all obviously fans of their Dad.
KSLA
Preparing for the worst: How Bossier Parish Schools train for active shooter events
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Many students around the ArkLaTex are already back in the classroom. Still top of mind for many families is the Robb Elementary school shooting. Bossier Parish Schools says they are making sure they’re prepared any threat. “We study these events all over the country....
1 arrested in shooting at trail ride in Webster Parish
The Webster Parish Sheriff's Office says one person is charged so far in the ongoing investigation into a shooting at an illegal trail ride over the weekend that left three people injured, including a local high school student.
News Radio 710 KEEL
Shreveport, LA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0