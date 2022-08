An Albany man has admitted to being involved in a shooting earlier this year that left one person injured. The Albany County DA's Office says 27-year-old Alex Ryan pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony charge. Back on May 7th, Ryan shot the victim in the upper leg on Morton Avenue in Albany and used an illegally possessed handgun to carry out the crime. Ryan is facing up to seven-and-a-half years in prison when he's sentenced in October.

