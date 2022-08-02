Read on fun1043.com
Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle Leads to Pair of Arrests in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pursuit of a vehicle reported stolen led to the arrests of two people in Rochester Wednesday morning. Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm said an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted a Pontiac that was reported stolen in the area of 1st St. and 11th Ave. in southeast Rochester around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Ohm says a Rochester Police Officer in the area also spotted the vehicle and attempted to pull over the male driver in the area of 1st. St. Northeast and Civic Center Dr., but the vehicle accelerated away from the officer.
Accused Eyota Trailer Thief Charged for Another Trailer Theft
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man already accused of stealing a trailer from an Eyota business is facing a new felony charge related to a different trailer theft out of Winona County. The charge filed in Olmsted County Court Monday accuse 48-year-old Izaak Parker of taking a trailer worth...
Goodhue County Rollover Crash Sends Man to Hospital
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash east of Northfield sent a North Carolina man to the hospital early Wednesday morning. The State Patrol accident report says 29-year-old Michael Norton was traveling north on Hwy. 56 when his vehicle went off the roadway and rolled around 6:45 a.m. Norton was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
New Boutique Now Open at Apache Mall in Rochester
A trendy new boutique for men and women just opened in Rochester, Minnesota at the Apache Mall and the clothes are super cute!. New Store Just Opened at the Apache Mall in Rochester, Minnesota!. Next time you are out walking around at the Apache Mall, you may notice a brand...
Re-Opening Date Announced for Popular Restaurant in Rochester
Last week, was deemed "Clean Up" week in Southeast Minnesota. The storms that rolled through our area on Saturday, July 23rd, left a huge mess throughout our region, many without power, and one restaurant in downtown Rochester, Crave, had to close temporarily due to storm damage. But good news showed up today and Crave has announced their re-opening date!
BCA Has Identified Man Fatally Shot By Rochester Police Officer
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the Rochester man who died as a result of an officer-involved shooting early Saturday. Joshua Clayton Hippler was 27 years old. The BCA says the medical examiner determined Hippler died from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper...
Neighbors Will Gather in Rochester Tonight For ‘Night to Unite’
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Neighborhood gatherings are planned this evening throughout Rochester and Olmsted County for "Night to Unite." The annual crime prevention initiative for many years was known as National Night Out. The aim is to promote neighborhood unity and police-community partnerships to create safer communities. Rochester Police...
Rochester Man Injured in Highway 52 Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a single-vehicle crash this afternoon on Highway 52. The State Patrol says 37-year-old Kenneth Owens was driving north on the highway near Mayowood Road when his car went off the roadway into the right ditch. The vehicle then crossed back over the northbound lanes and crashed into the median barrier.
Dangerous Heat Hits Minnesota
Chanhassen, MN (KROC-AM News)- Air conditioners across Minnesota are being put to the test Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the seven-county Twin Cities Metro area and Heat Advisory for counties in western and south-central Minnesota. The advisory includes Rice, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties.
50 People Cooling Off at the Pool for Free Thanks to Rochester Business
I've been sitting in the air-conditioned studio all day so I wasn't aware of the heat that is coming at us in Minnesota, but apparently, it is so bad that a business in Rochester, Minnesota is closing early. Oh, and they have a special treat for 50 people to help them stay cool today too!
Urgent Need for Blankets at Rochester Organization
As I'm writing this, Southeast Minnesota is in the middle of a pretty massive heat wave so asking for you to look in your closets and storage for this particular item might seem odd. But Rochester, Minnesota, an organization in town needs our help ASAP. Nonprofit in Rochester, Minnesota Asking...
Rochester Moped Driver Leads Police on Pursuit
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly led officers on a pursuit while driving his moped. Lt. Frank Ohm says the incident began shortly after midnight on Sunday when an officer on patrol early was driving behind a moped with expired registration in the 300 block of 6th Ave. Southeast. Ohm said the officer activated his emergency lights but the moped continued north and hopped railroad tracks near Mayo Field before turning west on a bike path on the other side of the tracks.
Is Your Thermostat Making Your House Hotter Here In Minnesota?
With several more hot, humid days ahead of us in Minnesota, is your thermostat actually working to make your house... hotter?. Finding just the 'right' temperature in your home thermostat can be tricky. There are few things that will set off arguments faster among families than the temperature at which...
Rochester Police Release Details on Armed Robbery that Preceded Officer Shooting
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department released details Monday about the armed robbery that was reported prior to an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning. Lt. Frank Ohm says officers were called to the Domino's store on Broadway Ave. South at 10:59 p.m. Friday. The man who was later...
Rochester Motorcyclist Hurt Trying to Avoid Deer
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester motorcyclist suffered a serious but non-life-threatening leg injury after he tried to avoid striking a deer in rural western Rochester early Thursday morning. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the 52-year-old man was traveling west on Salem Rd. Southwest when a deer jumped...
Minnesota Hospitals See Increase in Patient Harm Events
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Healthcare providers across Minnesota that saw an increase in adverse events and incidents of patient harm last year. The new report from the Minnesota Department of Health indicates the Mayo Clinic St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester saw 55 adverse events from October, 7, 2020 to October 6, 2021, an increase of four from the previous year’s report. The most recent report indicates harm incidents that resulted in severe injury rose from 14 in 2020 to 25 in 2021. Unlike the previous year, none of the adverse events in 2021 resulted in the death of a patient.
The Most Unusual/Greatest Live Music You’ll Ever See In Rochester
What do pickup trucks, Deee-lite, Björk, and Mozart's Magic Flute have in common? They're all rolling into Rochester's Peace Plaza Saturday, August 20, 2022!. And Dee-lite (Groove is in the hearrrrrt!) and Bjork and more 90s songs than you can shake a stick at!* The Pickup Truck Opera takes Mozart’s 1791 opera, The Magic Flute, throws it on a trailer, and hauls it into the modern world. Here's the Mixed Precipitation troupe at a recent rehearsal.
Repeat Rochester DWI Offender Facing New Charges
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Charges brought against a Rochester man Monday accuse him of having fentanyl in his system and other drugs in a vehicle he crashed in northwest Rochester nearly a year ago. 25-year-old Abdirisak Affey is charged with felony drug possession, two counts of DWI, careless driving and...
Check Out The Most Scrumptious and Unhealthiest Meal in Minnesota
You know those days when you just want to devour comfort food? Or a plate of greasy, amazing hashbrowns with a side of bacon and eggs...and biscuits and gravy? You don't always want to make that food yourself in your own kitchen so we hop in our cars (or order on our phones) and order some food on a menu that is more on the unhealthy side. But, what's the most unhealthy place and menu item to order in Minnesota? Eat This Not That did some research and actually has that answer for all of us...and for Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and every single state in the United States.
Big Send-Off for Red Wing Boy After Terrifying Boating Accident
There was a terrifying boating accident back in June on the Mississippi River in eastern Minnesota. In the accident, there was a five-year-old boy from Red Wing, Minnesota who was terribly injured and was brought to Mayo Clinic. It was definitely a scary time for his family. The little boy's...
