Read on www.riviera-maya-news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
riviera-maya-news.com
Cancun motorcycle driver killed after vehicle hit and run
Cancun, Q. R. — A Cancun motorcyclist was killed late Tuesday night after becoming the victim of a hit and run. The accident happened around midnight in SM 313 which was reported by other motorists. Responding Transit Police arrived to find the topple bike with the body of its...
5 killed, 7 hurt when speeding driver runs red light in L.A.
At least five people were killed and seven were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash at a gas station on South La Brea and Slauson avenues Thursday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported about 1:40 p.m. Video obtained by KTLA shows the moment of impact as the driver of a dark-colored Mercedes speeds through […]
L.A. Weekly
Aaron Begnaud Dead after Multi-Car Crash on Highway 79 [San Jacinto, CA]
Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Collision near Gilman Springs Road. The incident happened on July 26th, at around 9:00 a.m. on Highway 79 near Gilman Springs Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, three vehicles, including Begnaud’s vehicle, a semi-truck and another vehicle, collided. As a result, three people sustained minor to severe injuries.
Driver in deadly Rialto crash reached 80 to 100 mph: police
The driver involved in a deadly, fiery Rialto crash on Monday was driving 80 to 100 miles per hour while possibly under the influence, investigators said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
riviera-maya-news.com
Man who was shot in the face dies in Cancun hospital
Cancun, Q.R.– A man who was shot in the face Tuesday night has died. The man was shot while in his vehicle in the Paseos del Mar subdivision of Cancun. Police responding to the 9:30 p.m. report of the shooting were told by area residents that two men aboard a motorcycle chased him, shooting at him several times.
Vehicle fire spreads to brush near freeway interchange in Pomona area
A vehicle fire that spread to dry brush in Pomona prompted the closure of several freeway transition roads Tuesday.
Apartment fire leaves 70 residents displaced in Moreno Valley
Dozens of adults and children were displaced when a fire erupted at an apartment building in Moreno Valley Wednesday. Firefighters responded to the burning 24-unit building in the 13200 block of Heacock Street around 7 p.m., the Riverside County Fire Department posted on Twitter. Flames were burning through the roof of the building as the […]
Man arrested for brutal attack on woman in Hollywood parking garage
Authorities arrested a man who was wanted in connection with a brutal attack on a woman in a Hollywood parking garage on Wednesday. The initial scene occurred early Friday morning at around 2:15 a.m. in a multi-story parking structure in the 1700 block of North Las Palmas Avenue, when the man attacked a 26-year-old woman who was celebrating her birthday at Revel Lounge. According to the woman, Cynthia Stergious, she and her friends were approached by two men once they walked into the garage where "words were exchanged" before her friend got hit in the head. It was then that they turned on her and starting calling her names. Stergious said that her mind went blank shortly after. Video from the scene shows one man viciously attacking Stergious while she was already unconscious, kicking and punching her in the face. She suffered several injuries in the process, as shown by a gruesome photo after the attack. On Wednesday, a 33-year-old Lancaster man, identified as Dammion Adkins, was arrested after investigators with Los Angeles Police Department located him. He was being held without bail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsantaana.com
Tustin man arrested in Anaheim for impersonating a police officer
Last night, 8-3-22, at about 8:30 p.m., Anaheim PD Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle displaying activated police-style lights, in the area of Euclid Street and Cerritos Avenue. Officers located the vehicle in question being driven by 35-year-old Richard Moore of Tustin. The investigation that followed, and...
foxla.com
Fight breaks out inside Costa Mesa nightclub; 2 arrested in triple stabbing after being kicked out
COSTA MESA, Calif. - A man and a woman from Newport Beach were arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly stabbing three people in Costa Mesa after both parties were ejected from a nightclub. Tremere Robert Mason and Nancy Ahmad Bakir, both 23, were both detained at the 4300 block of Jamboree...
Man dies after car crashes 50 feet off cliff in Chatsworth Reservoir
A 30-year-old man died after a crash along a cliff reportedly ejected him from his vehicle at least 50 feet down, authorities said. It’s unclear what caused the crash.
One shot during armed robbery attempt at Hustler Casino in Gardena
An armored truck security guard was shot and another guard was injured Thursday during a robbery at the Hustler Casino in Gardena. The shooting occurred a little after 10 a.m. at the Hustler Casino located on Redondo Beach Boulevard.During an afternoon press conference, Lt. Christopher Cuff said two guards immediately came under fire as soon as they exited the armored truck. Cuff described the attack as an "ambush." At least one of the guards managed to return fire, but it was unclear if any of the suspects were struck, Cuff said.The guard who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Menifee-Area Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a Monday morning traffic crash in the Menifee area. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died at the scene, and another...
foxla.com
Police looking for man who was armed with rifle at Corona apartment complex
CORONA, Calif. - Corona Police are searching for the suspect who was involved in an officer-involved shooting. On July 31, around 5:40 a.m., officers responded to the Ashton Apartments on Stoneridge Dr. After receiving reports of a man armed with a gun. When officers arrived on scene, they located the suspect walking in the parking lot holding a rifle.
police1.com
80-year-old store owner who shot robber's 'arm off' speaks out
NORCO, Calif. — Security video of an 80-year-old store owner who shot an armed robber’s “arm off” while he entered into the man’s convenience store with a semi-automatic rifle has gone viral. Now, the store owner, who suffered a heart attack as a result of the incident, is speaking out for the first time.
mynewsla.com
Corona Police Confront Man Carrying Rifle, Leading to Gunfire
A man suspected of brandishing a rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to shoot at him, was at large Wednesday, with authorities asking for the public’s help in identifying him. According to the Corona Police Department, the officer-involved shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday outside...
High-speed I-10 pursuit ends in Whitewater wreck
The California Highway Patrol confirmed one person was in custody following a freeway pursuit that ended with a traffic collision on Interstate 10 in its westbound lanes. The pursuit began around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were reportedly chasing a driver in a silver Toyota Camry who led them westbound The post High-speed I-10 pursuit ends in Whitewater wreck appeared first on KESQ.
L.A. Weekly
1 Dead after Fatal Plane Crash on Olive Hill Road [Fallbrook, CA]
FALLBROOK, CA (August 1, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, a plane crash on Olive Hill Road claimed one person’s life and injured another. The incident occurred in a flowerbed of Altman Plants on 2575 Olive Hill Road at 1:40 p.m., on July 23. According to the California Highway Patrol, a T-28B type of plane crashed under unknown circumstances.
Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Sunland
An investigation is underway after a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound inside a vehicle in Sunland early Tuesday. Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard around 12:45 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. A parked vehicle was found at the […]
L.A. Weekly
Two Injured in Car Accident on Scott Road [Menifee, CA]
Car Crashes to Power Pole in Menifee, Person Reportedly Injured. The incident happened at around 6:51 a.m. near the intersection of Scott Road and Bellamy Lane when a vehicle crashed into a power pole. It is unknown whether the victims required hospitalization. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the car...
Comments / 0