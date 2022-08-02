A perfect moment of tennis player saving a butterfly wins 2022 World Sports Photography Awards

Read on www.diyphotography.net
hypebeast.com
Naomi Osaka Enlists Sister Mari Osaka for Design of New Yonex EZONE 98 Tennis Racket
Yonex has just debuted Naomi Osaka‘s newest signature EZONE 98 tennis racket. This time around, the racket enlists Naomi Osaka’s sister Mari Osaka for a family-spirited design. “My sister and I have always talked about designing a racquet and to see it come to life is really special...
Look: Impressive Danica Patrick Fishing Photos Are Going Viral
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has moved on to the next chapter of her sporting career. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old Wisconsin native posed with a 51-pound fish she caught during a recent fishing trip. "Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but it moves to one...
CBS Sports
Coco Gauff to face Naomi Osaka in second round of 2022 Silicon Valley Classic
The stage is set for Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka to face each other in the second round of the Silicon Valley Classic on Thursday night. They have met three other times throughout their careers, with Osaka having won two of those matchups. Both tennis stars got the job done...
Sports World Reacts To The Danica Patrick Fishing Photos
Danica Patrick certainly knows what she's doing inside of a car. It turns out she knows what she's doing on a boat, too. The former racing star revealed an impressive fish catching haul on social media this week. "Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but...
From khaki shorts to pleated skorts, the evolution of women's golf fashion
From bermuda shorts to pleated tennis-looking skorts, women’s golf fashion has blossomed into a trendy style over the years. Most girls getting into the sport 10+ years ago struggled with feeling feminine on the golf course. For many women, golf was not appealing from a fashion standpoint alone. The...
Fans Accuse TIME Magazine Of 'High School Photoshop' Job On Brittney Griner Cover
Fans are going to town on TIME Magazine, accusing the publication of a 'high school photoshop' edit for their recent front cover featuring Brittney Griner. WNBA star Griner has been behind bars in Russia since February she was allegedly found carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage at the airport.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter, Daughters Photo
Yankees legend Derek Jeter is quickly becoming one of the best former athletes to follow on Twitter. This week, Jeter shared a photo of his daughters putting nail polish on him. His caption said, "I have a new appreciation for nail polish remover." Most of Jeter's followers are loving this...
The Daily South
Charles Barkley Picked the Perfect Grandfather Name
Charles Barkley has held many titles in his lifetime. He's been an Auburn Tiger, an NBA superstar, and a broadcast analyst for TNT. But earlier this year, he gained one more: grandfather. Barkley's daughter Christiana. welcomed baby boy Henry, the first grand child for the Alabama native. Sir Charles couldn't be happier about the new addition.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
Mady Dewey is 'Jumping For Joy' After 'Sports Illustrated' Swim Search News
Mady Dewey can now add 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie to her resume and she's super excited about it. The young model took to social media to share the news that she had officially been named a 2023 rookie for the publication–a title she achieved by participating in the 2022 SI Swim Search.
Look: Olivia Ponton Shares New Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Video
Nearly three months ago, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands with a number of returning veterans. However, the rookie class might have been just as impressive. Several notable rookie models were chosen to be part of the latest iconic shoot. Among them was Olivia Ponton, who made her...
ESPN
Botswana teen Letsile Tebogo draws Usain Bolt comparisons after showboating sprint
Teenager Letsile Tebogo has attracted comparisons to Usain Bolt after showboating his way to the under-20 100 metres world title in a record time with a scorching run in Colombia on Tuesday. The 19-year-old Botswanan clocked 9.91 seconds to improve the junior world record of 9.94 he set in the...
Classy Peter Bol defies rolled ankle to stay on track for Commonwealth gold
Australia’s Peter Bol qualified fastest for for the men’s 800m final despite having rolled an ankle earlier in the week
Tennis-Serena Williams faces tough draw in first U.S. Open tune-up event
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Serena Williams will have her work cut out for her when the Toronto Open kicks off next week as the 23-time Grand Slam champion begins her hardcourt preparations for the upcoming U.S. Open.
NBC Sports
Letsile Tebogo breaks U20 100m world record with Usain Bolt-like early celebration
Botswana 19-year-old Letsile Tebogo drew comparisons to a young Usain Bolt for not only breaking a world junior sprint record, but also how he did it — by beginning his celebration some 20 meters before the finish line. Tebogo lowered his U20 world record in the 100m from 9.94...
Emily Rolfe Withdraws From The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games After First Workout
The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games started a few hours ago and will be taking part until Sunday, Aug. 7th. As the first day of the competition consists of four workouts, Emily Rolfe will not be able to continue after the first. The reason behind Rolfe’s withdrawal from the competition is currently unknown. Considering the fact that she put up a solid performance, it’s really unfortunate.
BBC
Molly Caudery: Cornish pole vaulter says Commonwealth silver medal 'felt like a dream'
Cornish pole vaulter Molly Caudery said it felt like a "dream" to win a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games, eight months after cutting her finger off in a freak accident. The 22-year-old took silver with a jump of 4.45m. Nina Kennedy of Australia won gold with 4.60m. Caudery had...
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Boxing Champion
Former Australian boxing world champion Johnny Famechon died at the age of 77. Famechon, who retired from boxing at age 24, had a long-term brain injury from a stroke suffered after getting hit by a car in 1991. The Sport Australia Hall of Fame announced his passing Thursday. "Johnny Famechon...
Tennis-Motivated Kyrgios has a 'totally different mindset' since Wimbledon
Aug 3 (Reuters) - A couple of years ago Nick Kyrgios would have struggled for motivation following a big result at a Grand Slam but the Australian said his mindset is completely different following his runner-up finish at Wimbledon last month.
Gymnastics participation ‘through the roof’ due to British success, Max Whitlock claims
Max Whitlock believes male participation in gymnastics “has gone through the roof” as a direct result of the achievements of medal winners over the last decade.The six-time Olympic medallist was joined by England Commonwealth Games champions Courtney Tulloch and Georgia-Mae Fenton on Friday as they surprised a room full of young children at his first club, South Essex Gymnastics.Speaking from the venue, Whitlock said the sport is “thriving” and claimed the rise in male participation is down to major victories from British men’s teams.“Obviously, there’s still more girls who do (gymnastics) in the grand scheme of things than boys at...
