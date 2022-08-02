A perfect moment of tennis player saving a butterfly wins 2022 World Sports Photography Awards

The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games started a few hours ago and will be taking part until Sunday, Aug. 7th. As the first day of the competition consists of four workouts, Emily Rolfe will not be able to continue after the first. The reason behind Rolfe’s withdrawal from the competition is currently unknown. Considering the fact that she put up a solid performance, it’s really unfortunate.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO