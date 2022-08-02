ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

A perfect moment of tennis player saving a butterfly wins 2022 World Sports Photography Awards

By Dunja Djudjic
DIY Photography
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.diyphotography.net

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Danica Patrick Fishing Photos

Danica Patrick certainly knows what she's doing inside of a car. It turns out she knows what she's doing on a boat, too. The former racing star revealed an impressive fish catching haul on social media this week. "Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but...
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Photography#Tennis Player#Professional Sports#Perfect Moment
The Daily South

Charles Barkley Picked the Perfect Grandfather Name

Charles Barkley has held many titles in his lifetime. He's been an Auburn Tiger, an NBA superstar, and a broadcast analyst for TNT. But earlier this year, he gained one more: grandfather. Barkley's daughter Christiana. welcomed baby boy Henry, the first grand child for the Alabama native. Sir Charles couldn't be happier about the new addition.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
SPORTS
FitnessVolt.com

Emily Rolfe Withdraws From The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games After First Workout

The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games started a few hours ago and will be taking part until Sunday, Aug. 7th. As the first day of the competition consists of four workouts, Emily Rolfe will not be able to continue after the first. The reason behind Rolfe’s withdrawal from the competition is currently unknown. Considering the fact that she put up a solid performance, it’s really unfortunate.
SPORTS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Boxing Champion

Former Australian boxing world champion Johnny Famechon died at the age of 77. Famechon, who retired from boxing at age 24, had a long-term brain injury from a stroke suffered after getting hit by a car in 1991. The Sport Australia Hall of Fame announced his passing Thursday. "Johnny Famechon...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Gymnastics participation ‘through the roof’ due to British success, Max Whitlock claims

Max Whitlock believes male participation in gymnastics “has gone through the roof” as a direct result of the achievements of medal winners over the last decade.The six-time Olympic medallist was joined by England Commonwealth Games champions Courtney Tulloch and Georgia-Mae Fenton on Friday as they surprised a room full of young children at his first club, South Essex Gymnastics.Speaking from the venue, Whitlock said the sport is “thriving” and claimed the rise in male participation is down to major victories from British men’s teams.“Obviously, there’s still more girls who do (gymnastics) in the grand scheme of things than boys at...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy