Hays High teacher named Kansas Special Education Professional of the Year
At an awards ceremony during the Summer Membership meeting of the Kansas Association of Special Education Administrators on July 27, Kelly Ackerman was awarded the 2022 Kansas Special Education Professional of the Year. Mrs. Ackerman is a special education teacher at Hays High School. This recognition is highly deserved because...
Fundraiser to benefit Hays Public Library Foundation
The Hays Public Library Foundation will host the second annual Wine & Cheese Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Hays Public Library. The event will begin with a wine and cheese social hour, followed by a fascinating, inspiring and fun presentation from Kansas Sampler Foundation Executive Director Marci Penner. The evening also will include a raffle.
Center Stage Theatre camp culminates in performance tonight
The Center Stage Theatre camp allows individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities to be recognized for just being themselves. Annie Wasinger, 19, a sophomore at Wichita State University and Hays native, is in her fourth year of running the camp. "For me camp is the one place where you can...
📷 Duck Derby raises funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ellis County
• Tiger Lounge: Party for up to 20. Includes dinner and drinks — Johan Language. • Two 2023 Wild West Fest VIP tickets — Roger Michaelis. • Large charcuterie board ($250 Value) — Tina Combs. • Three months of unlimited car washes at Tommy's Express and. $100...
Former female FHSU instructor appeals ruling in discrimination case
U.S. District Court judge had ruled in favor of FHSU. A former female instructor has filed an appeal in a case against Fort Hays State University that alleges age and sex discrimination. Carolyn Anderson was a temporary instructor in the Department of Economics, Finance and Accounting at FHSU from 2014...
Ellis County Commission races close; candidates wait for canvas results
Ellis County will have two new commissioners in January, but who those two individuals will be is still to be determined following Tuesday’s Republican primary. The race for District 1 Ellis County commissioner between Michael Berges and Jim Pfeifer was separated by just nine votes (838-829) following Tuesday’s election.
Highway 183, bypass in Hays among reconstruction bids approved by KDOT
TOPEKA - The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place July 20, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work.
HaysMed sports injury clinic opens Aug. 8
The HaysMed Athletic Sports Injury Walk-In Clinic will once again be seeing patients starting Aug. 8.Athletes who get hurt during the week have several options to seek immediate care. The sports injury walk-in clinic is open Monday and Thursdays from 8:00 am to 9:00 am at the Hays Orthopedic Clinic, 2500 Canterbury Drive. This year there are also expanded time for same or next day appointments.
Ellis County voter turnout highest in years; commission races tight
Ellis County voter turnout was nearly 50% in Tuesday’s primary election. According to unofficial results Tuesday, 9,467 of the 19,324 registered voters in Ellis County cast a ballot on or before election day for a voter turnout of 48.99%. The two contested races in Ellis County were among Republicans...
🥎 Nine from FHSU named Easton/NFCA All-America scholar athletes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Nine student-athletes from the 2022 Fort Hays State Softball team were named Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar Athletes on Monday (Aug. 1). The individuals include Loren Beggs, Sara Breckbill, Reese Curry, Regan Curry, Jessica Espinoza, Sydnee Hoffman, Lindsey Kelly, Betsy Parmley, and Toni Schafer. To earn the All-America...
⚽ Tiger men start 2022 season ranked seventh in Top 25 poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Coming off a run to the national quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament last year, the Fort Hays State men's soccer team will open the 2022 season ranked No. 7 in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll. This is the second time the Tigers have...
Commerce closed at railroad crossing Tuesday in Hays
Beginning at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Commerce Parkway in Hays will be closed to through traffic for pavement repairs at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing. Work should be complete and the road back open to traffic by 8 a.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 785-628-7350.
Former Ellis County court administrator charged with falsifying signatures
A former Ellis County District Court Administrator was charged with nine counts of felony identity fraud after allegedly using electronic signatures to sign performance evaluations for court staff, according to the charging affidavit, which was released Wednesday. According to the affidavit, Amanda Marie Truan's alleged use of the electronic signatures...
🎥 City: Hays brick streets are costly but last 80+ years
Hays is has long been known for its beautiful red brick streets in the downtown area and the older parts of town. But when it comes to repairs on those streets, the city somehow got into the routine of using concrete for the work, according to Toby Dougherty, city manager.
⚾ Larks play at 3pm Thursday at NBC World Series
WICHITA - The Hays Larks will play at 3:00 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals of the 88th NBC World Series at Eck Stadium on the Wichita State campus. The Larks will play the Lonestar Baseball Club out of Austin, Texas. Lonestar went 3-0 to win their pool while the Larks finished 2-1 and finished second in theirs.
⚾ Larks defeat Lonestar to advance to NBC World Series semifinals
WICHITA - Brady Rose pitched a gem and the Hays Larks got some timely hitting and beat the Lonestar Baseball Club out of Austin, Texas 5-2 Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the 88th National Baseball Congress World Series at Eck Stadium. Rose (3-0) pitched a season-high seven innings...
