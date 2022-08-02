ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Hays Post

Fundraiser to benefit Hays Public Library Foundation

The Hays Public Library Foundation will host the second annual Wine & Cheese Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Hays Public Library. The event will begin with a wine and cheese social hour, followed by a fascinating, inspiring and fun presentation from Kansas Sampler Foundation Executive Director Marci Penner. The evening also will include a raffle.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Center Stage Theatre camp culminates in performance tonight

The Center Stage Theatre camp allows individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities to be recognized for just being themselves. Annie Wasinger, 19, a sophomore at Wichita State University and Hays native, is in her fourth year of running the camp. "For me camp is the one place where you can...
HAYS, KS
Hays, KS
Education
City
Hays, KS
Local
Kansas Education
Hays Post

HaysMed sports injury clinic opens Aug. 8

The HaysMed Athletic Sports Injury Walk-In Clinic will once again be seeing patients starting Aug. 8.Athletes who get hurt during the week have several options to seek immediate care. The sports injury walk-in clinic is open Monday and Thursdays from 8:00 am to 9:00 am at the Hays Orthopedic Clinic, 2500 Canterbury Drive. This year there are also expanded time for same or next day appointments.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🥎 Nine from FHSU named Easton/NFCA All-America scholar athletes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Nine student-athletes from the 2022 Fort Hays State Softball team were named Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar Athletes on Monday (Aug. 1). The individuals include Loren Beggs, Sara Breckbill, Reese Curry, Regan Curry, Jessica Espinoza, Sydnee Hoffman, Lindsey Kelly, Betsy Parmley, and Toni Schafer. To earn the All-America...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Commerce closed at railroad crossing Tuesday in Hays

Beginning at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Commerce Parkway in Hays will be closed to through traffic for pavement repairs at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing. Work should be complete and the road back open to traffic by 8 a.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 785-628-7350.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⚾ Larks play at 3pm Thursday at NBC World Series

WICHITA - The Hays Larks will play at 3:00 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals of the 88th NBC World Series at Eck Stadium on the Wichita State campus. The Larks will play the Lonestar Baseball Club out of Austin, Texas. Lonestar went 3-0 to win their pool while the Larks finished 2-1 and finished second in theirs.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

