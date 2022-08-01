Pettis County Republicans Raise $1250 for Vest for K-9 Lord

Read on awesome923.com
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for August 5, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Friday morning, Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of West 16th Street and McDonald Road on a vehicle with expired temporary tags and no rear lights. Deputies made contact with the driver, Keenan Marshall, 19, of Sedalia. Marshall was found to have a Failure to Appear warrant out of Cooper County on original charges of Excessive Speeding. Marshall was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked on the warrant, pending a $250 cash only bond.
Sedalia Police Reports For August 5, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers responded to the 1200 block of South Stewart Avenue in reference to an intoxicated subject with a weapon. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the subject, who was intoxicated, but carrying a BB gun. The victim stated that while the subject was walking, they pointed the weapon at them. Sergio Marcos, 44, Homeless, was arrested for Assault in the 4th Degree. Marcos was then transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges.
Sedalia Man Arrested for Domestic Assault, Child Endangerment
Pettis County Deputies responded to the 1300 block of East Boonville Road Saturday evening in reference to a warrant check. A resident allowed Deputies inside the home, and immediately denied the presence of the suspect Deputies were looking for. However, a deputy outside the residence spotted the suspect in a...
Felon Arrested at Budget Inn
Pettis County Deputies and the Pettis County K9 Unit received an anonymous tip Monday night about the whereabouts of a suspect with a warrant for their arrest. The tip stated the suspect was hiding in a room at the Budget Inn, 4710 South Limit Avenue in Sedalia. Pettis County Deputies, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the K9 Unit responded to the motel room.
SFCC Promotes Welcome Back Bash August 31
Student Engagement at State Fair Community College is inviting community partners to participate at no cost in welcoming back new and returning students to the fall semester. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 31 outside in the quad and Lamm’s Landing area of the Sedalia campus. SFCC student clubs, organizations and departments also will be participating.
Bothwell Auxiliary Awards Scholarships
Two $2,500 scholarships were recently awarded to area health care students by the Bothwell Regional Health Center (BRHC) Auxiliary. Scholarships were given to Stacey O’Donnell and Lucinda Manolias, both of Sedalia. O’Donnell graduated from Cole Camp High School and earned a Nursing degree at State Fair Community College. She...
SFCC Closing Notices for August 11, 17
All State Fair Community College campuses will close at noon on Thursday, Aug. 11, for opening day of the Missouri State Fair and will reopen at 8 a.m. Aug. 12. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, all campuses will be closed from 8-11 a.m. for an all-college meeting. Offices will open at 11 a.m. These two closings affect campuses in Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Sedalia, and at Whiteman Air Force Base.
Donate Blood Before The Fair With The CBC
The Community Blood Center will be hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Sedalia on Tuesday, August 9th. The need for blood donations is constant, as you know, because I've told you quite a few times. But now we've got another chance for you to do a little give back before we get into the fun of the Fair.
Two Juveniles Arrested in Discount Smoke Shop Burglaries
Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with two burglaries that occurred at Discount Smoke Shop, 709 East Broadway. On Saturday, July 30 at 2:55 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at the business and discovered that entry was forced and several vape devices and products were stolen. Total amount of the theft was estimated at $3,000, with about $330 in property damage.
Warrensburg Looking for New Restaurants and Retail Opportunities
The City of Warrensburg has hired a company to help the City attract new business to town including retailers and restaurants. This is according to a release from the firm hired by the City, Retail Strategies. City Manager Danielle Dulin is quoted in the release, “The city leadership in Warrensburg...
Intoxicated, Revoked Driver Arrested by SPD
Sedalia Police arrested a man after conducting a traffic stop on a blue GMC Yukon on Wednesday at 12:12 a.m. The stop took place at Broadway and State Fair Blvd., after police spotted the eastbound vehicle with an expired registration from 2012. Investigation revealed that the driver, 42-year-old Christopher Wayne...
Burn Ban for Sedalia Lifted
Due to significant rainfall amounts and cooler weather, the burn ban that was recently issued for the City of Sedalia has been lifted, according to Sedalia Fire Chief Matt Irwin. Please note that any open burning requires a permit and inspection by the fire department. Recreational burn pits that meet...
An Iconic Restaurant Near Cole Camp IS Closing For Good This Fall
An iconic buffet restaurant voted Missouri's Best Buffet two years in a row by Missouri Magazine will open for the last time on October 1, 2022, according to a post on the buffet's Facebook Page. Charley's Buffet in Lincoln near Cole Camp will serve its last buffet on Saturday, October...
Alabama Man Arrested After Shooting at End Zone
In the early morning hours of August 3rd, Sedalia Police were dispatched to the End Zone Sports Bar and Grill, 3120 West Broadway Boulevard, for a reported shooting. After a detailed investigation, it was determined the suspect was upset about a bicycle, and confronted subjects in the parking lot while displaying a firearm. As the subjects who were confronted left the parking lot, the suspect shot the firearm in the direction of the vehicle.
Missouri Wildlife Biologist Captures Wasp With ‘Killer Smile’. Want A Closer Look?
I am not allergic to bee stings or wasp stings, but I must confess, these things scare me. Anything that can sting me, I prefer to stay away from. I won't try to kill them, but keep them away from me. Looks like there is another "wasp" I need to be on the lookout for this summer.
‘Get Ready, Get Set, Shop Local’ Is This Saturday
“Get Ready, Get Set, Shop Local” is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 6 in Sedalia. The event is a city-wide sidewalk sale that includes 21 local businesses. Sedalia Shop Local is a partnership between the City of Sedalia and the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce to help highlight and support local businesses.
A Popular Barbecue Restaurant Chain Is Closing Two Locations In Kansas City
There are a lot of places to grab great barbecue in Missouri. I understand more than ever why barbecue is so popular. Sedalia and our surrounding towns have a lot of options. One particular location for BBQ is in Marshall. You also made have had some of their barbecue at Arrowhead Stadium. Plowboys Barbecue has been around about 10 years, and have two locations in Kansas City. Well, they used to.
There’ll Be a Full Moon The First Night Of The Missouri State Fair
Okay, guys, I know you've heard it, and I've heard it, too. It seems like I've heard all my life that "the crazies" come out during the full moon. My Grandmother and even my Mom would always tell us to be extra careful on those nights. And I'm pretty in touch with local incidents and crime, so if people are acting crazy that night, that may or may not mean more work for me. There will be a lot of people from out of town in Sedalia during the Missouri State Fair, combine that with a full moon...should we be worried?
Sedalia Parks & Rec Sets Dog Days Doggie Dives
Some dogs just love the water. They love to jump in the water. They love to splash around the pool. They love paddling around. If this describes your pup, then maybe you should think about heading to Centennial or Liberty Pool for one of Sedalia Parks & Rec's two Doggie Dives.
