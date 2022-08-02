GOP headache: Kansas poised for independent bid for governor

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly has announced that applications are open for the next Poet Laureate of Kansas. The Poet Laureate of Kansas is an honorary position designed to promote the reading and writing of poetry throughout the state and is sponsored through the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission (KCAIC). The current Kansas Poet Laureate is Huascar Medina, a poet, writer, and performer based in Topeka.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO