Former female FHSU instructor appeals ruling in discrimination case

Former Ellis County court administrator charged with falsifying signatures
A former Ellis County District Court Administrator was charged with nine counts of felony identity fraud after allegedly using electronic signatures to sign performance evaluations for court staff, according to the charging affidavit, which was released Wednesday. According to the affidavit, Amanda Marie Truan's alleged use of the electronic signatures...
Former Ellis County Court Administrator charged with identity fraud
HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — A former Ellis County Court Administrator has been charged in court with nine counts of identity fraud. According to court filings, Amanda Truan, who was the 23rd Judicial District Administrator, used electronic signatures to complete and submit employee evaluations to the Administrative Judge for the district and the Kansas Office of […]
Hays High teacher named Kansas Special Education Professional of the Year
At an awards ceremony during the Summer Membership meeting of the Kansas Association of Special Education Administrators on July 27, Kelly Ackerman was awarded the 2022 Kansas Special Education Professional of the Year. Mrs. Ackerman is a special education teacher at Hays High School. This recognition is highly deserved because...
FHSU announces 2022 TGOF Community Partner of the Year
Fort Hays State University presented its inaugural Tiger Gear on Friday Community Partner of the Year award to Sunflower Bank. Tiger Gear on Friday is a celebration of the innovative, determined, and caring people that make Tiger Nation unique. TGOF is a partnership involving several on-campus organizations, businesses, and community organizations in the Hays community.
Former Hays Carlos O'Kelly's gets surprising new tenant
After nearly a decade empty, the former home of Carlos O’Kelly’s, 4107 Vine, is set to become the new home of the Hays’ Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic. Currently, the clinic in the Hadley Center, 207B E. Seventh, operates under the direction of the Robert J. Dole...
2022 Primary Election results: 'No' wins; Reif, Schlessiger, Zimmerman win
Yes - 374,611 (41%) Kansas Constitution Amendment (Barton only) Jerry Moran - 373,395 (81%) Paul Buskirk - 51,529 (20%) Mark Holland - 96,832 (38%) Patrick Wiesner - 45,117 (18%) Mike Andra - 31,953 (13%) 2 other candidates - (12%) R - Kansas Governor. Arlyn Briggs/Lance Berland - 87,431 (19%) Derek...
📷 Duck Derby raises funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ellis County
• Tiger Lounge: Party for up to 20. Includes dinner and drinks — Johan Language. • Two 2023 Wild West Fest VIP tickets — Roger Michaelis. • Large charcuterie board ($250 Value) — Tina Combs. • Three months of unlimited car washes at Tommy's Express and. $100...
HaysMed sports injury clinic opens Aug. 8
The HaysMed Athletic Sports Injury Walk-In Clinic will once again be seeing patients starting Aug. 8.Athletes who get hurt during the week have several options to seek immediate care. The sports injury walk-in clinic is open Monday and Thursdays from 8:00 am to 9:00 am at the Hays Orthopedic Clinic, 2500 Canterbury Drive. This year there are also expanded time for same or next day appointments.
🎥 City: Hays brick streets are costly but last 80+ years
Hays is has long been known for its beautiful red brick streets in the downtown area and the older parts of town. But when it comes to repairs on those streets, the city somehow got into the routine of using concrete for the work, according to Toby Dougherty, city manager.
New restaurant, lofts coming to downtown Great Bend
Last fall, the Kansas Department of Commerce launched a revitalization program, the Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL), to address the cost of renovating downtown buildings. More than $1.8 million was awarded, and a future restaurant and outdoor gathering spot in Great Bend is among the 32 projects chosen. Great Bend...
🥎 Nine from FHSU named Easton/NFCA All-America scholar athletes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Nine student-athletes from the 2022 Fort Hays State Softball team were named Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar Athletes on Monday (Aug. 1). The individuals include Loren Beggs, Sara Breckbill, Reese Curry, Regan Curry, Jessica Espinoza, Sydnee Hoffman, Lindsey Kelly, Betsy Parmley, and Toni Schafer. To earn the All-America...
Commerce closed at railroad crossing Tuesday in Hays
Beginning at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Commerce Parkway in Hays will be closed to through traffic for pavement repairs at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing. Work should be complete and the road back open to traffic by 8 a.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 785-628-7350.
⚽ Tiger men start 2022 season ranked seventh in Top 25 poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Coming off a run to the national quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament last year, the Fort Hays State men's soccer team will open the 2022 season ranked No. 7 in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll. This is the second time the Tigers have...
⚾ Larks defeat Lonestar to advance to NBC World Series semifinals
WICHITA - Brady Rose pitched a gem and the Hays Larks got some timely hitting and beat the Lonestar Baseball Club out of Austin, Texas 5-2 Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the 88th National Baseball Congress World Series at Eck Stadium. Rose (3-0) pitched a season-high seven innings...
