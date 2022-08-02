🎥 City: Hays brick streets are costly but last 80+ years

Read on hayspost.com
TOPEKA - The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place July 20, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work.
Plans continue to move forward to transform a downtown vacant lot in Great Bend into a multi-use gathering space. Joe Andrasek owns a few lots in the 1100 block of Main Street, including Charlie’s Place, and wants to turn the vacant lot between the Golden Belt Bicycle Company and Dilly & Doc into an outdoor venue for concerts, vendor markets, bicycle demos, community ceremonies and business events.
Last fall, the Kansas Department of Commerce launched a revitalization program, the Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL), to address the cost of renovating downtown buildings. More than $1.8 million was awarded, and a future restaurant and outdoor gathering spot in Great Bend is among the 32 projects chosen. Great Bend...
Beginning at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Commerce Parkway in Hays will be closed to through traffic for pavement repairs at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing. Work should be complete and the road back open to traffic by 8 a.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 785-628-7350.
Ellis County will have two new commissioners in January, but who those two individuals will be is still to be determined following Tuesday’s Republican primary. The race for District 1 Ellis County commissioner between Michael Berges and Jim Pfeifer was separated by just nine votes (838-829) following Tuesday’s election.
The Hays Public Library Foundation will host the second annual Wine & Cheese Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Hays Public Library. The event will begin with a wine and cheese social hour, followed by a fascinating, inspiring and fun presentation from Kansas Sampler Foundation Executive Director Marci Penner. The evening also will include a raffle.
After nearly a decade empty, the former home of Carlos O’Kelly’s, 4107 Vine, is set to become the new home of the Hays’ Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic. Currently, the clinic in the Hadley Center, 207B E. Seventh, operates under the direction of the Robert J. Dole...
It was just three years ago that Dennis Crouse and Rick Riggs began operating RePerks and now they are setting the table for a new venture. Their new restaurant will be a separate entity, located next door to RePerks in the Zarah Building at Lakin & Main where construction is ongoing. Its name is Tellers 1872. RePerks is a coffee house/café.
The members of the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 3400 21st St., Great Bend, will celebrate the church’s 150th anniversary with special services at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. The foundation of today’s church originated with the forming of a Sunday School in the spring...
Yes - 374,611 (41%) Kansas Constitution Amendment (Barton only) Jerry Moran - 373,395 (81%) Paul Buskirk - 51,529 (20%) Mark Holland - 96,832 (38%) Patrick Wiesner - 45,117 (18%) Mike Andra - 31,953 (13%) 2 other candidates - (12%) R - Kansas Governor. Arlyn Briggs/Lance Berland - 87,431 (19%) Derek...
The Center Stage Theatre camp allows individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities to be recognized for just being themselves. Annie Wasinger, 19, a sophomore at Wichita State University and Hays native, is in her fourth year of running the camp. "For me camp is the one place where you can...
A former Ellis County District Court Administrator was charged with nine counts of felony identity fraud after allegedly using electronic signatures to sign performance evaluations for court staff, according to the charging affidavit, which was released Wednesday. According to the affidavit, Amanda Marie Truan's alleged use of the electronic signatures...
U.S. District Court judge had ruled in favor of FHSU. A former female instructor has filed an appeal in a case against Fort Hays State University that alleges age and sex discrimination. Carolyn Anderson was a temporary instructor in the Department of Economics, Finance and Accounting at FHSU from 2014...
At an awards ceremony during the Summer Membership meeting of the Kansas Association of Special Education Administrators on July 27, Kelly Ackerman was awarded the 2022 Kansas Special Education Professional of the Year. Mrs. Ackerman is a special education teacher at Hays High School. This recognition is highly deserved because...
The HaysMed Athletic Sports Injury Walk-In Clinic will once again be seeing patients starting Aug. 8.Athletes who get hurt during the week have several options to seek immediate care. The sports injury walk-in clinic is open Monday and Thursdays from 8:00 am to 9:00 am at the Hays Orthopedic Clinic, 2500 Canterbury Drive. This year there are also expanded time for same or next day appointments.
WICHITA - The Hays Larks will play at 3:00 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals of the 88th NBC World Series at Eck Stadium on the Wichita State campus. The Larks will play the Lonestar Baseball Club out of Austin, Texas. Lonestar went 3-0 to win their pool while the Larks finished 2-1 and finished second in theirs.
WICHITA - Brady Rose pitched a gem and the Hays Larks got some timely hitting and beat the Lonestar Baseball Club out of Austin, Texas 5-2 Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the 88th National Baseball Congress World Series at Eck Stadium. Rose (3-0) pitched a season-high seven innings...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Nine student-athletes from the 2022 Fort Hays State Softball team were named Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar Athletes on Monday (Aug. 1). The individuals include Loren Beggs, Sara Breckbill, Reese Curry, Regan Curry, Jessica Espinoza, Sydnee Hoffman, Lindsey Kelly, Betsy Parmley, and Toni Schafer. To earn the All-America...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Coming off a run to the national quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament last year, the Fort Hays State men's soccer team will open the 2022 season ranked No. 7 in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll. This is the second time the Tigers have...
