🎥 City: Hays brick streets are costly but last 80+ years

The HaysMed Athletic Sports Injury Walk-In Clinic will once again be seeing patients starting Aug. 8.Athletes who get hurt during the week have several options to seek immediate care. The sports injury walk-in clinic is open Monday and Thursdays from 8:00 am to 9:00 am at the Hays Orthopedic Clinic, 2500 Canterbury Drive. This year there are also expanded time for same or next day appointments.

HAYS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO