Kan. begins fiscal year 2023 with tax receipts ahead of estimates

I first heard about “cultivated or cultured meat” a couple years ago, even though it has been in the research stage for many years. My first thought was that mankind had finally lost its mind completely. In fact, I wrote a column about it back then, and ended that column with the notion that lab-grown meat would never catch-on. Since then, lab-grown meat has in fact more than caught-on, and is being marketed successfully.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO