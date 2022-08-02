(Dublin, NH) -- As we survive the steamy, hot summer, some Iowans may find solace in pondering the cooler weather of the inevitable change in seasons, but the new edition of the Farmers’ Almanac predicts anything but a mild winter ahead. Editor Peter Geiger says the winter forecast map carries just five words floating over Iowa and the Midwest: “Hibernation Zone, Glacial, Snow-Filled.” Geiger says the publication is calling for an exceptionally snowy, extremely cold winter for 2022-23. While parts of Iowa have seen triple-digit heat indices multiple times this summer, Geiger says the winter before us will prove to be equally extreme with lows possibly reaching NEGATIVE 40 degrees in some parts of the northern U-S. The new edition of the almanac is due on store shelves August 15th.

IOWA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO