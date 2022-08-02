Read on www.kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Thursday, August 4th, 2022
(Dublin, NH) -- As we survive the steamy, hot summer, some Iowans may find solace in pondering the cooler weather of the inevitable change in seasons, but the new edition of the Farmers’ Almanac predicts anything but a mild winter ahead. Editor Peter Geiger says the winter forecast map carries just five words floating over Iowa and the Midwest: “Hibernation Zone, Glacial, Snow-Filled.” Geiger says the publication is calling for an exceptionally snowy, extremely cold winter for 2022-23. While parts of Iowa have seen triple-digit heat indices multiple times this summer, Geiger says the winter before us will prove to be equally extreme with lows possibly reaching NEGATIVE 40 degrees in some parts of the northern U-S. The new edition of the almanac is due on store shelves August 15th.
State, federal contested races line Missouri primary ballot
(KMAland) -- Polls are now open across Missouri to decide party nominees ahead of the November general elections. Polls opened this morning at 6 a.m. and will remain until 7 p.m. in Missouri for voters to decide on several contested races at the federal, state, and local government levels. Among those are over 20 candidates seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, filling the seat currently occupied by the retiring Roy Blunt. In a recent interview with KMA News, Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton says primary voter turnout in her county typically ranges between 30-35%. However, with many contested races, Patton hopes there are strong numbers at the polls this year.
Graves rolls to GOP Primary win, faces familiar foe in November
(KMAland) – Incumbent Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves of Tarkio cruised to a victory in the Republican Primary Tuesday night as he seeks a 12th term in office. Graves was declared the winner in the race shortly after polls closed at 7 p.m., garnering over 76% of the vote. Graves currently represents the wide-ranging Sixth Congressional District, which stretches from the Missouri River to the Mississippi River. In an interview prior to the election with KMA News, Graves said he wants to continue to represent his constituents and give them a voice in Washington, D.C.
Double-crop options widening in the Midwest
Double-cropping wheat with soybeans is certainly nothing new. But it’s getting a fresh look. The practice of sowing winter wheat in the fall, harvesting it mid-summer and following it with soybeans is common in southern portions of the Corn Belt, including southern Illinois. But advances in plant breeding and crop protection are providing farmers in more northerly regions another option for a cash crop.
Crop Connection
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently certified three nominees that are eligible to be elected to the Wisconsin Soybean Board. Candidates were nominated during the period that ended June 1. Soybean growers will have until Aug. 15 to vote on the candidates. • District 3 Nominee...
Dallas City Council committee passes resolution to limit impact of Texas abortion law
(DALLAS) -- A Dallas City Council committee passed a resolution Tuesday looking to limit the impact of Texas's strict abortion law. The council's Quality of Life, Arts, and Culture Committee voted to adopt the ordinance, which directs law enforcement to make investigating or prosecuting any allegation related to abortion outcomes their lowest priority.
2022-23 KMA Sports Hall of Fame: Jerry Christensen
(KMAland) -- For the second day in a row, the KMA Sports Hall of Fame announces a legendary coach in the 2022 class. The late Jerry Christensen is one of the winningest coaches in the history of the state of Iowa, earning over 600 career victories in a legendary career that went from Ravenwood, Missouri to Carroll, Iowa and finally, most famously, to Treynor.
McClelland man sentenced for illegally distributing prescriptions for dogs
(Cedar Rapids) -- A Pottawattamie County man and former head of the Iowa Greyhound Association has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for an illegal dog pharmacy operation. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa announced that 57-year-old Jon Stidham of McClelland was sentenced in...
