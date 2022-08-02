Read on thedaily.case.edu
One to One Fitness offers August specials
One to One Fitness Center is offering August specials for students, employees and the public. This month, Case Western Reserve University employees and the public can get 50% off the initiation fee. CWRU graduate students receive a deeply discounted rate with membership through SIS:. CWRU graduate students who were enrolled...
Participate in book discussions on Lisa Cooper’s Why Are Health Disparities Everyone’s Problem?
Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to participate in book discussions on Why Are Health Disparities Everyone’s Problem? by Lisa Cooper. Facilitated by the Clinical and Translational Science Collaborative, these discussions will be held on eight Thursdays throughout October, November and December. Participants who register...
CWRU continues partnership with Academic Impressions; see the top 5 most popular resources
Since 2019, Case Western Reserve University has partnered with Academic Impressions to provide professional development resources to faculty, staff and administrators. Academic Impressions recently released a list of the five most popular resources accessed by Case Western Reserve employees. To take advantage of these and other member resources, sign in with your CWRU credentials on the Academic Impressions website. See the top-5 list below.
First-Generation Student Luncheon
The Office of First-Year Experience and Family Programs will sponsor a First-Generation Student Luncheon Monday, Aug. 22, from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Thwing Center ballroom. The luncheon is an initiative of the Office of Multicultural Affairs to support Case Western Reserve University’s first-generation students through the transition...
Build your professional development skills in August
The Professional Development Center aims to provide Case Western Reserve University employees with comprehensive, high-quality learning and development resources that advance the performance of the individual and the university. The center supports staff in achieving their professional development goals. The center offers one-on-one career development support, including help with the...
Law’s Jesse Hill discussed Ohio’s “heartbeat bill”
Rapes of sisters, 10 and 13, in Cleveland mirror Columbus case that sparked national debate over Ohio’s abortion law. cleveland.com: Jessie Hill, the Judge Ben C. Green Professor of Law, discussed the vagueness of Ohio’s new so-called “heartbeat bill,” restricting abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. She noted the difficulty for young victims of rape to realize they’re pregnant for much longer than six weeks.
Case Rocket Team lands in second place overall at Intercollegiate Rocket Engineering Competition, first in category
Last month, the Case Rocket Team made Case Western Reserve University history. The team took second place in the overall competition at the Intercollegiate Rocket Engineering Competition at Spaceport America, while picking up first in their category, the 10,000 foot commercial off the shelf. “I could not be more proud...
