Back-to-school donations for college students

Back-to-School Drive: Where do monetary donations go?
MADISON – If you don’t have time to go shopping for supplies and drop them off for this year’s back-to-school drive, you have another option to give back. Besides the items needed by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County, monetary donations help them give students flexibility when it comes to purchasing what they need for the school year, through the form of gift cards.
Help us Fill the Boat with school supplies for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County
MADISON, Wis. — News 3 Now’s partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County to help make sure local kids have what they need to start the school year with everything they need continues today with a Fill the Boat supply drive at Wingra Boats. News...
Teacher shortages loom ahead of the new school year. UW-Madison’s School of Education is trying to help.
MADISON, Wis. – As the start of the 2022-2023 school year nears, some students in the Madison Metropolitan School District may not know who their teacher will be this fall. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds told News 3 Now Friday there are 199 teacher vacancies and 124 vacancies for non-teaching staff.
Dane County gives over $265K to local schools to expand mental health staffing
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County is giving local schools money to expand mental health services. The county gave five area districts a total of $265,554 to meet students’ behavioral health needs. That includes adding staff, expanding services and providing outreach programs. “Dane County remains committed to addressing the...
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
American Girl leasing space in former Middleton corporate office; warehouse consolidation complete
MIDDLETON, Wis. — More than six months after announcing it would be consolidating its warehouse operations and moving its corporate office, American Girl says the consolidation of its Middleton warehouse operations with facilities in DeForest and elsewhere in the country is complete. In January, American Girl said it would...
Madison resident travels to Kentucky to help with disaster response
MADISON, Wis. — While Kentuckians continue to grapple with historic rainfall and flooding, Wisconsin-based volunteers with the American Red Cross are heading down to help with disaster relief efforts. In total, roughly 350 homes have been destroyed or sustained major damage, according to preliminary damage assessments from the Red...
Verona Police Department holds National Night Out event
VERONA, Wis. — The Verona Police Department hosted its annual National Night Out Against Crime event Tuesday evening at the Hometown Festival Grounds. The event included a landing from the MedFlight helicopter, a K9 demonstration, police officer dunk tank and bike raffle, among other items. “It’s our biggest event...
Dane County drops to medium levels of COVID-19, according to CDC
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County has dropped from a high level of COVID-19 in the community to a medium level, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control. Virus activity in Dane County has decreased based on data that was collected earlier this week, the CDC...
SSM Health adds blood drives to help address shortage made worse by severe weather in parts of US
MADISON, Wis. — The severe storms and flooding being seen in parts of the United States are having an impact on blood drives and scheduled donations, contributing to a shortage of blood. SSM Health said there is an urgent need for donations, which is why the organization has scheduled...
Do you know where to go to vote on Tuesday? Here’s a list of Madison polling places
MADISON, Wis. — The fall partisan primary is being held on Tuesday, August 9 across Wisconsin, with several local and statewide contests on the ballot that will decide who will advance to the general election in November. Election officials in Madison say some polling places have changed since the...
Emmi Roth breaks ground on new headquarters, conversion facility in Stoughton
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Officials from cheesemaker Emmi Roth officially broke ground Thursday on the company’s new headquarters and conversion facility in Stoughton. The company said the new 134,0000-square-foot building on Stoughton’s north side will result in 100 new jobs being created. It’s a project that has been three years in the making.
Rebecca Kleefisch Campaigns in Platteville
Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch made a campaign stop in Platteville Friday morning. She spoke to a group at Pioneer Lanes about her successes as Lt. Governor from 2010 to 2018. Kleefisch also talked about investments in small businesses, something that was part of “Wisconsin: Open For Business” where she recruited businesses from Illinois to move to Wisconsin. Kleefisch received an endorsement from former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday. Kleefich is seeking the Republican nomination for Governor against Tim Michaels and Tim Ramthun. The primary election is Tuesday. The winner of the primary will face Governor Tony Evers in the November general election.
‘That jail is like a setup’: One man’s experience in the oldest part of the Dane County Jail
MADISON, Wis. — In March, Garrett Olson had just moved into his own apartment after being homeless for the last four years when he was arrested after a fight. He was booked into the oldest part of the Dane County Jail, where he would spend the next four months.
FBI: Man who shot at agent in Georgia may be in south-central Wisconsin; $25K reward offered
COLUMBUS, Ga. — The FBI said a man who reportedly shot at one of its agents in western Georgia last week may be in south-central Wisconsin. The agency’s Milwaukee field office said it has reason to believe Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown, 24, may be in the Johnson Creek area in Jefferson County. It was not immediately clear why the bureau believes Brown may be in Wisconsin.
Women in Green Co. jail sent to Iowa Co. due to staffing shortages
MONROE, Wis. — The Green County Sheriff’s Office says it can no longer house women in its jail due to a shortage of female jail deputies. In a public release Friday, Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud says the female deputy shortage and the design of the Green County jail has made it too difficult to keep women in the jail, forcing them to reroute female inmates to the Iowa County jail, nearly an hour away in Dodgeville.
Thousands of CrossFit enthusiasts visit Madison as 2022 games kick off
MADISON, Wis. – The official opening ceremony for the CrossFit games introduced spectators to elite athletes of all ages and abilities from over 40 counties across the world Thursday afternoon. For the last five years, Madison played host to the event where hundreds compete in a series of fitness...
Beloit teen charged in Labor Day homicide to stand trial in 2023
MADISON, Wis. — A teen accused of killing a 19-year-old over Labor Day weekend last year will stand trial in early 2023, according to online court records. Dante Wilson, 16, was arrested at Beloit Memorial High School in mid-September, just over a week after authorities found the 19-year-old victim’s body between two houses on the city’s near west side. Police said Wilson had a gun in his backpack at the time of his arrest.
Former Badgers competing in CrossFit Games
MADISON, Wis. — 2022 marks Madison’s fifth year hosting the CrossFit Games, featuring hundreds of athletes from dozens of countries. The games take place at Alliant Energy Arena, and among those competing are a pair of former Badger athletes and Wisconsin natives. Julie Ackermann was a member of...
In the 608: NOBULL CrossFit Games return to Madison
MADISON, Wis. – The 2022 CrossFit Games return to Madison on Wednesday, August 3. For the fifth year in a row, Madison is playing host to the competition, which brings in hundreds of athletes from over 50 countries to compete for the title Fittest on Earth. According to Destination...
