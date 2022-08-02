Back-to-school donations for college students

Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch made a campaign stop in Platteville Friday morning. She spoke to a group at Pioneer Lanes about her successes as Lt. Governor from 2010 to 2018. Kleefisch also talked about investments in small businesses, something that was part of “Wisconsin: Open For Business” where she recruited businesses from Illinois to move to Wisconsin. Kleefisch received an endorsement from former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday. Kleefich is seeking the Republican nomination for Governor against Tim Michaels and Tim Ramthun. The primary election is Tuesday. The winner of the primary will face Governor Tony Evers in the November general election.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO