Back-to-school donations for college students

By McKenna Alexander
 3 days ago
MADISON – If you don’t have time to go shopping for supplies and drop them off for this year’s back-to-school drive, you have another option to give back. Besides the items needed by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County, monetary donations help them give students flexibility when it comes to purchasing what they need for the school year, through the form of gift cards.
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?

The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
Madison resident travels to Kentucky to help with disaster response

MADISON, Wis. — While Kentuckians continue to grapple with historic rainfall and flooding, Wisconsin-based volunteers with the American Red Cross are heading down to help with disaster relief efforts. In total, roughly 350 homes have been destroyed or sustained major damage, according to preliminary damage assessments from the Red...
Verona Police Department holds National Night Out event

VERONA, Wis. — The Verona Police Department hosted its annual National Night Out Against Crime event Tuesday evening at the Hometown Festival Grounds. The event included a landing from the MedFlight helicopter, a K9 demonstration, police officer dunk tank and bike raffle, among other items. “It’s our biggest event...
Dane County drops to medium levels of COVID-19, according to CDC

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County has dropped from a high level of COVID-19 in the community to a medium level, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control. Virus activity in Dane County has decreased based on data that was collected earlier this week, the CDC...
Emmi Roth breaks ground on new headquarters, conversion facility in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Officials from cheesemaker Emmi Roth officially broke ground Thursday on the company’s new headquarters and conversion facility in Stoughton. The company said the new 134,0000-square-foot building on Stoughton’s north side will result in 100 new jobs being created. It’s a project that has been three years in the making.
Rebecca Kleefisch Campaigns in Platteville

Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch made a campaign stop in Platteville Friday morning. She spoke to a group at Pioneer Lanes about her successes as Lt. Governor from 2010 to 2018. Kleefisch also talked about investments in small businesses, something that was part of “Wisconsin: Open For Business” where she recruited businesses from Illinois to move to Wisconsin. Kleefisch received an endorsement from former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday. Kleefich is seeking the Republican nomination for Governor against Tim Michaels and Tim Ramthun. The primary election is Tuesday. The winner of the primary will face Governor Tony Evers in the November general election.
FBI: Man who shot at agent in Georgia may be in south-central Wisconsin; $25K reward offered

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The FBI said a man who reportedly shot at one of its agents in western Georgia last week may be in south-central Wisconsin. The agency’s Milwaukee field office said it has reason to believe Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown, 24, may be in the Johnson Creek area in Jefferson County. It was not immediately clear why the bureau believes Brown may be in Wisconsin.
Women in Green Co. jail sent to Iowa Co. due to staffing shortages

MONROE, Wis. — The Green County Sheriff’s Office says it can no longer house women in its jail due to a shortage of female jail deputies. In a public release Friday, Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud says the female deputy shortage and the design of the Green County jail has made it too difficult to keep women in the jail, forcing them to reroute female inmates to the Iowa County jail, nearly an hour away in Dodgeville.
Thousands of CrossFit enthusiasts visit Madison as 2022 games kick off

MADISON, Wis. – The official opening ceremony for the CrossFit games introduced spectators to elite athletes of all ages and abilities from over 40 counties across the world Thursday afternoon. For the last five years, Madison played host to the event where hundreds compete in a series of fitness...
Beloit teen charged in Labor Day homicide to stand trial in 2023

MADISON, Wis. — A teen accused of killing a 19-year-old over Labor Day weekend last year will stand trial in early 2023, according to online court records. Dante Wilson, 16, was arrested at Beloit Memorial High School in mid-September, just over a week after authorities found the 19-year-old victim’s body between two houses on the city’s near west side. Police said Wilson had a gun in his backpack at the time of his arrest.
Former Badgers competing in CrossFit Games

MADISON, Wis. — 2022 marks Madison’s fifth year hosting the CrossFit Games, featuring hundreds of athletes from dozens of countries. The games take place at Alliant Energy Arena, and among those competing are a pair of former Badger athletes and Wisconsin natives. Julie Ackermann was a member of...
In the 608: NOBULL CrossFit Games return to Madison

MADISON, Wis. – The 2022 CrossFit Games return to Madison on Wednesday, August 3. For the fifth year in a row, Madison is playing host to the competition, which brings in hundreds of athletes from over 50 countries to compete for the title Fittest on Earth. According to Destination...
