Cleveland, OH

case.edu

CWRU continues partnership with Academic Impressions; see the top 5 most popular resources

Since 2019, Case Western Reserve University has partnered with Academic Impressions to provide professional development resources to faculty, staff and administrators. Academic Impressions recently released a list of the five most popular resources accessed by Case Western Reserve employees. To take advantage of these and other member resources, sign in with your CWRU credentials on the Academic Impressions website. See the top-5 list below.
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

One to One Fitness offers August specials

One to One Fitness Center is offering August specials for students, employees and the public. This month, Case Western Reserve University employees and the public can get 50% off the initiation fee. CWRU graduate students receive a deeply discounted rate with membership through SIS:. CWRU graduate students who were enrolled...
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

Intersections Summer Poster Session

Support of Undergraduate Research and Creative Endeavors (SOURCE) will host its Summer Intersections event Friday, Aug. 4, from 10 a.m. to noon in Tinkham Veale University Center, Ballrooms A and B. The Intersections: SOURCE Poster Session events feature undergraduates presenting their research and creative projects. The Aug. 4 event will...
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

Participate in book discussions on Lisa Cooper's Why Are Health Disparities Everyone's Problem?

Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to participate in book discussions on Why Are Health Disparities Everyone’s Problem? by Lisa Cooper. Facilitated by the Clinical and Translational Science Collaborative, these discussions will be held on eight Thursdays throughout October, November and December. Participants who register...
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

Law's Jesse Hill discussed Ohio's "heartbeat bill"

Rapes of sisters, 10 and 13, in Cleveland mirror Columbus case that sparked national debate over Ohio’s abortion law. cleveland.com: Jessie Hill, the Judge Ben C. Green Professor of Law, discussed the vagueness of Ohio’s new so-called “heartbeat bill,” restricting abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. She noted the difficulty for young victims of rape to realize they’re pregnant for much longer than six weeks.
CLEVELAND, OH

