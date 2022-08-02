Audit heaps criticism on APS’s virtual-learning effort

Read on sungazette.news
Editorial: Audit lays bare shortcomings of ‘virtual-learning’ effort
There wasn’t much doubt that the Arlington school system’s effort, for the 2021-22 school year, of offering “virtual” education for students who were unable or unwilling to go back into classrooms was a wreck. Even School Board members admitted it, although their candor doesn’t ameliorate the...
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29
MCPS is looking to fill vacancies in 8 critical areas within the school system. Help Wanted sign posted in a windowTim Mossholder/Unsplash. The nation saw a mass exit in every school system at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is no different. As a result, the school system is holding a virtual job information session, an in-person job fair, and a daily open house to find the right individuals to fill the vacancies.
Fairfax County dealing with hundreds of teacher vacancies
School districts in the DMV are scrambling to find teachers with just weeks to go until the first day of school. The shortage is hitting Fairfax County especially hard.
Virginia school districts scramble to fill hundreds of teacher vacancies
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Parents are concerned because we are now less than a month away from the first day of school, and many districts in the area are scrambling to fill teacher vacancies. "It's also worrying because we just came out of the pandemic. And these are kids who...
Deputy City Manager Laura Triggs to resign next month
Alexandria City Manager James Parajon announced that, after 24 years working for the city, Deputy City Manager Laura Triggs will resign early next month. Triggs has been Deputy City Manager since 2014 and had previously served as the city’s finance director and chief financial officer. The release said Triggs...
As back-to-school looms, Baltimore-area districts face thousands of teacher vacancies
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With less than a month until students head back to class, public school districts in Maryland are still looking to fill hundreds of teacher positions. Baltimore City Schools said, as of July 25th, it had 645 teacher vacancies. On July 28th, Baltimore County Public Schools reported...
Cash totals modest so far in School Board race
It’s definitely not shaping up to be a six-figure kind of election from a campaign-cash standpoint, and who actually is doing best in fund-raising for the Arlington School Board seat on the Nov. 8 ballot kind of depends on how you look at it. For the period through June...
Prince George's County Schools host job fair for the 2022-2023 school year
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a separate story WUSA9 did back in August 2021. A shortage of bus drivers for some schools in Prince George's County and other regions is another problem the school districts are facing ahead of the school year.
Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation President & CEO Benjamin Wu Submits Resignation
The Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) Board of Directors today announced that MCEDC President & CEO Benjamin H. Wu has submitted his resignation effective August 15, 2022. Executive Vice President & COO Bill Tompkins will assume the position of President & CEO. “We thank Ben for his service and...
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune Away
(Adam Radosavljevic/Adobe Stock Images) Vienna Billionaire, Daniel D'Aniello, is not just wealthy, he's extremely philanthropic. D'Aniello is one of three founds of the Carlyle Group, a private equity firm. Notably, he received his Master of Business Administration from Harvard University; and his Bachelor of Arts/Science from Syracuse University.
Southern Maryland Struggles With Teacher Shortage
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — With only a few weeks of Summer remaining, schools all across the state are preparing for students to return from vacation. But some school administrators are concerned that they might not have enough teachers to function properly. The state of Maryland has lost a large number...
Prince William County employees to get bonuses
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. All Prince William County employees will receive one-time bonuses ranging from $250 to $1,000. During its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors voted 6-1 with one...
Fairfax’s Foust opts against 2023 re-election bid
Fairfax County Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) announced Aug. 2 that he will not seek a fifth four-year term in 2023. “I will have much more to say about this when we get closer to the end of my term,” Foust said in a statement delivered during the Board of Supervisors’ only August meeting.
Fairfax History, 8/4/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• Miss Mary Wills, the first female bus driver for Arnold Bus Lines, said “I love it” when asked how she liked the job. •• Penney’s has autumn wool suits on sale for $29.75. August 4,...
Arlington History, 8/4/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• Maj. Charles Fenwick plans to continue his bid for House of Delegates, even though Army regulations may prevent him from taking his seat. •• The Billy Mitchell Post of the American Legion has joined the call for Arlington officials...
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox meets with Latino pastors in Montgomery County
the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, met with a group that represents over 350 Latino pastors across the state Tuesday evening in Montgomery County. Following the event in Derwood, Cox said in a statement that the Hispanic pastors "are embracing family values with our campaign." Cox, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, has continued his outreach to diverse faith communities this week in a state where African-American and Latino voters hold significant electoral power. Earlier Tuesday, his campaign posted a photo of Cox praying with African-American pastors at a National Night Out event in Baltimore.
Mayor Apologizes After ‘Hurtful,’ ‘Insensitive’ Quip
Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton spent much of July working to smooth over a controversy he triggered while addressing students participating in a local history camp. Littleton offered a detailed account of the incident during the July 28 Town Council meeting. The mayor said he was asked to greet the students...
Nonprofit and developer to acquire Reston’s Colvin Woods apartments
A nonprofit organization and for-profit real estate development company are getting in position to acquire Reston’s Colvin Woods apartments. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a plan yesterday (Tuesday) for the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority to issue a $15 million loan to the joint venture between AHC Inc., a community-based housing development organization in Arlington, and Insight Property Group, a private real estate development company.
Wednesday Night Democratic Primary Update Has David Blair Slightly Cutting Into Marc Elrich’s Lead
As mail-in and provisional ballots continue to be counted in the Democratic primary for Montgomery County Executive, the latest update by the Maryland State Board of Elections (9:51pm, 8/3) shows that incumbent Marc Elrich (51,883, 39.28%) has maintained his lead over David Blair (51,729, 39.16%), going from a lead of 173 votes to 154 votes in Wednesday night’s update.
Advocacy organization touts health benefits of the arts
The non-profit organization Embracing Arlington Arts has released a revised one-stop library database of 100 study links giving evidence of the health benefits of the arts for every community sector and providing the scientific evidence. The database is broken down into five community sectors (Medically Disabled, Physically Disabled, Seniors, Students/Children...
