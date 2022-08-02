ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

KFC Is Adding Nuggets To The Menu—But Will Customers Eat Them?

By Louise Ferrer
shefinds
shefinds
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHlG3_0h1buyUP00
Shutterstock

McDonald’s, Burger King, and Chick-fil-A are just some of the many top fast food restaurants that people go to for chicken nuggets. Now, KFC is perhaps attempting its way to that list as they start to add the beloved item to their menu.

According to a recent article published by Yahoo! Finance, the food brand is rolling out “100% white-meat, whole muscle, chicken nuggets” for testing in select KFC branches within the Charlotte, North Carolina area. KFC started the testing period on July 18, and it will be available for a limited time only. Prices will vary depending on location, and customers can choose from the 8-piece, 12-piece, or 36-piece chicken nuggets.

The report also stated, “If the test goes well, the nuggets will replace the popcorn chicken currently on menus. The nuggets are hand-breaded using KFC’s original Colonel Sanders recipe, made with with 11 herbs and spices.”

Additionally, sources say that the move was inspired to attract a younger generation of customers. Yahoo! Finance reports that according to Chris Scott, head chef at KFC U.S., “So many of younger consumers are not interested in eating chicken on the bone, for whatever reason they choose. It’s a completely different flavor profile than what everybody else has on the market … Bringing that to the boneless avenue is just such a huge place that opened up for us.” Similarly, a KFC spokesperson reportedly told CNN Business that the brand is targeting Gen Z and millennials “who are interested in boneless chicken options.”

We can’t wait to see how this turns out! Fingers crossed that other KFC locations will also offer chicken nuggets soon.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheStreet

KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product

While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

McDonald's Just Announced New Menu Items We Didn't See Coming—What Is A 'McFlurry Sandwich'?!

McDonald’s has some pretty exciting plans for its customers this summer—and it includes adding new items to their menu. According to their press release that was published on June 30, this month the fast food giant “will offer a first-of-its-kind summer experience for fans—including food deals, menu hacks, exclusive performances, and merch drops—only on the McDonald’s App.” Known as “Camp McDonald’s,” the 27-day event will run from July 5 to July 31. And perhaps the best part of it all is that you can access everything via the McDonald’s app. No need for tickets! Just make sure to check the app daily for more details.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.

A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
PHOENIX, AZ
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Greyson F

World Famous Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening Soon

Award winning friend chicken is coming to town.Shardar Tarikul Islam/Unsplash. When it comes to comfort food, few cuisines and offerings can compete with fried chicken. For many, there’s nothing better than a crispy skin with the perfect spice mixture added in. Combined with an assortment of sides, few meat-loving eaters have issues with a fried chicken meal. And while there are plenty of restaurant options throughout the Valley that serve up fried chicken and all the fixings, few restaurants can compete with the awards and the recognition as one popular chain that is set to expand its footprint in metro Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Nuggets#Kfc Chicken#Fast Food Restaurants#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Yahoo#Kentucky Fried Chicken#Kfc U S
shefinds

Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!

Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

KFC Just Brought Back A Popular Menu Item After Three Years

The return of nostalgic items has been rising at a steady pace in the past few years. Cosmopolitan reports that trends from the 90s have been returning at a rapid degree and TV shows like "Stranger Things" are bringing back cult genres long thought to have passed their prime. The food industry is no stranger to capitalizing on the latest trends either. Those who grew up in the 90s are seeing the return of some favorite foods including snacks like Dunkaroos, Eggo cereal and Wonderballs.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

Chick-fil-A Is Getting In So Much Trouble For This Scandal About How They Offered To Pay Their Workers—It's Unreal!

A Chick-fil-A in North Carolina is facing backlash over a recent job posting they uploaded on Facebook. According to an article published by MSN, the Hendersonville Chick-fil-A branch was looking for volunteers to work at their drive-thru. In return, they offered to pay the volunteers only through Chick-fil-A entrees—with no monetary salary involved at all. Yikes!
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

McDonald's Offering Free Food Every Day Next Week

Camp McDonald's is marking the end of its July promotions with a barrage of free food and special deals. From now until the end of the month, McDonald's is offering daily deals on menu items like Big Macs, Chicken McNuggets, and McFlurrys, reports PEOPLE. On Monday, July 25, the fast...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

Recently, Cracker Barrel (CBRL) - Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. Report announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Unexpectedly, this backlash spread on both Facebook (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report and Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report posts, especially in the comment sections.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!

McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
RESTAURANTS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Krispy Kreme is giving away a bunch of doughnuts next week

You might be able to score a bunch of free doughnuts next week. Krispy Kreme, the Charlotte, N.C.-based doughnut chain, is giving away 8,500 years’ worth of free doughnuts next Monday through Thursday. Specifically, the company will give random customers a “birthday card” that will be worth one dozen glazed doughnuts each month through June next year—enough to amount to 8,500 years’ worth of doughnuts.
CHARLOTTE, NC
New York Culture

Is Walmart Closing Its Stores?

The pandemic changed businesses worldwide, and mega-giants like Walmart aren't an exception. Other stores like Costco, Kroger and Lidl decided to reduce the number of their open stores, and Walmart is taking the same route: unfortunately, several Walmart stores in the United States are set to shut down.
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
171K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy