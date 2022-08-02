KFC Is Adding Nuggets To The Menu—But Will Customers Eat Them?

Shutterstock

McDonald’s, Burger King, and Chick-fil-A are just some of the many top fast food restaurants that people go to for chicken nuggets. Now, KFC is perhaps attempting its way to that list as they start to add the beloved item to their menu.

According to a recent article published by Yahoo! Finance, the food brand is rolling out “100% white-meat, whole muscle, chicken nuggets” for testing in select KFC branches within the Charlotte, North Carolina area. KFC started the testing period on July 18, and it will be available for a limited time only. Prices will vary depending on location, and customers can choose from the 8-piece, 12-piece, or 36-piece chicken nuggets.

The report also stated, “If the test goes well, the nuggets will replace the popcorn chicken currently on menus. The nuggets are hand-breaded using KFC’s original Colonel Sanders recipe, made with with 11 herbs and spices.”

Additionally, sources say that the move was inspired to attract a younger generation of customers. Yahoo! Finance reports that according to Chris Scott, head chef at KFC U.S., “So many of younger consumers are not interested in eating chicken on the bone, for whatever reason they choose. It’s a completely different flavor profile than what everybody else has on the market … Bringing that to the boneless avenue is just such a huge place that opened up for us.” Similarly, a KFC spokesperson reportedly told CNN Business that the brand is targeting Gen Z and millennials “who are interested in boneless chicken options.”

We can’t wait to see how this turns out! Fingers crossed that other KFC locations will also offer chicken nuggets soon.