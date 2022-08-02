ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, VA

Vienna Youth Players uproariously storm the castle in ‘Shrek’

By Brian Trompeter
sungazette.news
 3 days ago
sungazette.news

Chamber sets date for annual Restaurant Week

The Arlington Chamber of Commerce has announced plans for its fourth annual Arlington Restaurant Week, to run Oct. 17-24. “Through this event, diners will enjoy some of the best food the area has to offer at special prices. This is a great opportunity for participants to take the week to explore the diverse restaurant scene in Arlington and find a new go-to place for dining out,” Chamber officials said in announcing the schedule.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

55+ News, 8/4/22 edition

News of interest to active seniors in Arlington. 55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate. For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747. HEALTH GROUP TO FOCUS ON DIABETES: A diabetes-discussion group...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Advocacy organization touts health benefits of the arts

The non-profit organization Embracing Arlington Arts has released a revised one-stop library database of 100 study links giving evidence of the health benefits of the arts for every community sector and providing the scientific evidence. The database is broken down into five community sectors (Medically Disabled, Physically Disabled, Seniors, Students/Children...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Proceeds from lemonade stand aid Great Falls Freedom Memorial

Great Falls residents Ava and Holden Leshock did a brisk business July 4 at their lemonade stand, which was built from old boards and had a hand-painted sign. Neighborhood customers slaked their thirst with a cool drink on the hot day, many tipping generously above the 25-cent sales price. By day’s end, the young entrepreneurs tallied more than $50 in proceeds.
GREAT FALLS, VA
sungazette.news

Historical Society to zero in on ‘Jewish Arlington’

The Arlington Historical Society will host a program on “Jewish Arlington: 1900-1940” both online and in person on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. Speaker Jessica Kaplan will share her research about Jewish merchants, families and community-builders in the county. “Like other immigrant groups, Jews faced special difficulties...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Mason gets grant to explore other voices

George Mason University’s Center for Humanities Research is among 18 recipients of grants totaling $153,200 being presented by Virginia Humanities to non-profit organizations across the commonwealth. “Our grantees connect us to new ideas, new perspectives, to pieces of the Virginia story we did not know and to communities in...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Madison finished seventh in National Guard Cup

Madison High School finished tied for seventh with 252.5 points in the Virginia High School League’s final Class 6 standings in the competition to win the annual National Guard Cup trophy, which is presented by the Virginia Army National Guard for year-long athletic success. Battlefield finished first with 505...
VIENNA, VA
sungazette.news

Closure set for stretch of Old Dominion Drive in McLean

The Virginia Department of Transportation will close a section of Old Dominion Drive (Route 738) in McLean to through traffic early next week to replace stormwater pipes. The agency will close Old Dominion Drive between Balls Hill Road (Route 686) and Route 123 (Dolley Madison Boulevard) from Aug. 8 at 9 a.m. through Aug. 9 at 5 p.m., weather permitting.
MCLEAN, VA
sungazette.news

Reagan National suddenly the ‘comeback kid’ of aviation

Northern Virginia’s two commercial airports continue to claw their way up from the depths of COVID, and collectively are almost back on track. But there is still a way to go: May’s passenger totals at Ronald Reagan Washington National and Washington Dulles International airports, if taken together, were still down 6.6 percent from May 2019, the last comparable pre-pandemic month.
DULLES, VA
sungazette.news

Public-Safety Notes, 8/4/22 edition

News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. MAN CHARGED AFTER NEARLY HITTING VIENNA OFFICER: Vienna police officers on July 24 at 7:10 p.m. responded to the report of an unconscious man in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck at Lullaby Lane and Harmony Drive, S.E. Police found...
VIENNA, VA
sungazette.news

Fairfax History, 8/4/22 edition

News that was making news in years gone by. •• Miss Mary Wills, the first female bus driver for Arnold Bus Lines, said “I love it” when asked how she liked the job. •• Penney’s has autumn wool suits on sale for $29.75. August 4,...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Arlington History, 8/4/22 edition

News that was making news in years gone by. •• Maj. Charles Fenwick plans to continue his bid for House of Delegates, even though Army regulations may prevent him from taking his seat. •• The Billy Mitchell Post of the American Legion has joined the call for Arlington officials...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Letter: MCA is in good hands under current leadership

Editor: Earlier in July, I had coffee with McLean Citizens Association president Scott Spitzer while I was in Fairfax County for business. I was excited by some of the new and renewed efforts he and the rest of the MCA board are making. The recent announcement by Fairfax County and...
MCLEAN, VA
sungazette.news

Fairfax’s Foust opts against 2023 re-election bid

Fairfax County Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) announced Aug. 2 that he will not seek a fifth four-year term in 2023. “I will have much more to say about this when we get closer to the end of my term,” Foust said in a statement delivered during the Board of Supervisors’ only August meeting.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Editorial: Civil libertarians, keep your eye on this

There are two sides to every coin, and there are legitimate reasons why the Fairfax County government is on the hunt for federal cash to expand its efforts to, as staff wrote in a memo to supervisors, “identify and divert individuals who may be at risk to radicalize or mobilize to violence prior to any encounters with law enforcement.”
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Options weighed for plastic-bag-tax moolah

Between January and May, Fairfax County’s new plastic-bag tax has brought in $511,000 in revenue, and county officials have ideas where those funds should go. The Board of Supervisors at its July 26 Environmental Committee briefly reviewed a July 19 memorandum from Office of Environmental and Energy Coordination Director Kambiz Agazi that outlined the bag-tax program’s early results.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

