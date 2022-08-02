Vienna Youth Players uproariously storm the castle in ‘Shrek’

The Arlington Chamber of Commerce has announced plans for its fourth annual Arlington Restaurant Week, to run Oct. 17-24. “Through this event, diners will enjoy some of the best food the area has to offer at special prices. This is a great opportunity for participants to take the week to explore the diverse restaurant scene in Arlington and find a new go-to place for dining out,” Chamber officials said in announcing the schedule.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA