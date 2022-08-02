Online forum to focus on So. Four Mile Run Drive

Read on sungazette.news
Letter: MCA is in good hands under current leadership
Editor: Earlier in July, I had coffee with McLean Citizens Association president Scott Spitzer while I was in Fairfax County for business. I was excited by some of the new and renewed efforts he and the rest of the MCA board are making. The recent announcement by Fairfax County and...
Fairfax officials urging vigilance against invasive pest
While there have been no sightings of the destructive insect called the spotted lanternfly in Fairfax County, it is getting closer – as close as Loudoun County – Fairfax officials say, and experts are on the lookout for it. To reduce the spread, the Virginia Department of Agriculture...
Fairfax History, 8/4/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• Miss Mary Wills, the first female bus driver for Arnold Bus Lines, said “I love it” when asked how she liked the job. •• Penney’s has autumn wool suits on sale for $29.75. August 4,...
Cash totals modest so far in School Board race
It’s definitely not shaping up to be a six-figure kind of election from a campaign-cash standpoint, and who actually is doing best in fund-raising for the Arlington School Board seat on the Nov. 8 ballot kind of depends on how you look at it. For the period through June...
Arlington History, 8/4/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• Maj. Charles Fenwick plans to continue his bid for House of Delegates, even though Army regulations may prevent him from taking his seat. •• The Billy Mitchell Post of the American Legion has joined the call for Arlington officials...
Judge’s signature puts Arlington bond referendums on ballot
With the stroke of a pen, Circuit Court Chief Judge William Newman Jr. has authorized the placement of a half-billion dollars in bond referendums on Arlington’s Nov. 8 ballot. Newman on Aug. 2 formally approved the request of County Board members for a six-item package that will be sent...
Police Beat, 8/4/22 edition
News of crime and punishment across Arlington. •• On July 22 at 11:22 a.m., two men became engaged in a verbal altercation in the 400 block of 23rd Street South, which escalated when one of the combatants threw a bottle toward the other and then physically assaulted him, Arlington police said.
Editorial: Audit lays bare shortcomings of ‘virtual-learning’ effort
There wasn’t much doubt that the Arlington school system’s effort, for the 2021-22 school year, of offering “virtual” education for students who were unable or unwilling to go back into classrooms was a wreck. Even School Board members admitted it, although their candor doesn’t ameliorate the...
55+ News, 8/4/22 edition
News of interest to active seniors in Arlington. 55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate. For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747. HEALTH GROUP TO FOCUS ON DIABETES: A diabetes-discussion group...
Historical Society to zero in on ‘Jewish Arlington’
The Arlington Historical Society will host a program on “Jewish Arlington: 1900-1940” both online and in person on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. Speaker Jessica Kaplan will share her research about Jewish merchants, families and community-builders in the county. “Like other immigrant groups, Jews faced special difficulties...
Proceeds from lemonade stand aid Great Falls Freedom Memorial
Great Falls residents Ava and Holden Leshock did a brisk business July 4 at their lemonade stand, which was built from old boards and had a hand-painted sign. Neighborhood customers slaked their thirst with a cool drink on the hot day, many tipping generously above the 25-cent sales price. By day’s end, the young entrepreneurs tallied more than $50 in proceeds.
Editor’s Notebook: Everybody into the pool!
By the end of today, if all goes as planned, my longer-than-expected (thanks, supply-chain issues and local real-estate market crapping out on me!), 8.5-month renovation-cum-sale of the Shirlington condo that has been my abode for the past two decades will be in the hands of another, and I’ll have a nice chunk of change from which to plot my next move.
Reagan National suddenly the ‘comeback kid’ of aviation
Northern Virginia’s two commercial airports continue to claw their way up from the depths of COVID, and collectively are almost back on track. But there is still a way to go: May’s passenger totals at Ronald Reagan Washington National and Washington Dulles International airports, if taken together, were still down 6.6 percent from May 2019, the last comparable pre-pandemic month.
Advocacy organization touts health benefits of the arts
The non-profit organization Embracing Arlington Arts has released a revised one-stop library database of 100 study links giving evidence of the health benefits of the arts for every community sector and providing the scientific evidence. The database is broken down into five community sectors (Medically Disabled, Physically Disabled, Seniors, Students/Children...
Chamber sets date for annual Restaurant Week
The Arlington Chamber of Commerce has announced plans for its fourth annual Arlington Restaurant Week, to run Oct. 17-24. “Through this event, diners will enjoy some of the best food the area has to offer at special prices. This is a great opportunity for participants to take the week to explore the diverse restaurant scene in Arlington and find a new go-to place for dining out,” Chamber officials said in announcing the schedule.
Police: 27-year-old arrested for indecent exposure in Tysons
Fairfax County police have arrested a 27-year-old man who allegedly exposed himself inside the Walmart store at 1500 Cornerside Blvd. in Tysons. Police dispatched officers to the store on July 26 at 6:45 p.m. after the suspect, identified as Demetrius Mills, allegedly exposed himself to a woman and juvenile who were shopping in the clothing section.
Madison finished seventh in National Guard Cup
Madison High School finished tied for seventh with 252.5 points in the Virginia High School League’s final Class 6 standings in the competition to win the annual National Guard Cup trophy, which is presented by the Virginia Army National Guard for year-long athletic success. Battlefield finished first with 505...
Two Vienna swim teams win sportsmanship awards
Vienna Woods in Division 3 and the Vienna Aquatic Club Gators of Division 4 each received Northern Virginia Swimming League division Sportsmanship award for the 2022 summer season. The NVSL awards such honors for one team in each of the league’s 17 divisions each summer. The teams received the awards...
