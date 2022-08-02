Vienna finalizes street-renaming effort with new signage

Read on sungazette.news
Closure set for stretch of Old Dominion Drive in McLean
The Virginia Department of Transportation will close a section of Old Dominion Drive (Route 738) in McLean to through traffic early next week to replace stormwater pipes. The agency will close Old Dominion Drive between Balls Hill Road (Route 686) and Route 123 (Dolley Madison Boulevard) from Aug. 8 at 9 a.m. through Aug. 9 at 5 p.m., weather permitting.
Letter: MCA is in good hands under current leadership
Editor: Earlier in July, I had coffee with McLean Citizens Association president Scott Spitzer while I was in Fairfax County for business. I was excited by some of the new and renewed efforts he and the rest of the MCA board are making. The recent announcement by Fairfax County and...
Arlington History, 8/4/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• Maj. Charles Fenwick plans to continue his bid for House of Delegates, even though Army regulations may prevent him from taking his seat. •• The Billy Mitchell Post of the American Legion has joined the call for Arlington officials...
Natural-resource plan asks for full accounting of tree canopy
A more regularized accounting of the number, health and maintenance of Arlington’s trees and its canopy is one recommendation of the county government’s draft Forestry and Natural Resources Plan, currently out for public review. The 101-page document was released Aug. 1, with community feedback sought through early October.
Fairfax History, 8/4/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• Miss Mary Wills, the first female bus driver for Arnold Bus Lines, said “I love it” when asked how she liked the job. •• Penney’s has autumn wool suits on sale for $29.75. August 4,...
Public-Safety Notes, 8/4/22 edition
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. MAN CHARGED AFTER NEARLY HITTING VIENNA OFFICER: Vienna police officers on July 24 at 7:10 p.m. responded to the report of an unconscious man in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck at Lullaby Lane and Harmony Drive, S.E. Police found...
Fairfax jobless rate down slightly in latest data
Fairfax County’s jobless rate declined slightly from May to June, part of a general regional trend, and remained well below levels of a year ago, according to new data. With 613,336 county residents employed in the civilian workforce and 15,787 looking for jobs, Fairfax’s unemployment rate stood at 2.5 percent in June, compared to 2.6 percent in May, based on figures reported Aug. 3 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
Judge’s signature puts Arlington bond referendums on ballot
With the stroke of a pen, Circuit Court Chief Judge William Newman Jr. has authorized the placement of a half-billion dollars in bond referendums on Arlington’s Nov. 8 ballot. Newman on Aug. 2 formally approved the request of County Board members for a six-item package that will be sent...
Historical Society to zero in on ‘Jewish Arlington’
The Arlington Historical Society will host a program on “Jewish Arlington: 1900-1940” both online and in person on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. Speaker Jessica Kaplan will share her research about Jewish merchants, families and community-builders in the county. “Like other immigrant groups, Jews faced special difficulties...
Fairfax officials urging vigilance against invasive pest
While there have been no sightings of the destructive insect called the spotted lanternfly in Fairfax County, it is getting closer – as close as Loudoun County – Fairfax officials say, and experts are on the lookout for it. To reduce the spread, the Virginia Department of Agriculture...
Police Beat, 8/4/22 edition
News of crime and punishment across Arlington. •• On July 22 at 11:22 a.m., two men became engaged in a verbal altercation in the 400 block of 23rd Street South, which escalated when one of the combatants threw a bottle toward the other and then physically assaulted him, Arlington police said.
Options weighed for plastic-bag-tax moolah
Between January and May, Fairfax County’s new plastic-bag tax has brought in $511,000 in revenue, and county officials have ideas where those funds should go. The Board of Supervisors at its July 26 Environmental Committee briefly reviewed a July 19 memorandum from Office of Environmental and Energy Coordination Director Kambiz Agazi that outlined the bag-tax program’s early results.
Proceeds from lemonade stand aid Great Falls Freedom Memorial
Great Falls residents Ava and Holden Leshock did a brisk business July 4 at their lemonade stand, which was built from old boards and had a hand-painted sign. Neighborhood customers slaked their thirst with a cool drink on the hot day, many tipping generously above the 25-cent sales price. By day’s end, the young entrepreneurs tallied more than $50 in proceeds.
Editor’s Notebook: Everybody into the pool!
By the end of today, if all goes as planned, my longer-than-expected (thanks, supply-chain issues and local real-estate market crapping out on me!), 8.5-month renovation-cum-sale of the Shirlington condo that has been my abode for the past two decades will be in the hands of another, and I’ll have a nice chunk of change from which to plot my next move.
Reagan National suddenly the ‘comeback kid’ of aviation
Northern Virginia’s two commercial airports continue to claw their way up from the depths of COVID, and collectively are almost back on track. But there is still a way to go: May’s passenger totals at Ronald Reagan Washington National and Washington Dulles International airports, if taken together, were still down 6.6 percent from May 2019, the last comparable pre-pandemic month.
Advocacy organization touts health benefits of the arts
The non-profit organization Embracing Arlington Arts has released a revised one-stop library database of 100 study links giving evidence of the health benefits of the arts for every community sector and providing the scientific evidence. The database is broken down into five community sectors (Medically Disabled, Physically Disabled, Seniors, Students/Children...
Editorial: Audit lays bare shortcomings of ‘virtual-learning’ effort
There wasn’t much doubt that the Arlington school system’s effort, for the 2021-22 school year, of offering “virtual” education for students who were unable or unwilling to go back into classrooms was a wreck. Even School Board members admitted it, although their candor doesn’t ameliorate the...
Madison finished seventh in National Guard Cup
Madison High School finished tied for seventh with 252.5 points in the Virginia High School League’s final Class 6 standings in the competition to win the annual National Guard Cup trophy, which is presented by the Virginia Army National Guard for year-long athletic success. Battlefield finished first with 505...
Two Vienna swim teams win sportsmanship awards
Vienna Woods in Division 3 and the Vienna Aquatic Club Gators of Division 4 each received Northern Virginia Swimming League division Sportsmanship award for the 2022 summer season. The NVSL awards such honors for one team in each of the league’s 17 divisions each summer. The teams received the awards...
