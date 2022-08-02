Incredible Astronaut! Look Who Just Landed At This McDonald’s In Texas?

Read on lonestar923.com
Adult Beverages In The Basin-Where And What Are Your Favs?
Or would it? It is said that THE most popular alcoholic beverage in the entire STATE OF TEXAS is the Margarita! True or false? Its images are those of a Mexican origin, but truth be told the drink was born right down I-10 in El Paso. So, Texans--what say you? There are SO MANY great beverages to choose from, regardless of their origins. And so many great establishments here in the Basin at which to try them.
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
Texas Wonder Ranks as One of the Most Beautiful Sights in the World
Did you know that one of the most beautiful sights in the world is just a couple of hours south?. As beautiful as the San Antonio River Walk is, I was surprised to learn that it placed in the top 20 of The World's Most Beautiful Sights in a recent study. Not because it isn't a beautiful place, but because on a global level, I wouldn't have thought it would have done so well.
Take a Trip Back in Time and Go Fossil Hunting at These 10 Texas Spots
Paleontologists from the Perot Museum recently dug up fossil remains of a mosasaur, which swam Earth's waters approximately 80 million years ago, according to a story by the Houston Chronicle. Reading of this recent news about the unearthing of a sea lizard (a really big sea lizard) brought in a...
Ask Texas – My New Husband Got A New Job Without Telling Me A Word!
Buzz Question - I don’t know? Maybe you might want to tell me. So my HUSBAND comes home the other day and says well, I got a new job! Yep, just out of the blue. Mind you, we are newlyweds and got married about 9 months ago and he has never said anything to me about wanting another job. And I’m more disturbed by the fact that he didn’t tell me anything about his plans at a new job. Didn’t even know he was looking. I’m your wife! And of course, he doesn’t think it was a big deal? Arghhhhhh! I mean, he should have told me, right?
Yuck! Is Texas Really Infested With Nasty Bugs and Rodents?
Texas claims another #1 spot on a list; however, we might not want to brag about this one. A recent survey from Thumbtack, resulted in Texas gaining the number one spot as the 'buggiest' city in America. HUMIDITY BRINGS BUGS. According to the survey, July and August are the buggiest...
Earthquakes Are Still Making Their Presence Known in the Great State of Texas
Texas is not your typical state that makes headlines for earthquakes. Certainly not like the west coast or even the western half of the United States. Although history shows they happen in general patterns every year, earthquakes can occur anywhere and at any time. This includes Texas. In fact, according...
Check Out This Fully Restored Texas Historical Cabin
Texas Country music artist Kevin Fowler has always had a love for restoring old things from cabins to barns, to silos. He restored old homes and even turned an old building into a full-on wedding venue. His latest project was a historical landmark cabin built in the 1800s. Cyrus Milton...
20 Girls From Texas, Including 1 From Lubbock Went Missing In July. Have You Seen Them?
While many parents will be taking advantage of tax-free weekend this weekend in Texas while shopping with their kids, too many parents will be worried where their children are. In June, we told showed you the pictures and information about girls who went missing in Texas. Earlier in the week, we also showed you the pictures of the boys who went missing in July in Texas.
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
What Does ‘Splooting’ Mean, and How Does It Cool You Down?
By now, I'm sure that you seen the adorable videos of squirrels 'splooting' all over Texas. 'Splooting' isn't a new thing. In fact, my dog Wesley does it constantly, as you can see here:. My daughter introduced me to the word 'sploot' around the time that we adopted Wesley. What...
These Are the Official State Animals of Texas
While I've known for some time now that the "Nine-Banded Armadillo" was the official State of Texas Small Mammal designated in 1927. That same year Austin also added the State's first flying animal to the list, and it was the Northern Mockingbird. Plus, they added the Monarch Butterfly in 1995 and the Blue Lacy dog in 2005.
These 11 Texas Boys Went Missing In July. Have You Seen Them?
Your help is needed in order to bring home some kids. Summer is supposed to be a great time for kids. School is out and friends are around. It's a time where kids of all ages should have no worries, other than maybe getting home late after hanging out with friends. If they aren't running around outside having fun, then they should at least be inside and safe.
TikTok Texas Bushman Scares People Senseless
For how big Texas is, surprises aren't in short supply. Whether it be a new restaurant or a new discovered, to a new place for leisure that you enjoy, you're sure to find something in The Lone Star State. Sometimes however, you might find yourself being pranked. Yes we all...
Texas Joins Task Force Against Robocalls to Protect Texans
Texas will join the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force along with every other state to try to stop robocalls by taking legal action against them. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the goal of the task force is to reduce the number of illegal robocalls coming into the U.S. by going after providers especially.
Texas Snap Benefits Increased For August
As it appears, our country is headed for a recession. The price of everything is going up with no relief in sight. I don't know what has gone up, more gas or groceries. People in the state of Texas and all over the country need help. If you are a recipient of assistance, if you haven't already, you will see an increase in your benefits this month.
