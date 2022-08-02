Incredible Astronaut! Look Who Just Landed At This McDonald’s In Texas?

Buzz Question - I don’t know? Maybe you might want to tell me. So my HUSBAND comes home the other day and says well, I got a new job! Yep, just out of the blue. Mind you, we are newlyweds and got married about 9 months ago and he has never said anything to me about wanting another job. And I’m more disturbed by the fact that he didn’t tell me anything about his plans at a new job. Didn’t even know he was looking. I’m your wife! And of course, he doesn’t think it was a big deal? Arghhhhhh! I mean, he should have told me, right?

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO