Will Amazon’s Acquisition of One Medical Force Health Systems to Reinvent Their Primary Care Delivery?

Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare has appointed Anuja Mohla, DO, to serve as medical director of revenue integrity. Dr. Mohla will be responsible for providing leadership and strategic direction for the clinical revenue integrity program, according to an Aug. 2 ChristianaCare news release. She will serve as the primary liaison between clinical leaders and the revenue cycle team to identify opportunities to reduce denials and improve reimbursement. She will also manage the implementation of regulatory processes for the clinical revenue cycle.

2 DAYS AGO