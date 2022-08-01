Will Amazon’s Acquisition of One Medical Force Health Systems to Reinvent Their Primary Care Delivery?

Read on www.beckershospitalreview.com
Value-based payments company Clarify Health lays off 5% of staff
Clarify Health, a tech company that provides data analytics and value-based payment services, has reduced its workforce by 5 percent. Fewer than 15 employees were affected by the move, a company spokesperson told Becker's. "Having recently raised $150 million in series D funding in April, this business decision is to...
Novant Health taps Kim Henderson as enterprise patient experience officer
Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health selected Kim Henderson, senior vice president and chief of staff to the CEO, to also serve as the system's enterprise patient experience officer, it said in an email to Becker's Aug. 2. Ms. Henderson began her career with the system in the marketing and public relations...
Top 100 companies in health tech, per Healthcare Technology Report
Technology is an increasingly important part of healthcare. Market researcher Healthcare Technology Report on Aug. 3 released its list of the top 100 healthcare tech companies of 2022. The companies specialize in such areas as cloud-based data analytics, supply chain automation and genomics:. 1. Novartis. Category: Biotech. 2. Stryker. Category:...
Digital health app Babylon plans layoffs
Babylon, a digital health company that facilitates virtual visits, intends to let go of about 100 employees as it cuts costs by about $100 million, Bloomberg reported recently. The London-based firm had said July 6 it was instituting cost efficiencies in the third quarter of 2022 but didn't specify how....
Strengthening the healthcare supply chain in a post-pandemic world
While drug shortages have been a challenge in the U.S. for years, the impact of the pandemic on the entire healthcare supply chain was unprecedented as were resulting effects on patients and caregivers. During a July Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Fresenius Kabi USA, healthcare leaders discussed how stakeholders...
Quest, Labcorp techs refusing to draw blood from monkeypox patients
Technicians at Quest Diagnostics and Labcorp have been refusing to draw blood from people who might have monkeypox, CNN reported Aug. 4. The two lab companies aren't disputing the claim, but it's unclear if the refusals are based on company policy, the report said. Quest and Labcorp said they are reviewing employee safety policies.
Amwell announces CVS Health virtual care partnership
Amwell is working with CVS Health to roll out the retail drugstore giant's new virtual primary care service, the telehealth provider announced in its Aug. 4 second quarter earnings call. Ido Schoenberg, MD, chairman and co-chief executive officer of Amwell, said CVS' virtual care platform is a "consumer-centric offering designed...
ChristianaCare names medical director of revenue integrity
Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare has appointed Anuja Mohla, DO, to serve as medical director of revenue integrity. Dr. Mohla will be responsible for providing leadership and strategic direction for the clinical revenue integrity program, according to an Aug. 2 ChristianaCare news release. She will serve as the primary liaison between clinical leaders and the revenue cycle team to identify opportunities to reduce denials and improve reimbursement. She will also manage the implementation of regulatory processes for the clinical revenue cycle.
The value of 'organizational intelligence': How 2 health systems are keeping experienced workers engaged
Hospitals and health systems nationwide are experiencing increased workforce challenges and staffing shortages, making it more crucial than ever that they engage with experienced employees and ensure they are content in their job. This can be a difficult task given that many workers, both newer and experienced, are leaving their...
Prat Vemana, chief digital officer of Kaiser Permanente, is using digital innovation to 'spearhead' patient care
Prat Vemana, chief digital officer of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, said digital adoption was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, giving the health system an advantage to use its innovation to serve patients beyond their greatest times of need, VentureBeat reported Aug. 1. Three ways Kaiser Permanente is using digital innovation...
Allscripts CEO eyes new life sciences, payer acquisitions
Allscripts will focus on payers and life sciences companies after selling its hospital and large physician practices division, CEO Rick Poulton announced in an earnings call Aug. 4. Five things to know:. Allscripts is seeking acquisitions that increase its payer and life sciences work with its Veradigm business. Allscripts will...
Sanford Health leverages patient data to develop diagnostic AI products
Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health has partnered with health tech startup Dandelion Health to develop AI products that can aid medical decisions, improve diagnostics and drug development. Dandelion Health will make the health systems clinical patient data available to AI developers in healthcare to improve patient care via AI, according...
Building a Financial Safety Net: Implementing Safeguards to Achieve and Sustain Revenue Integrity
Hospitals’ median operating margins in February were down 27% year-over-year while expenses per adjusted discharge were up 31% for that same period. Facing substantial financial and operational pressures even without the COVID-19 pandemic, has left many hospitals struggling financially. Based on these challenges, ParaRev: A CorroHealth Company discusses how...
The top 4 factors for retaining nurses, according to Incredible Health CEO Dr. Iman Abuzeid
With an estimated 130,000 new cases reported each day and ongoing staff shortages across the country, the highly transmissible BA.5 variant of the coronavirus, a subvariant of omicron, poses a threat to recruiting and retaining nurses. Iman Abuzeid, MD, CEO and co-founder of Incredible Health, an organization that matches nurses with available hospitals and health systems positions, weighed in on this issue with Becker's and has solutions for how hospitals can best tackle further nursing shortages.
11 health systems win supply chain excellence award
The Emergency Care Research Institute honored 11 health systems with the Supply Chain Excellence Award on Aug. 3. None of 2022's winners were on last year's list. To win, health systems and hospitals must "demonstrate exemplary utilization of services across the procurement lifecycle, including budgeting, benchmarking, technology assessment and strategic development," according to ECRI. Other factors included health systems' 2021 decisions on capital medical devices, supplies, physician preference items, service contracts and reagents.
Drones carrying medical supplies: Fad or future of healthcare?
It's time to look up — literally — when it comes to how medical supplies and medications are transported, according to hospital and healthcare leaders using drone delivery. The medical supply chain has battled numerous disruptions over the last few months, from the IV saline shortage to the...
Antibody drug to be sold commercially amid dwindling federal supply
Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly will sell its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment to healthcare systems, hospitals and states this month, The Wall Street Journal reported Aug. 3. Eli Lilly previously sold 150,000 doses of its treatment bebtelovimab to the U.S. for $275 million. The company expects the order to ship out Aug....
American Society of Health-System Pharmacists updates drug diversion guidelines
In response to the opioid epidemic spanning the U.S., the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists revised its guidelines on preventing the diversion of controlled substances Aug. 2. The guidelines were last updated in 2016 — the same year that had the highest record of deaths from opioid overdoses compared to...
Needle in a haystack: The challenges of finding value in patient data
From incomplete pictures of a patient's health journey to trying to unify patient data, health system chief data officers, who oversee the collection of their systems patient data in order to transform it into a more meaningful resource, face challenges with making sense of the data they possess. Becker's spoke...
Medical billing outsourcing market projected to see massive growth
Medical billing outsourcing market revenues were estimated at $11.1 billion in 2021, and they are expected to grow 16 percent from 2022-2032, according to an Aug. 4 report from Digital Journal. The COVID-19 pandemic was a pivotal contributor to the growth in the medical billing outsourcing industry. Furthermore, the report...
