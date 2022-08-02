ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Review: Shimoda Explore V2 35 – the bag you grow to love

By Hannah Rooke
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 2 days ago

The Shimoda Explore V2 35L is truly a bag for the adventurist photographer. With its comfortable, adjustable straps and breathable mesh fabric, it's perfect for hiking and has two separate compartments – one for personal items and snacks and one for your camera gear with solid dividers to keep it safe.

Shimoda Designs unveiled its Action X Series of camera bags several years ago. While the X series is designed to be rugged and sport-focused, the Explore series here is billed as a "refined travel and landscape adventure camera bag system."

Like many of the best camera backpacks , there are lots of pockets on the outside so you can carry a tripod or water bottle and smaller pockets are really useful for storing things like spare batteries, memory cards or even a compass if you're a serious hiker.

• You might also like the Shimoda Action X50 backpack

Considering how big the Shimoda Explore V2 35L camera bag is, you can actually fit less kit in it than I thought you might be able to, but on the flip side of that, I wouldn't want to carry that bag for an entire day if it was full of camera gear. It comes with a waterproof cover which fits snuggly over the bag (even when a tripod is attached to the exterior).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aU6od_0h1btdAB00

(Image credit: Liam Dunkley - Artefact Studios)

Shimoda Explore V2 35 specifications

Weight: 5.8lb / 2.61kg
Outside dimensions (cm): 29.5W x 54H x 20D
Inside dimensions (cm): 28.5W x 53H x 19D
Laptop compartment dimensions (cm): 25.5W x 38H x 2D

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07hbku_0h1btdAB00

(Image credit: Hannah Rooke / Digital Camera World)

Shimoda Explore V2 35 Build and Handling

There is no denying the Shimoda Explore V2 is an incredibly well-made bag, catered towards landscape photographers who may need to hike a long way. Everything from the zips to the straps to the exterior material feels of a high quality. It also includes some nice aesthetic touches such as tan leather zip tags, a smooth leather look finish and unlike most bags, the inside lining is a bright blue color which, although I don't love, makes a nice change from grey.

While I initially thought the bag was way too big for me, you can actually change the position of the straps to 3 different sizes: small, medium and large. It's also worth noting that if you're a woman, when ordering the bag online you can opt for a women's shoulder strap in three different styles for no extra cost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DkhMf_0h1btdAB00

(Image credit: Liam Dunkley - Artefact Studios)

Shimoda Explore V2 35 Performance

This really is an intuitive bag designed to be used while hiking or in the outdoors. It has a lot of conveniently placed secure pockets, straps that are easily adjustable and an easy-access side pocket so you don't have to take off completely the bag every time you want to take your camera out.

You can open the back of this bag all the way so that you can easily pack it and both the divider sections and top compartment can be removed should you want to use it as a normal rucksack. There are multiple ways you can attach things such as a tripod or a drinks bottle depending on how you want to configure the bag and for those serious hikers, there's even space to attach a very small tent, roll mat or sleeping bag if you needed to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fz8VP_0h1btdAB00

(Image credit: Hannah Rooke / Digital Camera World)

Shimoda Explore V2 35 Verdict

Despite my initial apprehensions about this bag, it's actually really grown on me. It has a lot of incredibly useful and intuitive features such as an easy-access pouch on the shoulder strap for your water bottle, plenty of pockets to keep small items, multiple ways of attaching a tripod to the exterior and an easy-access zip so you can get to your equipment without taking the bag off completely.

At 2.6KG before it's even got anything it is heavy and for someone of my size, it's pretty big. It does, however, fit a lot in it and you can get it in a 25-liter version if you don't need to carry as much stuff. I also really loved the fact that when buying it directly from, the Shimoda store it gave you the option to upgrade the straps to ones designed for women for free. I often find that camera rucksacks are geared towards men in how they look and how they fit so it's refreshing to find one that looks stylish but is also comfortable and adapted for a woman too!

It's not a cheap camera bag but I do think it's worth the money. It feels incredibly well made, it has a lot of stylish but functional features, it's extremely comfortable, fully adjustable and your kit feels really safe in it. If you're looking for a bag to take around the city with you, this is probably overkill but for landscape photographers who end up hiking for hours at a time, it's absolutely perfect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ciwah_0h1btdAB00

(Image credit: Liam Dunkley - Artefact Studios)

Do you need help choosing the best camera bag ? If you're not looking for a backpack this roomy, you could try the best messenger bags , or if you're after a touch of luxury, check out the best leather camera bags .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles
Hypebae

2000 Archives Taps UK Artist Airtomyearth for Limited Print Collection

Seoul-based label 2000 Archives has joined forces with London artist and stylist Jamie-Maree Shipton, better known as Airtomyearth, for an exclusive capsule collection. First launched in 2020, 2000 Archives creates garments and accessories inspired by vintage pieces, with previous collaborators including buzzy Korean label TheOpen Product. This time around, the brand — helmed by Central Saint Martins graduates Hong Da-eun and In Yoon — has tapped Airtomyearth to create a range of seven limited-edition beanies and four styles of tights. Designs feature Shipton’s pup Drippy, as well as nail art designs and photos taken by Shipton during her travels.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Gear Patrol

Is This Amazing Ultralight Gravel Bike Too Clever for Its Own Good?

Pedigree’s gotta count for something, right? Morgan Hill, California-based Specialized has oodles of it. Founded by Mike Sinyard in 1974, the mega-brand has been rolling out top-notch bike components — and bikes themselves — for nearly 50 years. As innovative as Specialized is in the road bike...
MORGAN HILL, CA
sneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk Low “Foam Finger” Is #1

The Nike Dunk Low has accomplished a lot over the last 37 years, with an upcoming “Foam Finger” colorway for kids seemingly nodding to the pair’s sports-related origins. Although the color palette isn’t new to the Swoosh’s lineup of products, the green suede and blue leather that appear across the upper are accompanied by a detail that hadn’t appeared on the Air Jordan 1 Low-reminiscent silhouette: all-over foam finger print. Everything from the toe box to the leather right below the collar is covered in the “#1”-donning sports event-accessory; red, gold, blue and green flair animates the graphic, injecting more personality to the already-eye-catching ensemble that takes over the kid’s Nike Dunk. A baseball-like logo replaces traditional branding on the sock-liners, while rope laces deliver yet another on-theme modification to the sneakers. Lastly, the “Foam Finger” Dunks feature semi-translucent, icy blue outsoles, a design cue popular among summer-ready footwear.
SHOPPING
womenfitness.net

High Waist Yoga Pants,Tummy Control, Workout Running Pants

Unlike other yoga pants,Catch Ya uses a lycra fabric made mainly of nylon and spandex, which is breathable and refreshing, ensuring comfort while providing greater elasticity and wear-resistance. The smooth fabric allows you to dress casually in your leisure time, and also suitable for yoga, cycling, boxing, running, weight lifting and many other sports.
WORKOUTS
ComicBook

Made In Abyss Plans to Sell Life-Sized Collectibles for Nearly $4000

Made in Abyss is back at last with season two, and the deceptive series is already stirring plenty of buzz. After all, the show's cute characters have always clashed with its dark themes, and that has become even more apparent in this new season. But right now, well – it seems Made in Abyss is making news not because of its anime but thanks to its insanely pricey life-size replicas.
COMICS
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
609K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy