ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Jonas Vingegaard heads onto Zwift to continue Tour de France celebrations

By Adam Becket
Cycling Weekly
Cycling Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSzDQ_0h1bsftQ00

Following his presentation to tens of thousands of screaming Danes in Copenhagen, being escorted back home by Danish fighter jets, and the hero's welcome he received on the Champs-Élysées, Jonas Vingegaard has one more victory celebration planned.

The Tour de France winner will head onto Zwift this evening at 5pm BST (6pm CEST) for a ride with fans, spending 45 minutes on the virtual cycling platform's Champs course.

It is a chance for Zwift users around the world to spend time with the Jumbo-Visma rider, who became only the second Dane ever to win the Tour after his dominant performance in July.

Vingegaard is actually a user of the platform, jumping on it for training when it is not so nice outside, but this ride will be much more of a celebration than an intense session.

The event details say: "Jonas will ride for 45 minutes on Zwift's Champs-Elysees at a steady pace."

"I use Zwift more often during the winter but I was also on it just before the Tour this year," Vingegaard explained. "I use it in many different ways but at the end of June, it was a good way to keep safe and healthy while turning the legs. Now I'll be jumping back on to celebrate my victory, and I hope to see many people join me."

It is the end of a week that has seen him fêted everywhere he has gone, following his triumphant ride into Paris on the 24 July. Last week he was presented to tens of thousands of fans outside Copenhagen's City Hall, on a balcony normally reserved for royalty, and then even more in Tivoli Gardens.

As he returned to Denmark, his yellow-themed private plane was escorted by two F-16 fighter jets from the Danish Defence. Vingegaard also celebrated with his Jumbo-Visma team at their service course in the Netherlands alongside green jersey winner Wout van Aert.

His trip back home, to the town of Glyngore in the north of Jutland saw the 25-year-old greeted by thousands of fans again and a drive past. It has been some fortnight for the Dane since his victory.

To take up the opportunity of riding with Vingegaard, simply hop onto Zwift later today, and join in with the party.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Horrific cycling crash badly injures riders and fans

A cycling race in London went viral for all the wrong reason this week as the cycling event at the Commonwealth Games was briefly abandoned following a horrific crash that left riders and spectators needing urgent medical attention. As riders came around a corner during a race, one rider lost...
CYCLING
Daily Mail

Geraint Thomas suffers nightmare crash in the men's time trial to scupper his chances of winning a Commonwealth Games gold medal... but gets back on his bike to secure the bronze!

With a skid and a fall, Geraint Thomas’s pursuit for time trial gold was dramatically downgraded to a salvation mission for bronze on Thursday. He achieved that lesser target, which was solid going in the circumstances of a crash just two minutes into the 37.4km trial, before then raising questions about whether the race in Wolverhampton was sufficiently well organised.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonas Vingegaard
BBC

Johnny Famechon: Former world champion dies aged 77

Former featherweight world champion Johnny Famechon has died aged 77. The Australian claimed the world title when he beat Cuban Jose Legra on points at the Albert Hall in London in 1969. Famechon defended his title twice against Japan's Fighting Harada before losing to Mexican Vicente Saldivar in Rome in...
COMBAT SPORTS
ESPN

English diver Jack Laugher defends gold at Commonwealth Games

BIRMINGHAM, England -- English diver Jack Laugher extended his dominance in the one-meter springboard event Thursday to take a third straight gold at the Commonwealth Games. The 27-year-old Laugher, who was England's flag bearer at the opening ceremony last week, continued a run that also included gold in Glasgow in 2014 and on Australia's Gold Coast four years ago.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour De France#Danes#Danish#Bst#Champs
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson adds second Commonwealth crown to career medal haul

England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson retained her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title in Birmingham.Victory on home soil marked a welcome return to form for the 29-year-old following an 18-month injury nightmare, although a total score of 6377 points shows she is still short of top gear.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the major outdoor successes of the Liverpudlian’s career.First Commonwealth crown, 2018 (6255 points)Johnson-Thompson clinched the Commonwealth crown for the first time in Gold Coast, Australia.It was an emphatic victory Down Under as she comfortably finished ahead of Canada’s Nina Schultz and compatriot Niamh Emerson.European silver, 2018 (6759 points)After a...
SPORTS
The Independent

Commonwealth Games day seven: World champion Jake Wightman in the 1500m

After Emily Campbell roared to weightlifting glory on Wednesday, the A-listers keep coming at the Commonwealth Games with newly-crowned world champion Jake Wightman set to return to the track.Here the PA News Agency takes a look at what is in store in Birmingham, and reflects on another successful day six at the Games.Wight HotNew 1500m world champion Jake Wightman continues his quest for a unique summer treble when he takes to the track at the Alexander Stadium for his first race. Wightman will be representing Scotland as he bids for more gold ahead of the upcoming European Championships.Meanwhile, Adam Gemili...
SPORTS
Cycling Weekly

Cycling Weekly

93
Followers
804
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The magazine's unrivaled coverage of domestic and international racing sits alongside trusted product reviews, peerless training advice and insightful features.

 https://www.cyclingweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy