First Choice Issues Notice Following Data Security Incident

In April LANL Director Dr. Thom Mason allowed a lunch with him to be auctioned off for The Family YMCA’s annual financial assistance fundraising drive. John Valentine, far left, Century Bank Regional President won the bid for ‘Lunch with the Director’ and is seen here with, from left, Max Myers, CEO Century Bank (standing); Dr. Thom Mason, Karen Easton, Los Alamos Century Bank Brank Manager, and Don Gonzales, Century Bank Board President attended the lunch. The Y would also like to thank Blue Window Bistro and Melissa Paternoster for donating the lunch so that all funds raised could go toward families needing financial assistance to be in Y programs. Photo Courtesy The Family YMCA.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO