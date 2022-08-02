ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

First Choice Issues Notice Following Data Security Incident

By ITsec Bureau
itsecuritywire.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on itsecuritywire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksfr.org

Santa Fe Is Home To New Mexico's First Net-Zero Energy Housing Unit

Santa Fe is home to New Mexico’s first net-zero energy multi-family unit project. The recently opened Siler Yard caters to the members of the art and creative community who make under 60-percent of the Area Mean Income. The 65-unit, $17.4 million project was made possible through a $10.4 million...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former New Mexico cannabis director joins private firm, raising ethics debate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After spending less than a year developing and executing the state’s cannabis rules, New Mexico’s former Cannabis Control Division director is taking her talents to a private cannabis firm. A powerhouse consultant agency, “Weeds” has hired Kristen Thomson, leading some to debate about the ethics of the move. Thomson was appointed to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Business
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

State considers sale of land for proposed veterans cemetery

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is considering selling land for a new veteran’s cemetery. The state land office is taking public comment at a meeting Tuesday evening. The proposal would allow the sale of more than 300 acres of land to the US Department of Veterans Affairs. This would be on the northwestern edge of […]
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

LANL Director Thom Mason Lunches With Century Bank Officials Who Had Highest Bid At Y Fundraiser

In April LANL Director Dr. Thom Mason allowed a lunch with him to be auctioned off for The Family YMCA’s annual financial assistance fundraising drive. John Valentine, far left, Century Bank Regional President won the bid for ‘Lunch with the Director’ and is seen here with, from left, Max Myers, CEO Century Bank (standing); Dr. Thom Mason, Karen Easton, Los Alamos Century Bank Brank Manager, and Don Gonzales, Century Bank Board President attended the lunch. The Y would also like to thank Blue Window Bistro and Melissa Paternoster for donating the lunch so that all funds raised could go toward families needing financial assistance to be in Y programs. Photo Courtesy The Family YMCA.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Social Security Numbers
losalamosreporter.com

Governor Issues Statement On Probable Racially Motivated Attacks In Albuquerque

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement following the murder of 27-year-old Muhammad Afzaal Hussain in Albuquerque on Monday. Albuquerque police on Thursday said they suspect the shootings of Hussain, as well as two other recent shootings involving Middle Eastern and Muslim residents, may be connected and racially and/or religiously motivated.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Students at 20 New Mexico schools to get paid, hands-on-experience in workforce

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Health Leadership High School in southeast Albuquerque is one of 20 New Mexico schools that are now considered an Innovation Zone. More than $4 million in state money will be allocated to these schools to rethink the traditional high school experience and transform it in a way to boost graduation rates and better prepare students for college life and the workforce.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Economy
ksfr.org

Governor announces public safety funding in Bernalillo and Albuquerque

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham paid a visit to both Bernalillo and Albuquerque Tuesday to announce $5.7 million dollars for a new public safety complex for Sandoval County and $800,000 in initial funding for the Law Enforcement Training Assistance Fund. In Bernalillo, the governor was joined by county and law enforcement...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

First city-sanctioned homeless camp clears hurdle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has taken the first step to approve the first application for a safe outdoor space. An organization called Dawn Legacy Point, which was created by Street Safe New Mexico, applied for a safe outdoor space along Menaul in an empty lot. Right now, the future of sanctioned homeless camps is up […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

Secretary of State prepares for midterms - and what might come after

As the midterm elections approach in November, local officials are preparing not just to run the voting but also to deal with what might come afterward. Since the 2020 presidential election, voices have grown louder falsely claiming that a flawed electoral process or corrupt officials stole an election victory from Donald Trump. County clerks across the state say that conspiracy theorists and even county commissioners routinely challenge their process or accuse them of corruption. KUNM spoke with Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver about all this at a seminar for county clerks in Albuquerque, known as “election school."
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Chile roasting season is here!

Well, it’s that time of year again when you can smell chile on every block in New Mexico. Yes, that’s right, it is time to roast some chile. Chile roasting season is upon New Mexico. The season, which generally lasts from late July to September, is a well-known time for most here in the Land of Enchantment.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KOAT 7

Remembering Bernalillo County Fire Department Lt. Matthew King

Friends and family gathered Monday for the funeral of Bernalillo County Fire Lt. Matthew King. He was one of the four first responders killed in July 16's helicopter crash. Today, three bell strikes rang throughout Tingley Colosseum three times. The signal of ultimate sacrifice for a firefighter. To honor a man who served Bernalillo County for more than 11 years. Rescue Specialist Lt. Matthew King found his calling 22 years ago.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy