First Choice Issues Notice Following Data Security Incident

ksfr.org
Santa Fe Is Home To New Mexico's First Net-Zero Energy Housing Unit
Santa Fe is home to New Mexico’s first net-zero energy multi-family unit project. The recently opened Siler Yard caters to the members of the art and creative community who make under 60-percent of the Area Mean Income. The 65-unit, $17.4 million project was made possible through a $10.4 million...
New Mexico teachers quit classroom to open marijuana dispensary
A group of middle school teachers in Albuquerque, New Mexico, decided over a happy hour late last year to quit their jobs and open a cannabis dispensary. The big picture: The women are among a small number of Latinas in the U.S. who have opened dispensaries as more states legalize recreational pot.
Former New Mexico cannabis director joins private firm, raising ethics debate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After spending less than a year developing and executing the state’s cannabis rules, New Mexico’s former Cannabis Control Division director is taking her talents to a private cannabis firm. A powerhouse consultant agency, “Weeds” has hired Kristen Thomson, leading some to debate about the ethics of the move. Thomson was appointed to […]
Santa Fe’s amended junk vehicle ordinance goes into effect August 9
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is amending its junk vehicle ordinance and those changes go into effect on August 9. The definition of a junk vehicle has been revised to now include any motor vehicle, excluding special interest vehicles, that have been inoperable, wrecked, dismantled, or abandoned for 90 days or more. Any junk vehicles […]
Hotel chain in NM used ‘egregious’ tactics in pandemic to force out tenants, report finds
A congressional report on a national extended-stay hotel chain with properties in New Mexico found the corporation lied to tenants, turned off amenities, towed vehicles and otherwise engaged in “egregious” and “illegal” tactics to force people out of their homes despite pandemic-related eviction bans. Siegel rooms...
State considers sale of land for proposed veterans cemetery
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is considering selling land for a new veteran’s cemetery. The state land office is taking public comment at a meeting Tuesday evening. The proposal would allow the sale of more than 300 acres of land to the US Department of Veterans Affairs. This would be on the northwestern edge of […]
losalamosreporter.com
LANL Director Thom Mason Lunches With Century Bank Officials Who Had Highest Bid At Y Fundraiser
In April LANL Director Dr. Thom Mason allowed a lunch with him to be auctioned off for The Family YMCA’s annual financial assistance fundraising drive. John Valentine, far left, Century Bank Regional President won the bid for ‘Lunch with the Director’ and is seen here with, from left, Max Myers, CEO Century Bank (standing); Dr. Thom Mason, Karen Easton, Los Alamos Century Bank Brank Manager, and Don Gonzales, Century Bank Board President attended the lunch. The Y would also like to thank Blue Window Bistro and Melissa Paternoster for donating the lunch so that all funds raised could go toward families needing financial assistance to be in Y programs. Photo Courtesy The Family YMCA.
KRQE News 13
Rio Rancho store changes how they do business amid NM-528 construction
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday marks one year since crews broke ground on a major Rio Rancho construction project. Businesses nearby have been impacted, but one local shop has made do with the roadwork by changing how they do business. “This morning a woman came in, she was...
A new airline approaches! Albuquerque starts Spirit Airlines, Las Vegas service
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Five months after its unveiling, Spirit Airlines is now serving Albuquerque travelers with a new way to get to Las Vegas, Nevada. A so-called budget air carrier, Spirit made its first flight to and from the Albuquerque Sunport this morning. Spirit is the newest airline to join the Albuquerque Sunport since 2016. So […]
losalamosreporter.com
Governor Issues Statement On Probable Racially Motivated Attacks In Albuquerque
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement following the murder of 27-year-old Muhammad Afzaal Hussain in Albuquerque on Monday. Albuquerque police on Thursday said they suspect the shootings of Hussain, as well as two other recent shootings involving Middle Eastern and Muslim residents, may be connected and racially and/or religiously motivated.
Los Ranchos residents upset over new development
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New life will soon be coming to the Village of Los Ranchos, including a new apartment complex and entertainment center. But, not everyone is on board. “We chose to live out here because it’s just so peaceful,” said M.G. Mccullough. She and her husband moved to Los Ranchos in December, from South […]
KRQE News 13
Students at 20 New Mexico schools to get paid, hands-on-experience in workforce
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Health Leadership High School in southeast Albuquerque is one of 20 New Mexico schools that are now considered an Innovation Zone. More than $4 million in state money will be allocated to these schools to rethink the traditional high school experience and transform it in a way to boost graduation rates and better prepare students for college life and the workforce.
ksfr.org
Governor announces public safety funding in Bernalillo and Albuquerque
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham paid a visit to both Bernalillo and Albuquerque Tuesday to announce $5.7 million dollars for a new public safety complex for Sandoval County and $800,000 in initial funding for the Law Enforcement Training Assistance Fund. In Bernalillo, the governor was joined by county and law enforcement...
Law enforcement line streets to honor one of the last Code Talkers
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Law enforcement lined the streets in northwestern New Mexico Wednesday to honor one of the last remaining Navajo Code talkers of World War Two. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office came out in full force for the procession honoring Samuel Sandoval who died in Shiprock last week at the age of 98. Sandoval […]
First city-sanctioned homeless camp clears hurdle
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has taken the first step to approve the first application for a safe outdoor space. An organization called Dawn Legacy Point, which was created by Street Safe New Mexico, applied for a safe outdoor space along Menaul in an empty lot. Right now, the future of sanctioned homeless camps is up […]
kunm.org
Secretary of State prepares for midterms - and what might come after
As the midterm elections approach in November, local officials are preparing not just to run the voting but also to deal with what might come afterward. Since the 2020 presidential election, voices have grown louder falsely claiming that a flawed electoral process or corrupt officials stole an election victory from Donald Trump. County clerks across the state say that conspiracy theorists and even county commissioners routinely challenge their process or accuse them of corruption. KUNM spoke with Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver about all this at a seminar for county clerks in Albuquerque, known as “election school."
Police: 3 separate murders of Muslim men in Albuquerque could be related
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ahmad Assed, The President of the Islamic Center of New Mexico, pleads with the Muslim community to be on high alert. “The community certainly is in need of understanding the egregiousness of the conduct displayed in all three of these shootings, and if it’s true that we were targeted as Muslims and they […]
rrobserver.com
Chile roasting season is here!
Well, it’s that time of year again when you can smell chile on every block in New Mexico. Yes, that’s right, it is time to roast some chile. Chile roasting season is upon New Mexico. The season, which generally lasts from late July to September, is a well-known time for most here in the Land of Enchantment.
KOAT 7
Remembering Bernalillo County Fire Department Lt. Matthew King
Friends and family gathered Monday for the funeral of Bernalillo County Fire Lt. Matthew King. He was one of the four first responders killed in July 16's helicopter crash. Today, three bell strikes rang throughout Tingley Colosseum three times. The signal of ultimate sacrifice for a firefighter. To honor a man who served Bernalillo County for more than 11 years. Rescue Specialist Lt. Matthew King found his calling 22 years ago.
Business owners push for sanctioned homeless encampment at Westside Shelter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of Albuquerque businesses is pushing to set up a sanctioned homeless encampment at the Westside shelter. The Greater Albuquerque Business Alliance met Thursday night to discuss how to move forward once the campers are cleared out of Coronado Park. Mayor Tim Keller announced the city would close the problem-plagued park […]
