Premier League

Firmino’s latest Liverpool claim will have Manchester City nervous after Community Shield defeat

Bobby Firmino has promised fans that Liverpool will aim to go a couple of steps further this term and win all four trophies on offer. The Reds came achingly close to completing a historic quadruple, falling short of the league title by a single point and missing out on the Champions League in what was a distressing night in Paris for fans and players alike.
Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights

Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
Report – Ex-Napoli man rejects Juventus approach

Dries Mertens has rejected Juventus’ transfer approach, according to reports. The Belgian became one of the Bianconeri targets as they searched for a new frontman to become a backup to Dusan Vlahovic. Juve remains keen on improving their squad, and they are struggling to re-sign Alvaro Morata. This has...
Manchester City predicted XI vs West Ham

Manchester City open up their Premier League title defence away to West Ham United on Sunday after losing the Community Shield 3-1 to title rivals Liverpool last weekend. New arrivals Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland will all be vying to make their Premier League debuts for their new side so here is a prediction on what starting eleven Pep Guardiola will go for.
The Liverpool Offside 2022-23 Season Preview

After coming up just short in their chase for a historic quadruple last season, Liverpool kick off the 2022-23 season one of the consensus best clubs in England and Europe and will be expected to once again compete for the game’s top prizes against the likes of Manchester City in England and Bayern Munich in Europe in a season that will be interrupted by a winter World Cup.
Journalist questions where Juventus can get the goals to win the league

Juventus has not signed a new striker, weeks into this summer’s transfer window. This means the Bianconeri plans to rely on the inexperienced Dusan Vlahovic and Moise Kean as their target men in this campaign. For a club that failed to win a single trophy last season with these...
