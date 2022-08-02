Read on www.bbc.com
"Klopp Is In Love" - Liverpool Interested In Major Man United Transfer Target
RB Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko has drawn the attention of many admirers this summer, including Premier League side Liverpool, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes. Sesko started against Klopp's side when the two teams met in a pre-season friendly last week, scoring the only goal on the night, and the Germany manager was said to be 'in love' with his performance.
Report: Manchester United Close to Signing Former Tottenham Midfielder
According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are holding talks with an experienced midfielder about becoming a player-coach for the reserve team.
Firmino’s latest Liverpool claim will have Manchester City nervous after Community Shield defeat
Bobby Firmino has promised fans that Liverpool will aim to go a couple of steps further this term and win all four trophies on offer. The Reds came achingly close to completing a historic quadruple, falling short of the league title by a single point and missing out on the Champions League in what was a distressing night in Paris for fans and players alike.
"In My Eyes" - Premier League Star Claims Recently Departed Liverpool Man Was Klopp's Best Player
Sadio Mané’s Liverpool departure has left a hole in the Reds’ front line, and West Ham’s Michail Antonio think he’ll be missed more than some anticipate. Mané scored 16 Premier League goals for Klopp's side last term across 32 starts. He operated both as...
Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
‘Rival clubs, Erik ten Hag, Man Utd squad… no one wants him’ – Carragher slams Cristiano Ronaldo for forcing transfer
JAMIE CARRAGHER has torn into wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo saying NONE of Erik ten Hag, Manchester United or rival clubs want him. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, has publicly stated his desire to quit Old Trafford this summer, just one year after his return from Juventus. Agent Jorge Mendes has...
How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights
Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
Soccer-Former favourites look to give Chelsea and Arsenal early problems
MANCHESTER, England, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Premier League returns to action with both Arsenal and Chelsea facing tests against teams managed by their former title winning heroes.
Preview: Everton vs Chelsea: Koulibaly And Sterling In Contention Start Premier League Opener
Chelsea face Everton in their Premier League opener on Saturday evening to mark the start of the 2022/23 campaign. It’s a trip on the road for the Blues to start the new league season as they head to Goodison Park to play Frank Lampard’s side. Chelsea lost to...
MLS・
Report – Ex-Napoli man rejects Juventus approach
Dries Mertens has rejected Juventus’ transfer approach, according to reports. The Belgian became one of the Bianconeri targets as they searched for a new frontman to become a backup to Dusan Vlahovic. Juve remains keen on improving their squad, and they are struggling to re-sign Alvaro Morata. This has...
Manchester City predicted XI vs West Ham
Manchester City open up their Premier League title defence away to West Ham United on Sunday after losing the Community Shield 3-1 to title rivals Liverpool last weekend. New arrivals Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland will all be vying to make their Premier League debuts for their new side so here is a prediction on what starting eleven Pep Guardiola will go for.
The Liverpool Offside 2022-23 Season Preview
After coming up just short in their chase for a historic quadruple last season, Liverpool kick off the 2022-23 season one of the consensus best clubs in England and Europe and will be expected to once again compete for the game’s top prizes against the likes of Manchester City in England and Bayern Munich in Europe in a season that will be interrupted by a winter World Cup.
"Someone Lined Up" - Jamie Carragher Drops Liverpool Transfer Update
Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has stated his former club aren't planning to bring in another midfielder this transfer window. The Reds have had a relatively strong summer so far, bringing in Uruguayan star Darwin Nunez for a fee of up top £85M, and signing young talents Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho.
Top BBC Journalist Predicts Where Liverpool And Man City Will Finish In The Premier League
Journalist Phil McNulty of the BBC has weighed in with his opinion on who will come out on top at the end of the Premier League season. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the journalist has suggested Manchester City will pip Liverpool to the title once again. In his column for BBC Sport, McNulty...
Several Players Missing From Liverpool Training Photos Ahead Of Fulham Premier League Clash
A number of players were not pictured in training for Liverpool on Thursday as they stepped up their preparations for the big Premier League kick-off against Fulham on Saturday.
Journalist questions where Juventus can get the goals to win the league
Juventus has not signed a new striker, weeks into this summer’s transfer window. This means the Bianconeri plans to rely on the inexperienced Dusan Vlahovic and Moise Kean as their target men in this campaign. For a club that failed to win a single trophy last season with these...
‘Fulham Are Now Back in the Premier League, They’ll Be Full of Confidence’ - John Barnes Previews Liverpool’s Opening Fixture
Liverpool kick starts their Premier League campaign with a trip to Craven Cottage this weekend for the Saturday lunchtime kick-off game against Marco Silva's newly promoted Fulham, Liverpool legend John Barnes has shared his thoughts ahead of the fixture.
‘It Looks Like Liverpool Are Ready To Go’ - Former France International On Reds After Significant Community Shield Victory Over Manchester City
A former France international believes Liverpool have laid down a marker with their Community Shield victory over Manchester City on Saturday.
‘You couldn’t…’ – Adam Lallana shares one major downside to life with Liverpool & Klopp
Adam Lallana has opened up on the demands of life with Liverpool Football Club under Jurgen Klopp. The now Brighton and Hove Albion star admitted that whilst he loved his time at the Anfield-based outfit, he’s enjoying the flexibility around how he spends his day in the South Coast.
