californiaglobe.com
LA Bans Homeless Camps Near Schools While Sacramento Prohibited from Removing Homeless on Public Property
The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to approve an ordinance prohibiting homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and day care centers. Also on Tuesday, a federal judge issued an order forbidding Sacramento police and city officials from clearing homeless tent encampments on public property until Aug. 25. Several...
police1.com
Photo of the Week: Run to remember
The 93 CHP cadets graduating this week participate in a five-mile run from the CHP Academy to the California Peace Officers’ Memorial to honor fallen LEOs This week's photo is submitted by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). As the sun rose over Sacramento, California, 93 CHP cadets who are preparing to graduate this week participated in a five-mile run from the CHP Academy to theCalifornia Peace Officers’ Memorial.
California State Fair received an increase in the number of visitors, organizers say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California State Fair & Food Festival saw an increase in the number of visitors this year compared to the last time it was held, after the two-year cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to a news release from the California State Fair & Food Festival, “During the 17-day event, […]
$6K to go on a cruise that teaches you about Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO — A new boat cruise plans to teach you about Sacramento and take you to several Northern California cities.American Cruise Lines is launching a new California voyage with a ship that will make a two-day stop in Sacramento, sailing right up to the docks along the Old Sacramento Waterfront.The eight-day cruise will begin and end in San Francisco, with additional stops in Stockton, Napa, and Vallejo.The route is a tribute to the gold rush days."This is so historically accurate. Coming up the river is exactly the way it was back 150 more years ago," said Delta Pick Mello of the Sacramento History Museum.Passengers will receive guided shore excursions to places like the state railroad museum and Old Sac's underground tunnel.The cruise will be aboard the "American Jazz." a modern multi-deck ship that can accommodate more than 150 passengers."I think anytime we have a chance to welcome new visitors to our community, it's a real win economically," said Scott Ford of the Downtown Sacramento Partnership.The new cruises are scheduled to start in Feb. 2023, with prices starting at $6,000.
CBS News
Why Al Fresco dining in Sacramento has been stopped
The Al Fresco dining experience in Sacramento is coming to an end. CBS13's Shawnte Passmore explains why.
Lesbian couple says man assaulted them at the California State Fair
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the California State Fair was winding down for the season on Sunday evening, a lesbian couple says they were assaulted by a man who shouted homophobic slurs at them. A Cal Expo spokesperson said the Cal Expo Police Department is now investigating the incident, which...
You can take a tour of Northern California on this 8-day cruise
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’ve ever wanted to take a cruise around Northern California, now’s your chance!. American Cruise Lines is launching a California cruise that leaves from San Francisco and stops in Napa, Vallejo, Stockton and Sacramento. The 8-day trip will take you through the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, Napa River and San Joaquin River.
KCRA.com
Doughbot doughnut shop returns to Sacramento 8 years after closing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A beloved vegan doughnut shop is back in business after it closed eight years ago in Sacramento.Doughbot made its big return at a new shop with new owners. The shop closed in 2014. But now they're back and had a soft opening on Tuesday. Sacramento doughnut...
11-year-old 'attacked' by police at California State Fair, family says
An 11-year-old Black boy was "attacked" by police during "Kids Day" at the California State Fair, according to his family and Black Lives Matter Sacramento. Elijah Hunter's family, their attorney, Black Lives Matter Sacramento and the Greater Sacramento National Association for the Advancement of Colored People gathered Monday for a news conference to demand policy changes at Cal Expo, which hosts the fair.
National Night Out events happening in the Sacramento area
(KTXL) — Communities and neighborhoods throughout Sacramento will join together for the 39th Annual National Night Out on Tuesday. National Night Out is a neighborhood crime and drug prevention event that occurs every year throughout the United States. The event is also meant to bring together communities with their local police departments and promote police-community […]
Marin, Contra Costa counties affected by drought rules
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
Salmon season in Sacramento,Calif. On to a great start
Salmon fishing on Sacramento River compared To the last 2 years salmon fishing on the “Sacramento River”, So far has been great since opening day for salmon fishing “ July 16, 2022 “ local fisherman’s are catching anywhere from 15-25lb fishes & about six to a dozen being caught every morning says, A local die hard salmon fisherman That has been fishing at this location for over 40 years now.
Burned boat to be removed from the Sacramento river
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The 85-foot boat that caught on fire on June 21, which was left in the Sacramento River, will finally be removed on Wednesday. Since no owner had been identified, there were no local or state funds available to remove the boat from the water. According to a news release, Sacramento County […]
Union Pacific train fatally hits cyclist riding between tracks
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department has confirmed that a bicyclist was killed after colliding with a train in Sacramento. According to fire officials, the incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday at 20 28th Street. Union Pacific confirmed that a westbound Union Pacific train hit and killed a person riding a […]
California Deploys “Water Police” to Impose Water-Wasting Fines Amid Drought
Much of the U.S. West Coast has been suffering from an ongoing drought — especially the state of California. For several summers in a row, the Golden State has gone into a "drought emergency," due to lack of precipitation, relentless wildfires, and unbearable heatwaves. So to combat the shortage...
KCRA.com
Pictures: Truck evading police slams into south Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pickup truck driver fleeing from officers crashed into a south Sacramento home on Thursday, police said. Luckily, no one was seriously hurt. The Sacramento Police Department said officers were trying to pull over a vehicle — the woman driving had multiple felony warrants — around 6 p.m. She did briefly stop but then drove off, prompting a chase.
NorCal man dies while attempting to rescue rafters in California river
Officials say he wasn't wearing a life jacket when he dove in to save them.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Land deals advance Solano County’s biomanufacturing hub plans
Developers have closed three large land deals, and another has obtained city of Vacaville approval for an office and commercial biomanufacturing plant, just 21 months after the city and Solano Community College jointly announced formation of the California Biomanufacturing Center Inc., a nonprofit corporation tasked with promoting expansion of biomanufacturing in Vacaville.
Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
gettingaroundsac.blog
Sacramento open streets for eating
With the removal of blockages to motor vehicle travel on Capitol Avenue, a few weeks ago, and R Street, recently, Sacramento no longer has any streets closed to motor vehicles for the purposes of encouraging outdoor dining. There are still a few locations with sidewalks diverted to the street for outdoor dining, and parking lanes dedicated to outdoor dining, but many fewer than there were.
