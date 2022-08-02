Read on www.technewstoday.com
Millions of Android devices infected with wallet-draining malware
Researchers have discovered another batch of seemingly innocent Android apps that are actually designed to push malware onto the endpoints (opens in new tab), and rake up expenses to the unsuspecting victims. The latest batch included wallpaper apps, keyboards, photo editors, video editors, and an occasional cache cleaner or system...
makeuseof.com
9 New Linux Distros to Try Out in 2022
As an open-source operating system, Linux continues to rule the market, even in 2022. The highly malleable Linux kernel has come a long way, evolving into many avatars and spawning different desktops suitable for numerous use cases. As is custom, a slew of new Linux distributions has become available to...
technewstoday.com
Here’s How to Fix “http/1.1 Service Unavailable” Error
The ‘http/1.1 service unavailable’ error occurs when your computer is not connecting to the backend of the website. This error prevents you from accessing the website entirely. It can be because your computer’s or the website’s network settings are not configured properly. In some cases, simply...
technewstoday.com
Windows Backup Not Working? Try These Fixes
The native backup tools in Windows have a reputation of being unreliable and prone to errors, and it’s not without reason. Some users are unable to set up automatic backups, while others can’t even backup manually because of various errors. Even in many initially successful cases, the backups turn out to be useless as you can’t recover anything from them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
technewstoday.com
How To Fix Unknown USB Device (Port Reset Failed) Error
An Unknown USB Device indicates that your USB driver stack failed to enumerate a USB device. The detection, identification and leading of drivers for the USB device fall under USB enumeration. During this process, the hub driver sends a reset request to the port. If the port doesn’t respond within...
technewstoday.com
What is Adobe CEF Helper? Why is It Causing High CPU Usage
Adobe provides users with Creative Cloud software to properly manage its numerous apps. It also manages the license authenticating and syncing part of software through Creative Cloud. Within this Adobe Creative cloud, there’s a service called Adobe CEF Helper. Adobe CEF(Chromium Embedded Framework) Helper.exe is a utility service that...
makeuseof.com
How to Add a New Menu Bar to Google Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Opera
Many software packages include menu bars from which you can access many of their primary options and tools. Yet, most browsers don’t include menu bars. Google Chrome, Opera, and Edge are three of the biggest browsers without menu bars. It’s surprising more browsers don’t at least include optional menu...
technewstoday.com
Safari Not Working on iPhone – Try these Fixes
With over 1 Billion users, Safari is the most used browser for Apple users. However, with such extensive active users, you still run into troubles while using the app. Many iPhone users have reported that the app constantly crashes and the websites take too long to load. This issue generally...
technewstoday.com
Oculus Air Link Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It?
While many VR players are happy to use a setup with cables, sometimes it’s rewarding to have the freedom that wireless technology provides. For many users, that’s the appeal of the Oculus Quest VR system by Meta. Many games are self-contained on the headset, leaving you unencumbered by wires. However, you must get Oculus Air Link to function correctly if you want to connect to your computer without a wire.
How to unsend an email in Gmail
In the fast-paced, cutthroat business environment of the 21st century, it's easy to lose customer trust—or worse—by making a simple mistake in an email. While it's always better to proofread your emails before sending them, mistakes sometimes slip by. Normally, when a mistake slips by, it ends up with follow-up apology emails and egg on your face, but if you're using Gmail, you have tools at your disposal to avoid those mistakes in the first place.
technewstoday.com
Rainmeter Weather Not Working? Here’s How to Fix it
Rainmeter gives you the freedom to completely change how your desktop looks. It allows anyone to create skins, so you can find any specific one you want, or create your own. Among all the widgets and skins, the weather widget is useful and it even tells you if you should wear a jacket or not.
technewstoday.com
What is Microsoft Device Association Root Enumerator? Should I Disable It
Microsoft has added and removed many features in the Windows OS over the years. If you regularly use the Device Manager, you may have come across the Microsoft Device Association Root Enumerator driver. However, this device driver was not present in older Windows OS like Windows 7. Users have even...
ZDNet
How to connect Android to the Linux desktop with KDE Connect
One major benefit of using iOS is that it makes it incredibly easy to sync between your iPhone and your Mac desktops and laptops. On the other hand, Android isn't quite so embedded into other systems (besides, of course, Google). That doesn't mean there aren't ways to sync Android and your desktop or laptop…especially if your desktop/laptop OS is Linux.
Apple Insider
Latest OBS Studio beta runs natively on Apple Silicon
OBS, a popular live-streaming app, has announced that the OBS Studio 28 beta runs natively on Apple Silicon Macs. While full release of OBS is only fully compatible with Intel-based Macs, the latest beta -- OBS Studio 28.0 -- will now run natively on Macs with M1 and M2 chips.
CNET
Windows 11 Keyboard Shortcuts That Will Make Your Life Easier
Windows 11 is Microsoft's latest software update, and while many of the features and settings are still the same as they were on Windows 10, there are several new additions -- and that includes a few unique keyboard shortcuts to perform tasks faster and improve your overall productivity. : Windows...
technewstoday.com
Page Won’t Delete in Word? Try these Fixes
To delete a page in Word, you usually place the cursor at the start of the page and press the delete/backspace key. But sometimes, you can’t seem to delete the page. And even if you can, the formatting of the page gets disrupted. It generally happens when you use...
technewstoday.com
Outlook Preview Not Working – Why & How to Fix It
Outlook preview lets you see the content of the email without opening it. Generally, double-clicking on the file should open the preview. However, if you don’t have the application to view the document, the preview might not work correctly. In such case, you should install applications to view this...
technewstoday.com
6 Ways to Fix “Windows Could Not Find a Driver for Your Network Adapter”
“Windows Could Not Find a Driver for Your Network Adapter” is a common error message in the Network Adapter troubleshooter if your network driver is missing. Or, for some reason, your computer thinks it’s missing. It could be because of defective and disabled NIC, malfunctioning power management settings, and corrupted driver.
technewstoday.com
What is Windows Update Medic Service? How to Enable or Disable It
Every new release of Windows Update focuses on improving the operating system, security improvements, or simple quality-of-life enhancements. And windows update medic service supervises the update components. The Windows updates are automatic, and there is no dedicated option to just simply shut it off. But since it consumes a lot...
technewstoday.com
Mac Won’t Shut Down? Try These 9 Fixes
Leaving your Mac powered on for a long time not only deteriorates the battery and can also damage other components. Such factors can result in data loss. So, it’s best to shut it down from time to time. However, either due to too many open applications or because of...
