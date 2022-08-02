Read on www.makeuseof.com
laptopmag.com
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus hits $799 deal price in unlocked phone deal
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Plus is one of the best flagship smartphones out there. If you're looking for an unlocked phone for BYOD or pre-paid use, check this out. For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Unlocked for $799 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Usually, it retails for $999, so you're saving $200. This is one of the best prices we've seen for this Galaxy device. It's one of the best phone deals you can get at the moment.
notebookcheck.net
Rogbid King Android smartwatch arrives with dual cameras and face unlock feature
The Rogbid King smartwatch has been launched and is shipping globally from China. The gadget has a 1.75-in IPS screen with a 320 x 385 px resolution. The wearable runs on Android 9.1, has a nano-SIM card slot, and supports 4G. The device has dual cameras, with a 5 MP front-facing camera and an 8 MP side camera. The camera enables features such as 0.1-second face unlock and video calling.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus launches the SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger for power users on the go
OnePlus launched its first-ever 80W SUPERVOOC-charging flagship smartphone in 2022 - however, the 10 Pro's speed in these terms stop mattering once a user gets in the car and has to use a non-compatible charger. However, the OEM has announced a solution today (August 3, 2022; even if it has waited to release the refreshed 10T smartphone to do so).
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
I’m a lottery expert – I won seven times in two years taking home $1m by picking numbers with an easy strategy
A LOTTERY winner who reportedly picked up more than $1million in a whopping seven wins over two years has shared his strategy for success. Richard Lustig, author of Learn How to Increase Your Chances of Winning the Lottery, believes that he has cracked the formula to beating - or at least competing with - the game of chance.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Your Amazon Echo Away From Home
Some of us are so used to having an Amazon Echo around that the prospect of being without it for a few weeks on vacation brings up visions of a difficult trip. Taking your Echo on vacation can seem daunting at first. But we’ll give you the precise steps you need to set up and start using your Echo like you would at home.
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
makeuseof.com
How to Change Your Amazon Account to a Different Email
When you change your email address, you need to remember to update all of your online accounts. One of the most important accounts to consider is Amazon so that you continue to receive offers, order updates, and other important information. We're going to show you how to change your Amazon...
makeuseof.com
6 Ways to Find All the Pictures on Your Windows Device
Have you ever transferred pictures to your PC but forgot where you saved them? Or, do you have lots of pictures but don’t know how to locate some of them?. Fortunately, this article covers everything you need to know. We’ll show you some quick ways to find all the...
makeuseof.com
Major Snap Bug Delays Ubuntu 22.04 Point Release
Ubuntu developer Canonical has decided to push back the "point release" of Ubuntu 22.04 to August 11, 2022, due to a bug affecting the ability to install Snap packages. Senior software engineer Łukasz Zemczak explained the issue in a message to Ubuntu's developer mailing list. During testing of our...
makeuseof.com
How to Enable or Disable Edge Clarity Boost In Windows
Microsoft Edge's Clarity Boost feature is designed to enhance playing games on the Xbox Cloud Gaming service on Edge. The feature helps enhance the graphical fidelity of the game stream, but not only is it exclusively on Edge, but it comes disabled by default. If you want to give it...
CNET
Take up to $250 Off Unlocked Galaxy S22 Plus Smartphones
If you're on the hunt for a new smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus should be at the top of your list. It debuted earlier this year, and it's a solid choice that's packed with plenty of features and has enough storage to keep up with all of your photos, videos and apps. Plus, it comes in a variety of colors to suit your style. You can save up to $250 on a Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus at Amazon for a limited time, bringing the price to $800.
makeuseof.com
What Is the MoUSO Core Worker Process? How to Fix Its High CPU and RAM Usage
Did you notice the MoUSO Core Worker Process running in the Windows Task Manager? Has it raised alarm bells since it hasn't been seen before? Is it consuming too much RAM and CPU, which is causing concern? Would you like to disable it but aren't sure if it's safe?. No...
CNET
Samsung Unpacked Date Is Aug. 10: This Is What To Expect
Samsung's next Unpacked event is scheduled for Aug. 10, where we expect several new versions of the company's flagship foldables and smartwatches. The event invitation seen above, showing a Z Flip foldable phone, seemingly supports a previous leak from tipster Evan Blass, which suggested that the upcoming Unpacked event will focus on Samsung's foldables. Specifically, it will likely reveal the follow-ups to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the clamshell Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, which came out in August 2021.
pocketnow.com
Best deals today: Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad, and more
We have great deals for all of you looking to save some bucks on some of the best products on the market. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy S22 series that’s receiving some love before the possible launch of the new Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.
makeuseof.com
What Is Black-Box Penetration Testing and Why Should You Choose It?
Penetration testing is an integral part of every organization's security exercise. You might think a penetration test is a simple, straightforward process without any other subgroups, but this is not the case. There are actually three types of penetration tests, one of which is the black-box penetration test. So, what...
Motorola Edge 2022 revealed in leaked official renders
The yet-to-be announced phone is said to feature 50MP triple cameras and a 6,000mAh battery
makeuseof.com
How to Block Pop-Ups in Microsoft Edge on Desktop and Mobile
When visiting a website, do pop-up windows clutter the content? Do you find it distracting to see countless advertisements, offers, or spam messages in pop-ups every few seconds? If yes, don't fret!. In this article, we will show you how to enable Microsoft Edge's built-in pop-up blocker to get rid...
makeuseof.com
9 New Linux Distros to Try Out in 2022
As an open-source operating system, Linux continues to rule the market, even in 2022. The highly malleable Linux kernel has come a long way, evolving into many avatars and spawning different desktops suitable for numerous use cases. As is custom, a slew of new Linux distributions has become available to...
OnePlus 10T launches with a big focus on speed, OxygenOS 13 coming 'later this year'
OnePlus has wrapped up its launch event for the new 10T phone. The phone will begin preorders on September 1 with a retail date for all buyers set for September 29.
