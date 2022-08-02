Samsung's Galaxy S22 Plus is one of the best flagship smartphones out there. If you're looking for an unlocked phone for BYOD or pre-paid use, check this out. For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Unlocked for $799 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Usually, it retails for $999, so you're saving $200. This is one of the best prices we've seen for this Galaxy device. It's one of the best phone deals you can get at the moment.

