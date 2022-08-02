Read on www.technewstoday.com
Related
How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
Cult of Mac
Grab a Windows 10 Pro lifetime license for $15, Office for $28 and more July deals
This post on discount Microsoft software is brought to you by Keysbuff. In a special offer as July turns to August, software activation keys provider Keysbuff.com lets you nab great deals on Microsoft products. Cult of Mac readers can click on the links below and save big on Windows 10 — and find major savings on lots of other Microsoft software, too.
technewstoday.com
How to Run Steam Game as Admin on Windows
Any program operating with administrator rights gets an unrestricted access token. They get full privilege in the computer system. However, it’s worth noting that in their default state, programs don’t get administrator permission. So, using the Run as administrator option on a program will give the rights to read, write, and administer permissions.
technewstoday.com
What is Adobe CEF Helper? Why is It Causing High CPU Usage
Adobe provides users with Creative Cloud software to properly manage its numerous apps. It also manages the license authenticating and syncing part of software through Creative Cloud. Within this Adobe Creative cloud, there’s a service called Adobe CEF Helper. Adobe CEF(Chromium Embedded Framework) Helper.exe is a utility service that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Add a New Menu Bar to Google Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Opera
Many software packages include menu bars from which you can access many of their primary options and tools. Yet, most browsers don’t include menu bars. Google Chrome, Opera, and Edge are three of the biggest browsers without menu bars. It’s surprising more browsers don’t at least include optional menu...
technewstoday.com
Mac Won’t Shut Down? Try These 9 Fixes
Leaving your Mac powered on for a long time not only deteriorates the battery and can also damage other components. Such factors can result in data loss. So, it’s best to shut it down from time to time. However, either due to too many open applications or because of...
technewstoday.com
Hyperlink Not Working in Word? Try these Fixes
Hyperlinks are quite useful to redirect to other useful resources within or outside your Word document. However, sometimes it isn’t clickable or redirects you to the wrong location. Generally, this happens because it’s not set correctly or the link is broken. Luckily, you can solve these issues quite...
technewstoday.com
What is Microsoft Device Association Root Enumerator? Should I Disable It
Microsoft has added and removed many features in the Windows OS over the years. If you regularly use the Device Manager, you may have come across the Microsoft Device Association Root Enumerator driver. However, this device driver was not present in older Windows OS like Windows 7. Users have even...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
technewstoday.com
How to Test a Webcam on PC
Because of Covid-19, streaming platforms like Twitch and video conferencing services like Zoom have seen a surge in numbers. Almost everybody all around the world has had to sit in front of a webcam and face other people, one time or the other, since early 2020. The reality of in-person...
technewstoday.com
Extend Volume Greyed Out – Why & How to Fix It
Usually, Window’s Disk Management utility is a great tool for managing the volumes in your drive. Still, it has some built-in limitations that can prevent you from executing your desired disk management operation. Once I uninstalled Ubuntu from my dual-boot PC and then ran the Disk Management utility in...
ZDNet
How to connect Android to the Linux desktop with KDE Connect
One major benefit of using iOS is that it makes it incredibly easy to sync between your iPhone and your Mac desktops and laptops. On the other hand, Android isn't quite so embedded into other systems (besides, of course, Google). That doesn't mean there aren't ways to sync Android and your desktop or laptop…especially if your desktop/laptop OS is Linux.
technewstoday.com
Page Won’t Delete in Word? Try these Fixes
To delete a page in Word, you usually place the cursor at the start of the page and press the delete/backspace key. But sometimes, you can’t seem to delete the page. And even if you can, the formatting of the page gets disrupted. It generally happens when you use...
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25174 adds new Game Pass Widget
Microsoft has today rolled out its latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25174 to the Dev Channel enabling developers and those interested a preview at what you can expect to be coming to the Windows operating system in the near future. The latest release includes the introduction of the new Game Pass Widget together with a wealth of enhancements, tweaks and fixes.
The Windows Club
Windows Defender keeps saying Threats found
If Windows Defender keeps saying Threats found in a popup message of the original interface, this guide will help you get rid of the issue. Even if you have taken action already, it might continue to display the message on your screen and interrupt you from doing your work. Therefore, you need to go through these tips to troubleshoot the problem on Windows 11 and Windows 10 PC.
CNET
Windows 11 Keyboard Shortcuts That Will Make Your Life Easier
Windows 11 is Microsoft's latest software update, and while many of the features and settings are still the same as they were on Windows 10, there are several new additions -- and that includes a few unique keyboard shortcuts to perform tasks faster and improve your overall productivity. : Windows...
How to Debug JavaScript Right Inside Your Chrome Browser
Do you still use console log to debug your JavaScript code?. As a part of my first internship, I was working on a web-based application. Like any other modern web application, the application that I was working on used JavaScript on the Frontend. Being a less experienced JS developer, I was having a tough time finding a bug in my code.
technewstoday.com
What is Windows Update Medic Service? How to Enable or Disable It
Every new release of Windows Update focuses on improving the operating system, security improvements, or simple quality-of-life enhancements. And windows update medic service supervises the update components. The Windows updates are automatic, and there is no dedicated option to just simply shut it off. But since it consumes a lot...
technewstoday.com
Outlook Preview Not Working – Why & How to Fix It
Outlook preview lets you see the content of the email without opening it. Generally, double-clicking on the file should open the preview. However, if you don’t have the application to view the document, the preview might not work correctly. In such case, you should install applications to view this...
technewstoday.com
Fix: NVIDIA Container High CPU, GPU, Memory Disk Usage
If you are using NVIDIA’s Graphics Card, you have probably noticed various processes running in the background in its name. These processes don’t always affect your performance. But there’s a root process of NVIDIA that sometimes uses a high percentage of CPU, GPU, and Memory Disk. The process is Nvcontainer.exe.
AWS will now lets you install Windows 11 on EC2 instances
Amazon Web Services will now allow customers to run Windows 11 on Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) instances, the firm has announced. As explained in an AWS blog post (opens in new tab), the Import/Export function now supports migration of Windows 111 virtual machines, allowing customers to "launch instances using the imported images on EC2 Dedicated Hosts, and EC2 Dedicated Instances".
Comments / 0