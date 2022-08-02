Read on www.technewstoday.com
Related
Best tablet for students 2022
Getting the school year started can be a little intimidating, but we found the best tablets to help middle school, high school, or college students navigate the semester with success.
Digital Trends
Get a renewed iPad Mini for only $82 at Amazon right now
Apple rolled out the first-generation iPad Mini in 2012, but it’s still a worthwhile purchase after more than 10 years, especially if you’re looking for iPad deals that you can purchase on a very tight budget. You can get the tablet for even cheaper if you go for a renewed device from Amazon, which is selling the refurbished first-generation iPad Mini at $38 off to make it even more affordable at just $82 compared to its original price of $120.
laptopmag.com
Killer back to school deal: iPad just hit all-time low price
Apple's iPad 9th generation tablet (opens in new tab) is the best tablet for most people. Powered by iPadOS 15, the iPad has an easy to use interface and tons of useful widgets. Amazon currently offers the Apple iPad for $299 (opens in new tab). Normally, it costs $329, so...
Digital Trends
We can’t believe how cheap the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook is today
With Lenovo’s recent explosion into the laptop sphere, there are a lot of great Chromebook deals you can find on its site. For example, this Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is a great deal if you need something portable but powerful, and this deal from Lenovo discounting it down to $249 from $599 — a whopping $350 off — makes it a great deal overall.
YOGA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
Engadget
Apple Watch Series 7 drops to $280 at Amazon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This is your chance to get an Apple Watch Series 7 if...
Billboard
Back-to-School Laptop Deals: MacBook, HP, Lenovo & More
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Whether you’re heading back to the office, or back to school, it’s a great time to...
The best tablets for back to school: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. A new tablet can enhance any student's school year. Whether you're considering an Apple iPad for back to school or...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
technewstoday.com
Windows Backup Not Working? Try These Fixes
The native backup tools in Windows have a reputation of being unreliable and prone to errors, and it’s not without reason. Some users are unable to set up automatic backups, while others can’t even backup manually because of various errors. Even in many initially successful cases, the backups turn out to be useless as you can’t recover anything from them.
technewstoday.com
What is Adobe CEF Helper? Why is It Causing High CPU Usage
Adobe provides users with Creative Cloud software to properly manage its numerous apps. It also manages the license authenticating and syncing part of software through Creative Cloud. Within this Adobe Creative cloud, there’s a service called Adobe CEF Helper. Adobe CEF(Chromium Embedded Framework) Helper.exe is a utility service that...
technewstoday.com
Safari Not Working on iPhone – Try these Fixes
With over 1 Billion users, Safari is the most used browser for Apple users. However, with such extensive active users, you still run into troubles while using the app. Many iPhone users have reported that the app constantly crashes and the websites take too long to load. This issue generally...
technewstoday.com
What is Microsoft Device Association Root Enumerator? Should I Disable It
Microsoft has added and removed many features in the Windows OS over the years. If you regularly use the Device Manager, you may have come across the Microsoft Device Association Root Enumerator driver. However, this device driver was not present in older Windows OS like Windows 7. Users have even...
technewstoday.com
Extend Volume Greyed Out – Why & How to Fix It
Usually, Window’s Disk Management utility is a great tool for managing the volumes in your drive. Still, it has some built-in limitations that can prevent you from executing your desired disk management operation. Once I uninstalled Ubuntu from my dual-boot PC and then ran the Disk Management utility in...
technewstoday.com
How to Lube Switches on Mechanical Keyboard (Comprehensive Guide)
Most users are fascinated with mechanical keyboards as they offer a better sound and improved tactile feedback. This is all thanks to the switches that lie beneath every keycap. However, if you want to keep up with its sound quality, it’s important to lube them occasionally. Some even prefer getting...
knowtechie.com
Apple’s next entry-level iPad could abandon the headphone jack
The days of headphone jacks on Apple’s devices are all but over. The company first removed the headphone jack from its iPhones and higher-end iPad models. Now, the company could be removing it from the entry-level iPad too. Earlier this week, MySmartPrice shared a first look at CAD renders...
knowtechie.com
Review: EcoFlow Delta Pro battery backup
Portable power stations are getting better all the time. Whether they’re for van life or coping with temporary power outages, they’re a great thing to have around. Today, we’re looking at one such battery generator, the $3,600 EcoFlow Delta Pro. It was created after a wildly successful...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix When Mouse Sensitivity is Changing Randomly
Mouse sensitivity determines how much the mouse cursor moves when you move the mouse physically. By default the mouse cursor should move correspond according to actual mouse movement. However sometimes, you may see that the mouse cursor does not cover the same distance depending on the mouse movement speed. One...
ZDNet
Using the wrong USB-C cable can damage your tech. Here's how to avoid that
When in doubt, use the cable and charger that came with the device. Buy good quality cables from name brands such as Anker. If any cable starts to get overly warm or displays any issues, stop using it!. USB-C seems to have become the default for both charging and data...
Business Insider
How to fix an overheating MacBook in 8 ways
To fix a hot MacBook, you can unblock its vents, clean its internals, or avoid working in direct sunlight. You can also try closing browser tabs, minimize multitasking, or checking if the fans are working. Use the Activity Monitor to see apps that are hogging system resources and close them.
technewstoday.com
Outlook Preview Not Working – Why & How to Fix It
Outlook preview lets you see the content of the email without opening it. Generally, double-clicking on the file should open the preview. However, if you don’t have the application to view the document, the preview might not work correctly. In such case, you should install applications to view this...
Comments / 0