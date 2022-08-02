ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's How Long A Tesla Model X Battery Will Actually Last

The technology of batteries used to power electric vehicles has come a long way –- from lead-acid batteries that were used in GM's EV1 back in the '90s to lithium-ion batteries that are now used by most electric vehicle models. Tesla is one of those companies that are leading in the electric vehicle revolution, and batteries are the new gold rush.
CARS
Business Insider

Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license

The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
CARS
electrek.co

Check out this massive Swiss ‘water battery’ that can power up to 900k homes

The 900 megawatt (MW) Nant de France pumped storage power plant in Valais, Switzerland, came online in July after 14 years of challenging construction and testing. The gigantic “water battery” is capable of storing enough hydroelectric energy to power as many as 900,000 homes. Gigantic Swiss ‘water battery’...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium Ion Battery#Battery Recycling#Battery Power#Android#Battery Pack#Vehicles#Dc
Top Speed

Tesla Is No Longer The Leading EV Manufacturer

Tesla is the company that started the EV craze and practically opened the doors for other manufacturers to join in. While the American EV manufacturer is still regarded as one of the leading brands in the segment, it is no longer the leading company in terms of production output. During the first quarter of 2022, one company managed to produce more EVs than Tesla. No, it’s not European, nor Japanese or Korean. You guessed it - it’s from China.
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

5 Plug-In Hybrids to Buy Instead of Any EV

It’s no secret that the rising gas prices in the U.S. and climate concerns have made many people curious about electric vehicles (EVs). EVs rely on electric motors and require no gasoline to run, instead fueling up at charging stations. On the other hand, hybrid models are mostly gas-powered but have a small electric motor that turns off when coasting or at a standstill. This motor is charged when the driver applies the brakes, and they cost much less than EVs.
CARS
Top Speed

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 Could Eat the Tesla Model 3’s Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the saloon version of the Ioniq 5, which has been a tremendous value-for-money electric crossover from the South Korean giant. The former is set to enter the market as a 2024 model, with a bigger 77.4-kWh battery pack and a more streamlined body. These factors will enhance the overall range, which is said to be more than 380 miles per full charge. However, did Hyundai unleash a nightmare for its top rival: the Tesla Model 3? I think there is more than what meets the eye.
CARS
CNBC

Volkswagen-backed Northvolt to develop wood-based batteries for EVs

The attempt to develop battery materials from a range of sources comes as major European economies lay out plans to move away from road-based vehicles that use diesel and gasoline. Stora Enso says says it's "one of the largest private forest owners in the world." The partnership will see Northvolt...
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Hertz gives several updates on its Tesla and Polestar EV fleet

Update: Lede paragraph date revised to Thursday to reflect accuracy. Hertz gave several updates on its fleet of Tesla and Polestar all-electric vehicles, which it started offering to customers earlier this year, during its Earnings Call for Q2 2022 held on Thursday. Hertz expanded its EV offerings to sixteen new...
ECONOMY
makeuseof.com

What Does a Car Battery Do and How Does It Work?

Traditional lead acid car batteries may get overlooked nowadays with the frenzy over lithium-ion EV batteries, but these little guys are invaluable marvels of engineering which have helped power vehicles for decades. Without the complex chemical reactions inside your vehicle's 12V battery, you wouldn't even be able to turn on...
TECHNOLOGY
MotorTrend Magazine

Adding an EV Charger to Your Home Is About to Get Easier

When you buy certain EVs, like the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, you might get a free Level 2 AC home charger with it. The only issue is that those OEMs will only cover "standard installation," meaning, if you need to upgrade your electrical panel to work with 240 volts at 40-60 amps, you're eating that upgrade cost. This is a massive challenge for those homeowners as that upgrade doesn't come quick or cheap. Fortunately, there are other solutions coming soon. Siemens and ConnectDER (the "d" is silent) have partnered up to provide an inexpensive alternative to an upgraded electrical panel that still allows owners to connect their Level 2 Chargers.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
CARS
protocol.com

What it will take for EV battery swapping to go mainstream in the US

Electric vehicle infrastructure has traditionally focused on plug-in chargers. But swapping out batteries near death for fresh ones is an alternative approach to keeping EVs on the go. The practice has found a toehold in China, but so far failed to break through in the U.S. While a handful of...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

3 Reasons Why Kia Cars Are So Cheap

Kia cars are very popular these days, and part of this success is due to their relatively low cost. There are a few reasons for these cheap prices. Take a closer look. The post 3 Reasons Why Kia Cars Are So Cheap appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BUYING CARS
Top Speed

The EV Market May Be Too Crowded for Electric Supercars to Flourish

The automotive world is experiencing the most significant challenge of all time: the transition from internal-combustion engines to fully electric or hybrid power. While the latter is a temporary solution, most automakers have chosen to go all-electric by the decade’s end. Koenigsegg is one of the niche hypercar brands that has adopted electrification by manufacturing PHEVs but has no plans for fully electric hypercars, as more mainstream EV car companies are already offering excellent performance for a much lower price.
CARS
Carscoops

Panasonic To Build World’s Largest EV Battery Factory For Tesla In Kansas

Panasonic will establish a new electric vehicle battery factory in Kansas that will produce and supply Tesla with its new 4680 cells. The company chose between potential sites in Kansas and Oklahoma before settling with the former due to its proximity to Texas and favorable tax treatment. Panasonic says it will invest approximately $4 billion into the site and that it will create up to 4,000 new jobs.
KANSAS STATE
MotorBiscuit

Only 1 Electric SUV Has a Negative Owner Satisfaction Rating on Consumer Reports

In addition to analyzing cars for performance and reliability, Consumer Reports also rates vehicle owner satisfaction. CR member surveys gauge car owners’ perceptions and reactions based on their experiences. So if you’re shopping for a new electric SUV, CR’s owner satisfaction ratings can help you decide which EV to choose. In this category, almost every electric vehicle earned a positive or neutral rating except one: the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric.
CARS

