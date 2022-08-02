Don’t get scared if your TV keeps turning off while watching your favorite show. It’s normal for a TV to keep turning off or to restart by itself. There are few technical reasons why this may happen. Irregular power supply or misconfigured settings are the primary reasons the TV turns off itself. Or, in the worst case, the capacitor or any other components on your TV’s motherboard may malfunction, and you may encounter the issue.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO