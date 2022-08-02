ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Salon

Winter is coming: Vladimir Putin faces his "Hitler moment"

It's nice today in Kyiv: Temperatures around 75℉ with intermittent showers throughout the day. Kharkiv will be about the same, 80 degrees with occasional rain and patches of sunshine. It's going to stay pretty warm all week in Ukraine, as a matter of fact. By the weekend, it will be close to 90 and sunny in both cities.
Markets Insider

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
The Conversation U.S.

Social media provides flood of images of death and carnage from Ukraine war – and contributes to weaker journalism standards

Photos of civilians killed or injured in the Russia-Ukraine war are widespread, particularly online, both on social media and in professional news media. Editors have always published images of dead or suffering people during times of crisis, like wars and natural disasters. But the current crisis has delivered many more of these images, more widely published online, than ever before.
Agriculture Online

Inspectors in Turkey check ship heading to load Ukrainian grain -ministry

ISTANBUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - A team of inspectors in Turkey on Friday began checking an empty cargo ship before it heads off to collect grain from the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk under a deal to restart Ukrainian grain exports, the Turkish Defence Ministry said. The ministry published photos on...
Agriculture Online

Three new ships with grain leave Ukraine under landmark deal

KYIV/ISTANBUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Three ships loaded with grain under a recently concluded deal have left Ukrainian ports, the Turkish defenсe ministry and Reuters witnesses said on Friday. The Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul, which groups Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. personnel, said two ships were setting off...
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 9-Russian ceasefire, pullout must precede any dialogue, Ukraine says

(Recasts and writes through) * Ukraine dismisses Schroeder comments on 'negotiated solution' to war. * Schroeder 'voice of Russian royal court', Zelenskiy aide says. * Grain-carrying ship from Ukraine en route to Lebanon. * Ship cargo a fraction of crop Kyiv must sell to salvage economy: Zelenskiy. By Natalia Zinets,...
Agriculture Online

Ukraine expects first vessel to arrive to collect grain on Friday - official

KYIV, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A Turkish bulk carrier is expected to arrive in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk on Friday and will be the first vessel to arrive at a Ukrainian port during Russia's invasion, a spokesperson for the regional administration of Odesa said. "The Turkish bulk...
Agriculture Online

France to relax cropland rules to boost production during Ukraine war

PARIS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - France will relax rules regarding crop rotation and fallow land next year to help boost production amid the war in Ukraine that has strained global food markets, the French farm ministry said on Friday. France, the European Union's biggest agricultural producer, is making use of...
Agriculture Online

Ukraine envoy asks Lebanon to re-open probe into alleged stolen grain

BEIRUT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian ambassador to Lebanon said on Wednesday he had asked Lebanon's top prosecutor to re-open a probe into a ship accused by Ukraine of carrying stolen grain. (Reporting by Timour Azhari; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel) © Copyright Thomson Reuters...
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 5-Ukraine wants shipping safe passage deal extended beyond grain

(Adds Russian and Ukrainian grain harvest outlooks, Russian comment on expanding safe passage deal to metals) * Three grain ships leave Ukrainian Black Sea ports. * First ship due to arrive in Ukraine since start of war. * Eastern fighting is 'hell', says Zelenskiy. * NATO chief warns Putin must...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Syrian ship with grain Ukraine says was stolen leaves Lebanon

(Adds details, background) Aug 4 (Reuters) - A Syrian ship which Ukraine says is carrying grain stolen by invading Russian forces left Lebanon on Thursday en route to Syria, a Lebanese minister said. The Laodicea had docked in Lebanon's Tripoli port on July 27 with some 5,000 tonnes of barley...
Agriculture Online

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Aug 3 (Reuters) - A deal between Russia and Ukraine to unblock Ukrainian grain exports may offer a way forward to a ceasefire in the five-month conflict, said former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin. GRAIN/ECONOMY/DIPLOMACY. * The first grain-carrying ship to leave Ukrainian ports...
