Agriculture Online
Inspectors in Turkey check ship heading to load Ukrainian grain -ministry
ISTANBUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - A team of inspectors in Turkey on Friday began checking an empty cargo ship before it heads off to collect grain from the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk under a deal to restart Ukrainian grain exports, the Turkish Defence Ministry said. The ministry published photos on...
Agriculture Online
Three new ships with grain leave Ukraine under landmark deal
KYIV/ISTANBUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Three ships loaded with grain under a recently concluded deal have left Ukrainian ports, the Turkish defenсe ministry and Reuters witnesses said on Friday. The Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul, which groups Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. personnel, said two ships were setting off...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 9-Russian ceasefire, pullout must precede any dialogue, Ukraine says
(Recasts and writes through) * Ukraine dismisses Schroeder comments on 'negotiated solution' to war. * Schroeder 'voice of Russian royal court', Zelenskiy aide says. * Grain-carrying ship from Ukraine en route to Lebanon. * Ship cargo a fraction of crop Kyiv must sell to salvage economy: Zelenskiy. By Natalia Zinets,...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 7-Russia accuses U.S. of direct Ukraine war role, grain ship sighted off Turkey
(Adds U.S. targets former Olympic gymnast, steel producer with fresh sanctions) * Ukraine consults US in using HIMAR rocket systems-official. * Comment spurs Kremlin to accuse US of direct involvement. * No immediate comment from White House or Pentagon. * First wartime Ukraine grain export ship nears Turkey. * U.S....
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Three ships with corn authorised to set out from Ukrainian ports on Friday
ISTANBUL, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Three ships carrying a total of 58,041 tonnes of corn have been authorised to leave Ukrainian ports on Friday as part of a deal to unblock grain exports, the organisation arranging the operation said on Thursday. A first vessel carrying Ukrainian grain set sail from...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 4-First Ukraine grain ship passes through Bosphorus en route to Lebanon
ISTANBUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The first grain ship to leave a Ukrainian port in wartime passed through the Bosphorus Strait on Wednesday en route to Lebanon for a delivery that foreign powers hope will be the first of many to help ease a global food crisis. The Razoni left...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine expects first vessel to arrive to collect grain on Friday - official
KYIV, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A Turkish bulk carrier is expected to arrive in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk on Friday and will be the first vessel to arrive at a Ukrainian port during Russia's invasion, a spokesperson for the regional administration of Odesa said. "The Turkish bulk...
Agriculture Online
France to relax cropland rules to boost production during Ukraine war
PARIS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - France will relax rules regarding crop rotation and fallow land next year to help boost production amid the war in Ukraine that has strained global food markets, the French farm ministry said on Friday. France, the European Union's biggest agricultural producer, is making use of...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 4-Former German chancellor Schroeder says Ukraine grain deal may pave way for ceasefire
(Adds Britian's intelligence update) * Germany's Schroeder says Moscow wants 'negotiated solution'. * Moscow-Kyiv grain deal may pave way for ceasefire, Schroeder. * Kremlin accuses U.S. of direct involvement in war. * First wartime Ukraine grain ship reaches Bosphorus Strait. By Madeline Chambers and Can Sezer. BERLIN/ISTANBUL, Aug 3 (Reuters)...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine envoy asks Lebanon to re-open probe into alleged stolen grain
BEIRUT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian ambassador to Lebanon said on Wednesday he had asked Lebanon's top prosecutor to re-open a probe into a ship accused by Ukraine of carrying stolen grain. (Reporting by Timour Azhari; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel) © Copyright Thomson Reuters...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 5-Ukraine wants shipping safe passage deal extended beyond grain
(Adds Russian and Ukrainian grain harvest outlooks, Russian comment on expanding safe passage deal to metals) * Three grain ships leave Ukrainian Black Sea ports. * First ship due to arrive in Ukraine since start of war. * Eastern fighting is 'hell', says Zelenskiy. * NATO chief warns Putin must...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Syrian ship with grain Ukraine says was stolen leaves Lebanon
(Adds details, background) Aug 4 (Reuters) - A Syrian ship which Ukraine says is carrying grain stolen by invading Russian forces left Lebanon on Thursday en route to Syria, a Lebanese minister said. The Laodicea had docked in Lebanon's Tripoli port on July 27 with some 5,000 tonnes of barley...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 3 (Reuters) - A deal between Russia and Ukraine to unblock Ukrainian grain exports may offer a way forward to a ceasefire in the five-month conflict, said former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin. GRAIN/ECONOMY/DIPLOMACY. * The first grain-carrying ship to leave Ukrainian ports...
