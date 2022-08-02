Read on www.technewstoday.com
Oculus Air Link Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It?
While many VR players are happy to use a setup with cables, sometimes it’s rewarding to have the freedom that wireless technology provides. For many users, that’s the appeal of the Oculus Quest VR system by Meta. Many games are self-contained on the headset, leaving you unencumbered by wires. However, you must get Oculus Air Link to function correctly if you want to connect to your computer without a wire.
Windows Backup Not Working? Try These Fixes
The native backup tools in Windows have a reputation of being unreliable and prone to errors, and it’s not without reason. Some users are unable to set up automatic backups, while others can’t even backup manually because of various errors. Even in many initially successful cases, the backups turn out to be useless as you can’t recover anything from them.
Here’s How to Fix “http/1.1 Service Unavailable” Error
The ‘http/1.1 service unavailable’ error occurs when your computer is not connecting to the backend of the website. This error prevents you from accessing the website entirely. It can be because your computer’s or the website’s network settings are not configured properly. In some cases, simply...
Mac Won’t Shut Down? Try These 9 Fixes
Leaving your Mac powered on for a long time not only deteriorates the battery and can also damage other components. Such factors can result in data loss. So, it’s best to shut it down from time to time. However, either due to too many open applications or because of...
Safari Not Working on iPhone – Try these Fixes
With over 1 Billion users, Safari is the most used browser for Apple users. However, with such extensive active users, you still run into troubles while using the app. Many iPhone users have reported that the app constantly crashes and the websites take too long to load. This issue generally...
Extend Volume Greyed Out – Why & How to Fix It
Usually, Window’s Disk Management utility is a great tool for managing the volumes in your drive. Still, it has some built-in limitations that can prevent you from executing your desired disk management operation. Once I uninstalled Ubuntu from my dual-boot PC and then ran the Disk Management utility in...
How to Fix When Mouse Sensitivity is Changing Randomly
Mouse sensitivity determines how much the mouse cursor moves when you move the mouse physically. By default the mouse cursor should move correspond according to actual mouse movement. However sometimes, you may see that the mouse cursor does not cover the same distance depending on the mouse movement speed. One...
Mac Camera Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It
Mac’s webcam is usually reliable. The picture quality is good, and the video is smooth as well. However, there are times when your camera fails to open up, and you’re left with nothing but a black image reflected on the screen. Whether it’s because of conflicting applications or...
Hyperlink Not Working in Word? Try these Fixes
Hyperlinks are quite useful to redirect to other useful resources within or outside your Word document. However, sometimes it isn’t clickable or redirects you to the wrong location. Generally, this happens because it’s not set correctly or the link is broken. Luckily, you can solve these issues quite...
Rainmeter Weather Not Working? Here’s How to Fix it
Rainmeter gives you the freedom to completely change how your desktop looks. It allows anyone to create skins, so you can find any specific one you want, or create your own. Among all the widgets and skins, the weather widget is useful and it even tells you if you should wear a jacket or not.
What is Adobe CEF Helper? Why is It Causing High CPU Usage
Adobe provides users with Creative Cloud software to properly manage its numerous apps. It also manages the license authenticating and syncing part of software through Creative Cloud. Within this Adobe Creative cloud, there’s a service called Adobe CEF Helper. Adobe CEF(Chromium Embedded Framework) Helper.exe is a utility service that...
6 Ways to Fix “Windows Could Not Find a Driver for Your Network Adapter”
“Windows Could Not Find a Driver for Your Network Adapter” is a common error message in the Network Adapter troubleshooter if your network driver is missing. Or, for some reason, your computer thinks it’s missing. It could be because of defective and disabled NIC, malfunctioning power management settings, and corrupted driver.
What is Windows Update Medic Service? How to Enable or Disable It
Every new release of Windows Update focuses on improving the operating system, security improvements, or simple quality-of-life enhancements. And windows update medic service supervises the update components. The Windows updates are automatic, and there is no dedicated option to just simply shut it off. But since it consumes a lot...
How To Format Hard Drive On Linux?
When you think Linux, you think code. And while it’s true that the command-line is primarily used for most tasks, including disk management, its not the only option. Most Linux distros offer both easy-to-use GUI based methods, as well as, countless CLI-based methods for advanced users. When it comes...
Dropped AirPods Pro in Water? Here’s What You Should Do Immediately
Dropping your AirPods Pro in water can be traumatizing. You must certainly know that AirPods Pro don’t mesh well with water, just like any other electronics (unless they’re waterproof). Even though AirPods Pro are water-resistant, they can withstand moisture only to a limited degree. So, dropping them in...
How to Fix a Broken Computer Screen
If your monitor won’t output a visual or the display is glitchy and artifacting, there could be problems with your monitor. Abnormal display output is generally attributed to corrupted driver or GPU problems. But, if your monitor underwent physical damage recently, then you possibly have a broken display panel.
Fix: Microsoft Windows System Protection Background Tasks (SrTasks.exe) High CPU & Disk Usage
Microsoft Windows System Protection Background Tasks, also called SrTasks.exe, is used for creating system restore points by the Windows Task Scheduler. However, this important Windows service can also hog up your system resources. System Protection Background Task having insanely high CPU and Disk usage is a common issue in Windows...
How to Check Which App is Using Your Webcam on Windows?
The apps and features on your Windows can use your system’s camera without your awareness. Either Built-in or Third party, your computer may have various applications that may need camera access. And sometimes few features may work seamlessly when you provide permission to use the camera. But, there’s always the privacy concerns especially from those apps which you are unsure about.
Outlook Preview Not Working – Why & How to Fix It
Outlook preview lets you see the content of the email without opening it. Generally, double-clicking on the file should open the preview. However, if you don’t have the application to view the document, the preview might not work correctly. In such case, you should install applications to view this...
Optical Vs Laser Mouse – What’s the Difference?
Nowadays, optical and laser mouse are the ones that dominate the market. Both types of mouse use light to track their movement. The optical mouse uses LED light and an optical sensor to track mouse movement. And laser mouse uses precise laser light and a laser sensor to track its movement.
