The U.S. made a breakthrough battery discovery — then gave the technology to China
Taxpayers spent $15 million on research to build a breakthrough battery. Then the U.S. government gave it to China.
Microsoft warning for all users as hackers spotted using ‘unknown’ security flaws – there’s no fix
MICROSOFT users have been warned over a dangerous new spyware campaign targeting users around the world - and there is no fix for it. On Wednesday, the tech giant claimed that an Austrian company is posing as a risk analysis and business intelligence service provider. In fact, the company is...
This could be the most powerful SSD ever made, but your PC can't use it
Phison has partnered with Seagate to launch its most advanced SSD yet. The Phison X1 SSD boasts an impressive amount of performance while barely pulling any power. The U.3 Enterprise PCle Gen4x4 eTLC SSD is the most advanced SSD Phison has ever built, an advance made possible, because of the two performance and a power efficient ARM R5 CPU and dozens of small CPU co-processors.
protocol.com
The US is ready to block China’s access to advanced chip design software
The U.S. is poised to implement new export restrictions on a specific type of software used to design semiconductors utilizing a next-generation technology that is vital for producing the most advanced AI chips, Protocol has learned, in an effort to target Chinese chipmakers. The Biden administration has been weighing a...
makeuseof.com
What Is Black-Box Penetration Testing and Why Should You Choose It?
Penetration testing is an integral part of every organization's security exercise. You might think a penetration test is a simple, straightforward process without any other subgroups, but this is not the case. There are actually three types of penetration tests, one of which is the black-box penetration test. So, what...
Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space
Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
ohmymag.co.uk
'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict
Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
NASA Just Released the Most-detailed Photos of Space Ever — Take a Look
NASA has released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $5 billion project more than two decades in the making — and they're absolutely breathtaking. Released on Monday by President Biden, the first image is the deepest infrared image of space ever taken. It depicts galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, located 4.6 billion light-years away, behind which are shows dozens of ancient galaxies more than 13 billion light-years away. "This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground," wrote NASA in a press release.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
The longest-living animals on Earth
The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
Mysterious bundle of string on Mars' surface found by Perseverance rover
NASA's newest Mars rover stumbled across a small bundle of string while exploring an ancient delta in a search for signs of ancient microscopic life.
A mysterious metallic orb that might hold valuable information was found In Mexico
Could it be the second Utah monolith case?
Business Insider
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?
In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
Shocker: Northrop Grumman Beats SpaceX in Space
SpaceX had a shot at becoming a satellite builder for the Pentagon -- but then Northrop showed up.
China warns that its temperatures are rising faster than global average
SHANGHAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China's average ground temperatures have risen much more quickly than the global average over the past 70 years and will remain "significantly higher" in the future as the challenges of climate change mount, a government official said.
Phone Arena
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
The mid-range A series phones, and not the flashier Galaxy Z Fold and Flips or the Galaxy S range, are the bread and butter for Samsung, making up for a whopping 58 percent of the company's total smartphone sales in 2021. They are great options for anyone looking for a decent phone with basic features without an exorbitant price tag. Sadly for US consumers, one of Samsung's best mid-tier handsets, the Galaxy A32 5G, is no longer being sold by carriers.
IFLScience
12,000-Year-Old Human Footprints Among Oldest Ever Found In US
At least 88 human footprints believed to date to more than 12,000 years ago have been discovered on the grounds of a Utah military base. If confirmed, the find would be only the second such discovery of footprints in the US. The footprints were recently discovered by archaeologists carrying out...
Intel is working on a new type of processor you've never heard of
Intel has let slip information about a new type of processor soon to make its way into the company’s portfolio: the versatile processing unit, or VPU. Although no formal announcement has been made, written materials published by Intel alongside a new Linux driver confirmed the existence of the processor, which is designed to accelerate AI inference workloads.
