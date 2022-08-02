Read on www.technewstoday.com
Related
Incredible iPhone trick will totally change how you use the camera app – don’t miss it
IF YOU need to quickly whip your iPhone camera out to take a quick photo, it can be a bit of a faff. Fortunately, your iPhone has a little-known feature that makes life much easier. The Apple logo on the back of the device can act as a button for...
technewstoday.com
Samsung Pass Not Working? Why & How to Fix it
Samsung Pass is a built-in password manager tool that functions like any other password manager tool. However, it can sometimes run into trouble. Generally, the app fails to load. Or, it displays an error message “Samsung Pass temporarily unavailable.”. If your app is not working and you don’t want...
Business Insider
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
technewstoday.com
Here’s How to Fix “http/1.1 Service Unavailable” Error
The ‘http/1.1 service unavailable’ error occurs when your computer is not connecting to the backend of the website. This error prevents you from accessing the website entirely. It can be because your computer’s or the website’s network settings are not configured properly. In some cases, simply...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
How to turn your iPad into a digital photo frame
On your iPad, go to Settings > Display & Brightness. In the Photos app, create a new album with your chosen photos. Now go to Settings > Accessibility > Guided Access > turn on. Find your new album in the Photos app and tap the three-dot menu button. Select 'Slideshow'...
How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
Business Insider
The iOS 16 beta is available now — here's how to download it on your iPhone and unlock its new features
You can get the iOS 16 beta on your iPhone by signing up for Apple's Beta Software Program. iOS 16's new features include a reinvented Lock Screen design, the ability to edit or unsend text messages, and more. iOS 16 will be officially released this fall, likely in September. iOS,...
pocketnow.com
How to customize your iPhone home screen and lockscreen on iOS
IOS 16 introduced a lot of new features, namely the option to customize your lock screen. Aryan, from Pocketnow, went hands-on with the latest features and explained them in detail. iPhones were never known to be customizable, but that appears to be changing slowly, as Apple introduced widgets in iOS 14, and the company is continuously adding small touches to offer even more options.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
technewstoday.com
Windows Backup Not Working? Try These Fixes
The native backup tools in Windows have a reputation of being unreliable and prone to errors, and it’s not without reason. Some users are unable to set up automatic backups, while others can’t even backup manually because of various errors. Even in many initially successful cases, the backups turn out to be useless as you can’t recover anything from them.
Microsoft is planning the next major version of Windows for 2024
In context: Considering the fact that Windows 11 and Windows 10 reached a combined total of 1.4 billion monthly active PCs earlier this year, it seemed like the right decision for Microsoft to slow down the pace of Windows feature updates in order to focus on system stability with monthly security patches and bug fixes. However, the company is now reportedly moving to a new Windows development cycle that comprises pushing out feature updates up to four times a year, with a new major version of the Windows client coming out every three years.
technewstoday.com
What is Microsoft Device Association Root Enumerator? Should I Disable It
Microsoft has added and removed many features in the Windows OS over the years. If you regularly use the Device Manager, you may have come across the Microsoft Device Association Root Enumerator driver. However, this device driver was not present in older Windows OS like Windows 7. Users have even...
technewstoday.com
Page Won’t Delete in Word? Try these Fixes
To delete a page in Word, you usually place the cursor at the start of the page and press the delete/backspace key. But sometimes, you can’t seem to delete the page. And even if you can, the formatting of the page gets disrupted. It generally happens when you use...
CNET
Windows 11 Keyboard Shortcuts That Will Make Your Life Easier
Windows 11 is Microsoft's latest software update, and while many of the features and settings are still the same as they were on Windows 10, there are several new additions -- and that includes a few unique keyboard shortcuts to perform tasks faster and improve your overall productivity. : Windows...
technewstoday.com
Outlook Preview Not Working – Why & How to Fix It
Outlook preview lets you see the content of the email without opening it. Generally, double-clicking on the file should open the preview. However, if you don’t have the application to view the document, the preview might not work correctly. In such case, you should install applications to view this...
technewstoday.com
Excel Break Links Not Working? Here’s What Your Should Do
Linking is an effective way to calculate data across multiple workbooks. However, establishing such links may affect your data. Modifying or deleting a linked workbook will drastically change the data on other workbooks. If you’ve landed on this article, you probably understand what we’re talking about. You understand...
technewstoday.com
6 Ways to Fix “Windows Could Not Find a Driver for Your Network Adapter”
“Windows Could Not Find a Driver for Your Network Adapter” is a common error message in the Network Adapter troubleshooter if your network driver is missing. Or, for some reason, your computer thinks it’s missing. It could be because of defective and disabled NIC, malfunctioning power management settings, and corrupted driver.
technewstoday.com
Audio Not Working on YouTube? Try These Fixes
When your audio is not working on YouTube, you might not get the best experience from the YouTube videos. However, turning up the system volume should make the audio work. Problems with your audio issue can usually be system configuration related. The backslash mark (\) on the speaker icon signifies...
technewstoday.com
What is Windows Update Medic Service? How to Enable or Disable It
Every new release of Windows Update focuses on improving the operating system, security improvements, or simple quality-of-life enhancements. And windows update medic service supervises the update components. The Windows updates are automatic, and there is no dedicated option to just simply shut it off. But since it consumes a lot...
technewstoday.com
How to Compare Two Word Documents?
You need to compare documents in many situations. Editing a word document is easy when you compare it with another one. It’s not impossible to compare words with your own eyes and hands. But, with the help of technology you can do it even better. Microsoft Word makes this...
Phone Arena
iOS 16 Lock Screen: here are all the widgets you can add
In our iOS 16 lock screen customization: the definitive guide article — if you haven't checked that out yet, you should definitely go and read it — we talked about the new iOS 16 lock screen customization options and how — for the first time on an iPhone — you can personalize your iPhone's lock screen by adding various filter effects to its wallpaper and changing its clock's font, color, and even numerical system.
Comments / 0