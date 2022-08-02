ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
technewstoday.com

Samsung Pass Not Working? Why & How to Fix it

Samsung Pass is a built-in password manager tool that functions like any other password manager tool. However, it can sometimes run into trouble. Generally, the app fails to load. Or, it displays an error message “Samsung Pass temporarily unavailable.”. If your app is not working and you don’t want...
TECHNOLOGY
technewstoday.com

Here’s How to Fix “http/1.1 Service Unavailable” Error

The ‘http/1.1 service unavailable’ error occurs when your computer is not connecting to the backend of the website. This error prevents you from accessing the website entirely. It can be because your computer’s or the website’s network settings are not configured properly. In some cases, simply...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

How to turn your iPad into a digital photo frame

On your iPad, go to Settings > Display & Brightness. In the Photos app, create a new album with your chosen photos. Now go to Settings > Accessibility > Guided Access > turn on. Find your new album in the Photos app and tap the three-dot menu button. Select 'Slideshow'...
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

How to delete messages from Messenger app

Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

How to customize your iPhone home screen and lockscreen on iOS

IOS 16 introduced a lot of new features, namely the option to customize your lock screen. Aryan, from Pocketnow, went hands-on with the latest features and explained them in detail. iPhones were never known to be customizable, but that appears to be changing slowly, as Apple introduced widgets in iOS 14, and the company is continuously adding small touches to offer even more options.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

Windows Backup Not Working? Try These Fixes

The native backup tools in Windows have a reputation of being unreliable and prone to errors, and it’s not without reason. Some users are unable to set up automatic backups, while others can’t even backup manually because of various errors. Even in many initially successful cases, the backups turn out to be useless as you can’t recover anything from them.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Microsoft is planning the next major version of Windows for 2024

In context: Considering the fact that Windows 11 and Windows 10 reached a combined total of 1.4 billion monthly active PCs earlier this year, it seemed like the right decision for Microsoft to slow down the pace of Windows feature updates in order to focus on system stability with monthly security patches and bug fixes. However, the company is now reportedly moving to a new Windows development cycle that comprises pushing out feature updates up to four times a year, with a new major version of the Windows client coming out every three years.
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

What is Microsoft Device Association Root Enumerator? Should I Disable It

Microsoft has added and removed many features in the Windows OS over the years. If you regularly use the Device Manager, you may have come across the Microsoft Device Association Root Enumerator driver. However, this device driver was not present in older Windows OS like Windows 7. Users have even...
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

Page Won’t Delete in Word? Try these Fixes

To delete a page in Word, you usually place the cursor at the start of the page and press the delete/backspace key. But sometimes, you can’t seem to delete the page. And even if you can, the formatting of the page gets disrupted. It generally happens when you use...
COMPUTERS
CNET

Windows 11 Keyboard Shortcuts That Will Make Your Life Easier

Windows 11 is Microsoft's latest software update, and while many of the features and settings are still the same as they were on Windows 10, there are several new additions -- and that includes a few unique keyboard shortcuts to perform tasks faster and improve your overall productivity. : Windows...
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

Outlook Preview Not Working – Why & How to Fix It

Outlook preview lets you see the content of the email without opening it. Generally, double-clicking on the file should open the preview. However, if you don’t have the application to view the document, the preview might not work correctly. In such case, you should install applications to view this...
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

Excel Break Links Not Working? Here’s What Your Should Do

Linking is an effective way to calculate data across multiple workbooks. However, establishing such links may affect your data. Modifying or deleting a linked workbook will drastically change the data on other workbooks. If you’ve landed on this article, you probably understand what we’re talking about. You understand...
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

6 Ways to Fix “Windows Could Not Find a Driver for Your Network Adapter”

“Windows Could Not Find a Driver for Your Network Adapter” is a common error message in the Network Adapter troubleshooter if your network driver is missing. Or, for some reason, your computer thinks it’s missing. It could be because of defective and disabled NIC, malfunctioning power management settings, and corrupted driver.
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

Audio Not Working on YouTube? Try These Fixes

When your audio is not working on YouTube, you might not get the best experience from the YouTube videos. However, turning up the system volume should make the audio work. Problems with your audio issue can usually be system configuration related. The backslash mark (\) on the speaker icon signifies...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
technewstoday.com

What is Windows Update Medic Service? How to Enable or Disable It

Every new release of Windows Update focuses on improving the operating system, security improvements, or simple quality-of-life enhancements. And windows update medic service supervises the update components. The Windows updates are automatic, and there is no dedicated option to just simply shut it off. But since it consumes a lot...
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

How to Compare Two Word Documents?

You need to compare documents in many situations. Editing a word document is easy when you compare it with another one. It’s not impossible to compare words with your own eyes and hands. But, with the help of technology you can do it even better. Microsoft Word makes this...
SOFTWARE
Phone Arena

iOS 16 Lock Screen: here are all the widgets you can add

In our iOS 16 lock screen customization: the definitive guide article — if you haven't checked that out yet, you should definitely go and read it — we talked about the new iOS 16 lock screen customization options and how — for the first time on an iPhone — you can personalize your iPhone's lock screen by adding various filter effects to its wallpaper and changing its clock's font, color, and even numerical system.
